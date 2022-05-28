May Diaries

May 28th, 2022

We started this show called Bling Empire on Netflix. It’s essentially Crazy Rich Asians, but real life. It has a million plots and subplots that are surprisingly emotional and genuine. In just four episodes, I feel like I’ve witnessed more life than I’ve ever come close to experiencing. Even though we’ve just started the season, Bling Empire really puts the Reality in Reality Show.

So we stayed up (if midnight counts) watching Bling Empire and I was noting all the social nuances and unsaid interactions and le beau said I’d do well in those groups. Except I wouldn’t – I pointed out – because I’d be in a corner heavy breathing through my teeth while analyzing every twitch, word, tone shift, and blink. On the other hand, I think le beau would fare well in a drama-y group, because he’s friendly and good at interacting with people. He also has a Gossip Girl streak that still catches me off-guard sometimes, but would equip him for the Bling Empire.

Today I had an unexpectedly productive day. Over the past week, I finished building the pigs’ cage, walls, and bed. The only ones missing: my pigs. So I transferred them into their new home this morning, and they love it. They were wheeking and exploring and napping and popcorning. Animals are so wonderful. Their presence changes the entire energy of a home, and I can’t help but swell with love every time I see my boys.

Then we drove around town. Mostly it was le beau’s way of kidnapping me for a bit. His mom gave me a fanny pack, which I absolutely loved, and then we went to get calzones and to return a hard drive. On the drive home, we stumbled upon a warehouse for chefs. We wandered the Costco-ish aisles, pointing out empty ketchup bottles and table-sized woks and gallons of raspberry ice cream.

After returning home, I went shopping for apparel. I bought home apparel yesterday and none of it fit. I spent hours on the Internet looking and searching. Then, at the store, as I strayed from an aisle, I found the accidental apparel plug. I’m not going to lie. I’m thrilled.

May 27th, 2022

I guess I’m a sewist now.

I made four blankets/pads for the pigs.

Sewing is harder than it looks. But over the past 2 hours, I’ve become One With The Sewing Machine. I’ve only ever sewn by hand, but I can see why sewing machines exist. They’re complicated, but useful. Now I can sew other things, too, like pillows and human blankets and clothes. I might even make my pigs pillows, and a skirt for my mom.

The pigs will have a party tomorrow. They’ll have all the toys and hay and treats.

It’s Friday. Doesn’t feel like it. Slow day at work. I went looking for pieces of apparel. Of the 10 pieces, 9 didn’t fit. Then we went to go look at puppies, and played with a corgi. I was feeling impulsive and like maybe we should come home with a dog, but then he barked, and I immediately lost the desire to buy a puppy.

Le beau is working on the pesto panko chicken. Our dinner routine usually consists of one person chopping and cleaning while the other person cooks. Right now I’m on Hello Fresh, setting up next week’s meals, looking for carb-friendly food, since I gorge myself on sweets and bread on a pre-diabetic level, and I need to stop.

Last night a junebug came sailing in thru the back door and onto the pan while le beau was cooking. Apparently it bounced off a chop and fell on its back. When le beau yelled, look, I turned to see a small piece of pork – except it wasn’t – writhing on its back. I screamed bloody murder, horrified at the thought of junebug chops, horrified at the thought of being a bug burned alive. Aghast, as if it would help things, I clamped my hands over my ears.

Eventually the bug (Jesse) was disposed, and it became clear that I’d accidentally let him in. We never figured out which chop – his or mine – Jesse bounced off of, but the meal was good.

May 26th, 2022

Spent a few hours sewing little blankets for my pigs. I have no words for the wild intricacies of a sewing machine. I set the machine up last night. By ‘set up,’ I mean I was in that machine. I ended up learning about bobbits and bent needles and upper threading and lower threading and dials and sewing patterns. I spent hours examining dials and buttons and levers. I almost broke the machine twice. I went over the blankets at least five times. I normally don’t sew. But with the pigs needing new blankets soon, I’ve taken up this new hobby. I guess I don’t mind it. But sewing is no joke.

Biked again. We biked several miles yesterday, the weather was so lovely. In the morning, I was wired, having had three sips of Viet coffee. I had a call with my manager in the afternoon. I don’t really talk about work that much, but I really like my manager. Because of how the work’s structured, we work in completely separate worlds, with completely separate projects, with completely separate teams. As a result, there’s a great deal of autonomy and genuine guidance for my manager, who has no incentive to micromanage, but every incentive to help. I always learn something when I talk to her. And since she talks to me once every two weeks, as opposed to twice a day – cough, cough – I actually enjoy talking to her. Overall, the organization’s set up smartly. And with people staying for 10-20 years, I’m not the only one who likes the place.

