June Diaries

June 3rd, 2022

“Are we being creepy?”

“Super creepy.”

I turned to examine us. “We’re literally hiding behind a bush.”

Today we went to a lakeside concert. The performer: an old friend. Le beau saw the poster on social media, and we decided to go.

But instead of telling her, like normal people, and visibly appearing, like normal people, we did something a little different. Because what happens when you’re curious about how someone’s doing but too socially anxious to stomach the idea of interacting with them? You show up dressed all in black in shades and baseballs caps and watch the concert from a healthy thirty yards away. But not before investigating, from every angle, if someone else you know also arrived.

“Are you sure they’re there?” I asked, referring to certain people we might know.

“Behind the trash can. Wait. The family’s blocking you. See the one in curls? That’s them.”

“No. Let me move closer.”

“Here’s my baseball cap. Go and take a look.” Le beau handed me his cap.

So behind the crowds and concert-goers, I stealthily crawled up the stage, before, 50 feet away, I made direct eye contact with Bethany bel Vidas. I quickly spun around and hissed for him to put his mask back on.

“That’s them. 100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“Are you serious?”

“No doubt.” I said confidently. I could spot the eyes and hair from a mile away. And apparently I had.

The time and music and breeze eventually wore down our anxieties, as we stood off-center, listening to her sing. We watched her ask the crowd questions in her sultry voice. We listened to her belt Coldplay and Eminem and Amy Winehouse. I felt a wave of nostalgia and warmth. I remembered the summers we spent making covers to Amy Winehouse. How we performed Valerie in a talent show. Because the world is a meme, when le beau and I showed up, I recognized the first song we heard: Valerie, the song we covered together.

I don’t know if the emotion I felt was ‘sad.’ ‘Moved?’ Was I ‘moved?’ I don’t know. We’d shared jokes and moments and memories once upon a time. But I didn’t expect this feeling to well up in my chest. Seeing her surrounded by the people she loved while doing what she loved was… moving, I guess. There was the light electric energy of outdoor summer concerts. It was contagious. And I felt really happy for her. When the concert ended, we slunk away, beaming, feeling sunny, and happy we’d come.

After dinner – fried rice and last episodes of Season 1 Bling Empire – we discussed the people we might’ve seen. I shuddered. We analyzed. Later, when I checked social media, I started laughing. For the hair had not, in fact, belonged to Bethany bel Vidas, but a complete stranger. Also, we had confused a stranger for someone else. We were entirely wrong. Confidently incorrect. Le beau replayed my complete and utter confidence from earlier: “100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“From now on, I will always be pressing X for Doubt,” he said.