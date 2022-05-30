While poking around the blogosphere, I stumbled upon Vogue’s 73 Questions, a blogger’s version, inspired by the video series. The challenge features a list of ‘get to know me’ prompts, although there are a few different versions floating around.

I haven’t done one of these since I was little and on Myspace. They used to have a notes feature, where you could write journal entries and tag friends and do challenges like this. In the spirit of nostalgia and too much time on my hands, I completed the prompts.

You can nominate people to complete the challenge as well. In this case, I nominate anybody who would like to participate. (I also compiled a list of the prompts here.)

Q1. What is your usual Starbucks order?

I don’t really go to Starbucks. But maybe a peppermint mocha if it’s Christmas.

Q2. What does your work station look like right now?

Laptop, monitor, notebook.

Q3. All time favorite food?

Potatoes.

Q4. Favorite author?

I don’t have one.

Q5. What do you think of open relationships?

If it works for other people, that’s fine, but it wouldn’t work for me.

Q6. What is your favorite video game?

Ooh. Until Dawn. Or Detroit: Become Human.

Q7. Guilty pleasure treat?

I normally do not feel guilty consuming sugar, but I should.

Q8. Favorite movie?

Napoleon Dynamite.

Vote for Pedro.

Q9. Favorite book?

Little Prince.

Q10. Twitter or Instagram?

Instagram.

Q11. Desktop or laptop?

Laptop.

Q12. Best advice you have ever received?

Depends on the context. I can’t think of anything at the moment.

Q13. What project are you working on right now?

None at the moment.

Q14. Favorite color?

Pink and blue.

Q15. Did you get good grades at school?

I was Valedictorian. Kind of weird to think about.

Q16. Dream job?

“Darling, I told you several times before. I have no dream job, I do not dream of labor.”

Q17. Played any sports?

When I was younger: figure skating, ballet, gymnastics.

Q18. Do you have a degree?

Bachelor’s and Master’s.

Q19. Nationality?

…The sinking feeling when I read this.

Q20. What is your favorite kind of blog post to do?

Journal entries.

Q21. What do you like to collect?

Notebooks, sort of, although it’s unintentional: they just consolidate.

Q22. Describe yourself in three words?

Loungy, weird, artsy.

Q23. If you were a rapper, what would your rapper name be?

Lil’ Lu in the house.

Q24. Who was the last person you DM’d?

If Snap counts, then le beau.

Q25. What is on the top of your wish list right now?

Another trip. Preferably into the mountains or by the sea.

Q26. Sorting house?

Slytherin.

Q27. How many tattoos do you have?

None, but maybe that will change in the next few years.

Q28. What are you most grateful for this year?

My and others’ physical and mental health.

Q29. What is the best thing that has happened to you this month?

Goodness, this is a long questions list.

Going on a weeklong trip into the mountains.

Q30. What is the best thing that has happened to you today?

Too early to say: it’s noon.

Q31. What is the best thing ever?

The best thing ever…. this is too vague.

Q32. Favorite season?

Winter.

Q33. Favorite holiday?

Christmas.

Q34. What fictional character do you relate to the most?

Maya from PEN15. Is that a fictional character anymore, though?

Q35. Do you like surprises?

No.

Q36. What is the biggest surprise you have ever had?

I’ve probably blocked it from my memory.

Q37. What is the surprise that made you cry?

Out of distress? Or joy….

Q38. What is the best surprise you have ever given someone?

I’m not sure, to be honest.

Q39. Do you like muffins?

Yes, I do. But I shouldn’t be eating them as much.

Q40. Do you cook often?

Yes.

Q41. What is your favorite dessert?

My favorite dessert…. I like all desserts. Lemon meringue is good. So is pecan pie. And chocolate chip cookies. And mochi. And fudge ice cream. And whipped cream cakes. I like sweets.

Why are there so many sugar-related questions? I’m cutting down.

Q42. Is there a dessert you do not like?

Pass.

Q43. Cake or pie?

Pass.

And both.

Q44. What is your least favorite food?

I dislike olives. They’re everywhere, though.

Q45. What is your favorite condiment?

Sriracha is my favorite condiment.

Sour cream disgusts me.

Q46. It is 4am on a Saturday night, what would you eat?

Cinnamon oatmeal. I was introduced to oatmeal last month, despite avoiding it my entire life, and was blown away. Oatmeal is fantastic.

Q47. If you could teach a college class what would it be called?

It would either be about psychology or unearthing people’s information on the Internet.

Q48. Best animated film?

Emperor’s New Groove.

Q49. What has a guy (or girl) done or said to impress you?

Recall an obscure detail mentioned ages ago.

Q50. Best thing to do on a date?

Crack mad jokes.

Q51. Worst thing to do on a date?

Zone out. Or offend them.

Q52. What is the funniest pick-up line a guy/girl could use on a guy/girl?

Not sure.

Q53. Best comic book character?

It’s been a while since I’ve read a comic book. MAUS was horrifying and historic. (It depicted the Holocaust.)

The comic book characters I like tend to be based on real people…

Q54. What are three things that are always in your purse?

Phone. Wallet. Keys.

Q55. Favorite drink?

Lately it’s been this jasmine tea we get from the boba place. But I’m cutting down on sugar.

Q56. If you could play a historical character who would it be?

On stage, or literally? I’ll assume it’s on stage. Buddha.

Q57. Kittens or puppies?

Kittens.

Q58. Favorite sushi roll?

Spider roll.

Q59. What kind of lipstick do you use?

I don’t.

Q60. What kind of foundation do you use?

I don’t.

Q61. Blow dry or air dry?

Air dry.

Q62. Who is your fashion icon?

I don’t pay attention to the fashion world…

Q63. Favorite Disney character?

Mulan.

Let’s get down to business to defeat the Huns.

Q64. What are you doing tomorrow?

No clue.

Q65. Movie you laughed the hardest through?

Jump Street? Superbad? Something with Jonah Hill.

That or Napoleon Dynamite.

Q66. Movie that made you cry?

It’s been a while since I’ve watched a sad movie.

Q67. If you could sing a duet with someone who would it be?

I wouldn’t.

Q68. If your life was a song what would the title be?

It’s a Vibe.

Q69. Favorite animal?

Guinea pigs.

Q70. Favorite illustrator?

Although I like illustration, I don’t know any particular names.

Q71. Person you want to have coffee with?

Not with COVID.

Q72. What is the country you wish to visit?

Italy. Somebody whisk me away.

Q73. Best ways to decompress?

Lying in bed playing Nintendo Switch.