I added a post on LinkedIn. Something about an expensive certification program that the organization paid for. To be completely frank, I zoned out for the entirety of that course. That’s the difference between WordPress and LinkedIn, my friends.

And finally. Bored, I decided to go through someone’s blog from 13 years ago on a total whim. There’s just something about living vicariously through decades-old boy problems of a girl you barely knew. One story detailed a love triangle. The person falling for her friend’s new boo. The ensuring jealousy and complications. That friend, she wrote, was her school ‘main.’ I showed le beau, who remarked, “you do know that you’re the person they talk about when they say that nothing is ever deleted off the Internet.” I responded, “hide yo posts, hide yo blog, because the Lu’s sleuthing out here.”

May 25th, 2022

After an outbreak or massacre or war or mass murder, it’s very surreal and strange to go outside to see Life as Usual. To see families on bikes and babies on swings. For all of 2020, we all pined for normalcy and, for the States, this is it. This is our normalcy. Mass murder and we bat an eye. Three-foot body bags and we shrug.

I doubt there’s anything I can say that hasn’t been said. I normally keep charged personal or political thoughts off the Internet, probably for good reason. Anyways. Regardless of my opinion, or anyone’s, at this point, nothing will change.

The one thing that has changed, like the quiet flicker of a light, on a personal level, is that I refuse to have children in this country. I can’t imagine the kind of pain that victims’ families feel, and I’m not going to try to. I used to think that maybe-my-kid-getting-shot-at-school was a risk I was willing to take, selfishly, but now it just seems foolish. Unless I have absolutely no choice whatsoever, I’m not doing this sort of disservice to a person, or multiple – bringing them into a violent pigsty of a world – not if I can help it.

I think of how our parents came to this country to find a better life for their future children. Now I would like to leave this country to find a better life for my future children.

In the meantime, though, outside, and on the sidewalk, and in the parks, and at the grocery store, this is Life as Usual.

‘Murica.

May 23rd, 2022

Swollen with boredom, I accidentally fell asleep. My last thoughts were: this feels nice. Then suddenly I was accused of having fallen asleep for 2 hours. I didn’t even believe it.

Naps are normal, right? Not really. I can’t nap. I’ve never been able to nap. As a toddler, my inability to nap was met with displeasure. My mother, frustrated, once offered a deal to her stubborn and awake 4 year old.

Let’s play a game. Whoever falls asleep first wins, she said.

Skeptical as always, I asked: but how will we know?

Napping, when it happens, is a very weird sensation. I always feel like tender horseshit for the first 10 minutes. Then I feel eccentric and wild for the next 10 hours. I understand the appeal of naps, the desire for naps, the benefits of naps. Trust me: I want to want to nap. I just can’t.

I’m rambling about naps because I did absolutely nothing today. Zip. Zoodle. Zoot. I sort of bumbled around. I watched an episode of Bob’s Burgers – the Halloween one, where Louise was dressed as Pan’s Labyrinth and I almost choked – failed to format my new hard drive, fell asleep, biked, and bought the flooring for my pigs’ new cage.

I probably need some sort of routine.

May 22nd, 2022

We biked to the park to play basketball. Normally it would be fun, but le beau was being something of a courtside bully today.

After a fun few days, I have found myself utterly bored, lying on the carpet for hours, mindlessly scrolling Snapchat shows. It takes Herculean effort to extricate myself from the floor, as well as lots of coaxing.

I forgot what we did today. I rolled out of bed late, made some tea, nibbled on tiny mochi, and fantasized about siphoning thoughts out of my brain. Then we returned his new white Converse – blinding bright Chuck Taylors – in a horrifyingly crowded mall. I did the whole frog-crossing-the-road thing. Years of avoiding people has led me to perfect this skill. I told him to hold the back of my shirt.

We meandered around; looked for a place to recycle the freezer bags; got pig cage materials; and stopped by the bakery and boba place again. Then I saw the pigs and made dinner while he sous chef’d.

May 21st, 2022

“Remember when Saturday nights meant something?”

“I can’t believe you used to go to the club.”

“Me neither. For Christ’s sake, I have tinnitus.”

“For Christ’s sake.”

