A boop on the snoot

Posted on by lu

cage

Made my pigs a new cage!

I ziptied the cubes together and sliced out the coroplast floor. I made the walls 10 inches tall, since they’re feisty boys, and might climb out.

Now I need to make some fresh blankets.

I wonder if my pigs know how loved they are. How couldn’t you love them? Look at them. A boop on the snoot means a spin.

guinea pigs 2

pigs spinning

that damn smile

One thought on “A boop on the snoot

  1. So gorgeous! I love their clever spins! They I would love to keep Guinea pigs, but my cat is a bit of a murderer of small animals so I think it wouldn’t be kind to them.

