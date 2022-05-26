Organizing

coolpeppermint’s face. Categories, headers, posts, the works. I’ll probably be resharing and sorting May’s entries, since I’m dissatisfied with those, so a heads up for being pesky and repetitive.
Currently outside in the backyard. I do this every morning now – I’ve made it part of my routine. Get a cup of coffee, sit outside, write a stream of consciousness. I am still feeling kind of queasy, since the world’s fucked up and all, but I’m beating it back with distractions and newsless feeds.
This morning I read that Kafka died in a tree.
He died in a tree from which he wouldn’t come down. “Come down!” they cried to him. “Come down! Come down!” Silence filled the night, and the night filled the silence, while they waited for Kafka to speak. “I can’t,” he finally said, with a note of wistfulness. “Why?” they cried. Stars spilled across the black sky. “Because then you’ll stop asking for me.”
For some reason, after reading this, I pictured his mother yelling at him, addressing him by his full legal name: Franzisco van Kafka, stop being dramatic, and get down from the goddamn tree. Le beau asked if the story was true. I don’t think it is.
It is nice being in a small patch of nature, watching the animals and insects interact. I saw a cottontail rabbit the other day. She slipped from under the fence. Today a bird perched on the fence and groomed himself. I watched a small lizard bask on the rusted grill.
Back to the topic of sorting. To organize the past few roadtrips, which dominated this May, I added them to a broader category: Trips. You can also see previous trip entries.
I also put the Trips category in the header of the main site. The header is starting to look crowded, especially with the Diaries addition. I began categorizing my monthly diaries there, since they didn’t seem to fit in with any of the the other posts. The entries are mostly private. After the month ends, I private the entry, like shutting the lock in a fluffy pink diary. The password is laughable, though.
On a somewhat related note, I was looking at the different widgets WordPress offers, and found the archives, sorted by month. 6 years of blogging on WordPress. Hoo hah. My longest blog record, I think. I had my Tumblr from…. 2011 to 2016?
Still have to fight the urge to make another smaller offshoot blog. Even now. I’ve noticed that among bloggers. We’re always making a million other blogs, looking for the perfect outlet. But there never really is one. I guess that’s part of the fun, making a thousand and one other blogs – like categorizing entries and archiving posts and editing layouts.