What a day. It felt like a burrito stuffed with too much filling, spilling, but you don’t want to lose the filling, so you get a small spoon to eat the rest of the burrito. It felt like that. Except with lawn care, de-plasticified weed whackers, quality pig time, Jasmine tea (our favorite boba place), pastries from the Taiwanese bakery, a home improvement store, a phone call, a drive around campus, another home improvement store, a visit to the Vietnamese supermarket, a drive to the Filipino fried chicken place, then to a family member’s place, and making beef bowls for dinner.

Overnight, he seems to have transformed into a “Dad.” I put “Dad” in quotation marks, because this is a childless situation. This, however, has not stopped him from fawning over lawn care, nifty mowers, tools, and subscriptions to the local home improvement store, where he fishes two free flashlights at the counter. There was a man looking at me while we checked out. I surreptitiously eased my way behind le beau, who, unbeknownst to me, was staring down the man, and when I looked up, the man complimented my handbag – “like 8 bit!” I said “thank you.”

We discovered this excellent 00’s/90’s rap and R&B playlist on Spotify. Well, le beau did. Gold School. I’ll share it for all the other cool people out there who might like a throwback to the good ol’ rap days.

We listened intently to Stan, by Eminem, which I never paid much attention to. I was moved by the song Stan, and I know I am not the first to say that I stan Stan. I miss when rap was good, and not filled with autotuned mumblers.

As I mentally parse through today’s events – there were two highlights of today. The first was le beau mowing the lawn while I whacked the weeds in horrendous weather conditions. The second was sailing the sweets aisle of the Viet grocery store. That place was stocked with goodies. We found almond chocolates we haven’t seen in years and highly specific Lay’s flavors and coconut pandan mochi, which I selected for myself. I only found the place because I follow this one Instagram couple from New York that likes food and basketball. They shared a location tag last summer, and I was intrigued. Somehow I’ve been 30 minutes away from this place and never knew it. We’ll be back soon, though.

May 20th, 2022

There’s a meme called Whatchu talkin’ bout, Willis?

Over the past week, the meme’s been incorporated into our daily conversation. It has rapidly evolved into me being Willis, and being referred to as ‘Willis’ in all contexts.

“Good morning, Willis.”

“Can you take the laundry out of the hamper, Willis?”

“Get ready, Willis.”

The worst part – or best, depending on how you see things – is that I actually respond to ‘Willis.’ If somebody were to call ‘Willis’ in a crowd, I would probably turn around.

During my doctor’s appointment, le beau went to the local Wal Mart, where he found, serendipitously, a Whatchu talkin’ bout, Willis? mug, tucked in the back shelf. It was the only one left. Anticipating that I might be sad from my appointment – which I wasn’t – he bought the mug.

The appointment went well. I walked in with my 5 pages of charts and diagrams. I requested the procedures and pharmaceuticals, and received them. I also redirected the bill through insurance, where I learned there was a cap on how much I would pay, despite having a high deductible.

We drove all around town today. But it started and ended with lawn mowers. In the morning, we were both intoxicated by this tiny new battery-run lawn mower we ordered. Within the vast backyard, though, overrun with weeds, the tiny lawn mower was no match. After a long day of funny serendipities (a dog looking around the window as ‘I can see the world from this balcony’ played) we ended back at the home improvement store, buying saws and weed whackers and mowers.

Then I made chili and we shared a beer.

May 19th, 2022

A few days ago I was able to reactive my old Tumblr account, which I used religiously for maybe 5-6 years, during its heyday. Then I was kicked off (seems to be a common theme. Too soon?) and thought I’d lost all the accrued jokes and memories and photos.

Then I emailed support – god, I forgot to respond to Clarence from Hello Fresh, I am so sorry Clarence – and Tumblr let me back in. I was speechless. 6 years after being kicked off the platform, I was back in. That day, I spent hours on my main Tumblr and photoblog Tumblr, exporting and saving and privating and sharing.

It’s not like anyone’s on Tumblr anymore, or that anyone knows my Tumblr, or that anyone who does know my Tumblr cares that I have one. It’s more about having a personal archive, a memory capsule horsed on the Internet. It’s probably one of the few places I’m okay with showing my face. For the sake of facial privacy, I probably won’t link the Tumblr here or anything. It starts with ‘puce,’ a pretty color.

Might devote a separate post to this whole Tumblr journey later.

May 18th, 2022

I feel stressed and indecisive. Being locked out of an account I want to permanently delete, but can’t, because I’ve been locked out, is exacerbating things. I know it’s very miniscule. In the grand scheme of things, it’s all a blip of dust in the sky. I still feel stressed about it. Sometimes I feel like I’m peeling through a hairball, stringing out every strand, agonizing over each millimeter. It makes my head hurt. But I know it’s just a hairball.

