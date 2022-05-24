Made my pigs a new cage!
I ziptied the cubes together and sliced out the coroplast floor. I made the walls 10 inches tall, since they’re feisty boys, and might climb out.
Now I need to make some fresh blankets.
I wonder if my pigs know how loved they are. How couldn’t you love them? Look at them. A boop on the snoot means a spin.
One thought on “A boop on the snoot”
So gorgeous! I love their clever spins! They I would love to keep Guinea pigs, but my cat is a bit of a murderer of small animals so I think it wouldn’t be kind to them.