Maybe I can direct my attention towards other menial hairballs in life, so as to distract myself from this particular hairball.

At Home Depot there were giant fans. As I passed by them, I swirled my hair. Le beau captured it in slow-motion. omw to steal yo gurl, I captioned on Snapchat. Snapchat is the only platform where I feel remotely safe.

Our Hello Fresh delivery was today. But they didn’t arrive for quite some time. I emailed Hello Fresh. It had been 10 hours, and I wondered if the driver had maybe gotten lost or quit on the spot. Great Resignation and all. In 15 minutes, I received a long, heart-felt response from Clarence in customer service. I was taken aback and forgot to respond. Remind me to get back to Clarence tomorrow.

After our boba run, we listened to the AM stations. It felt like listening to every corner of society from the depths of a cottony ocean. The quality of sound was terrible, but the quality of station was excellent. We went from boppy Indian music to ambiguously racist (“I can’t tell if she’s been racist, or raceful.”) advertisements to a Mexican talk show.

One of my guinea pigs is getting tubby. Ever since he was ill in April – I was too distraught to write about it, but he has since recovered – he has been spoiled rotten. He refuses to jump hoops, now that he can get the tastiest grass without any effort. His tummy is visibly expanding. I love him very much, though, chubby or not. Today he curled up next to me, using my leg as a pillow.

I feel kind of bored. Boredom and summer go hand in hand. I should direct my energy towards something productive, but at the same time, I don’t want to. I finished 2 books in the past few days, if that counts for anything. Maybe I should find a show. Escapism sounds nice.

May 16th, 2022

Are you seriously reading a book, splayed on the couch, while eating a Fudgsicle?

I pretended not to hear him.

Lazy day. We went to Trader Joe’s this afternoon to secure ice pops. The trip turned into a mini grocery shopping spree, as I tossed in coffee cakes and jumbo shrimp. He’s developed a love for shrimp recently, and I’m trying to tentatively encourage the passion. I, on the other hand, have developed a somewhat unhealthy tendency to yell, “hell yeah, brother!” to express agreement. Normally it’s fine in private, but I forget I’m in public sometimes.

On the drive home, we went through an entire box of mini ice cream chocolate cones while discussing whether Jack Harlow would hypothetically be generous in bed.

May 15th, 2022

Summer is here! Not officially, but essentially. There’s the blistering heat and fresh lawn smell. Quintessential summery vibe. I like the way summer feels, how it’s slow and hot and lazy.

We went biking this evening. Le beau fixed the bikes yesterday – mine broke back in November, and we never got around to fixing it. Now mine is better than ever. It turns out that squeaky gears were the only thing preventing me from zipping and zooping around the trails. I feel wild and alive when we’re biking around, and I’m hoping we bike every day this summer.

On the downside, one of the neighbors approached him unexpectedly to jibber jabber while he was momentarily mask-less. Although it was outdoors, this means we’ll have a quarantine session. Oh, well. I’ve written about this a lot, I’m not keen on any degree of COVID risk. I have kept a mental tally of all the times I’ve gotten sick, and who got me sick. I still think back to December 2019, the last time I was sick, and how the person who got me sick ran track. I wouldn’t call it a grudge, but I also wouldn’t not call it a grudge.

Otherwise, it’s been a fun 2 weeks of the month. I started sharing tidbits of our mountain road trip on WordPress, and drafted something up for last month’s trip. In 1 year, we have been on 7 mini road trip/WFH jaunts. At home, we have resumed our regular routine – coffee in the morning, a few work hours in between, and driving around afterwards. We stopped by the local Mexican paleteria the other day and got sticky mangonadas and coconut lime paletas, which we ate at the garden.

Work has been slow. I don’t mind. I feel like I’m mostly riding a wave of time, where the hours and days all melt together. I slink from one activity to another. I’ve started on a stack of fresh books; we’ve been watching Netflix movies; I’ve been playing my Switch game; we’ve been cooking HelloFresh; and we’ve been hooked on this local tea/boba place. I have been living a largely catlike lifestyle, which these diaries document. I’d say I feel no shame about it, but I do, I do feel a bit of shame. I contribute, quite literally, nothing to society. Well, as much as an anti-social cat might. I should just enjoy it, though, right? Right. I should. Time to cook now.