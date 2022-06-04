You’ve Got a Blogger in Me

Recently, I’ve been finding new bloggers on WordPress. I wanted to share an entry I’d written in September.
Over the years, on WordPress, people have come and gone, shared lives and left, left old blogs to pursue new ones. They continue on with their lives, maybe updating with the occasional life update, but most often not. Sometimes blogs I’d followed closely, developed near friendships with, would be closed after years. It’d be strange, because we technically never knew each other. I never knew what they looked or sounded like and they never knew what I looked like or sounded like. All we left behind was a consistent, constant bread trail of likes and some comments. Maybe we emailed each other. Or, in a rare instance, followed each other on Instagram. (One of my favorite WordPress bloggers once emailed me: hi, I know this is very weird, but I feel like we know each other, here’s my Instagram handle)
Despite the semi-anonymity, the ease of coming and going, there still existed a tenuous connection, one that might not have ever existed in “real life,” too limited by judgement and circumstance and geography.
Nowadays, there are a handful of people I can think of who blog regularly about their lives. I find myself looking forward to their posts, eager to hear about the latest flu shot or how they never heard back from the job or how they are tensely waiting to see if their family will have them move middle schools. I root for them. I feeling genuinely excited when a blogger, who started off 10 years ago as an avid gamer, is now expecting. I feel sympathetic when someone’s finally walked away from that toxic relationship, and is picking up the pieces of codependency. I marvel at stories of people’s pets, lunches, friendships. And I wonder out loud about them to le beau I live an extraordinarily boring life, which I try and eek out to the fullest. I live vicariously through other bloggers’ daily details.
On a similar note, sometimes I feel guilty for not writing about Expansive, General things in my journal. I feel like I’m supposed to write about Soup Kitchens or natural disasters or Large Truths about the World and it’s not that I don’t care, I just don’t want to blog about it. It feels contrived and obligatory. But then I think of the many lives I read about, the people I follow on here, and how they don’t extend themselves to write about Grand Important things. They talk about blueberries for breakfast, picking up their kid from school, hating their job, all of which I thoroughly enjoy hearing about. Then, for a moment, I feel a little relieved, like oh, okay, so we can talk about small things particular to us and share that and that’s fine. In fact, that’s more than fine. That’s what makes it fun. For me, at least. The community and connections (however fleeting) – the blogosphere we inhabit, pollute with details of our lives. It’s like the song in Toy Story: you’ve got a friend in me, but you’ve got a blogger in me instead.
10 thoughts on “You’ve Got a Blogger in Me”
Anonymity can be used for good, I think that’s how we find the good ones, who have nothing to gain but a new connection. It’s the purest form of communication, I think, because we are not clouded by life circumstance or appearance. And I did not know simply reading a strangers blog post could make me smile and feel less alone so thank you.
Agreed. I think WordPress is one of the few places online where anonymous people can run amok and be nice to each other. But then it also seems more sincere. Thanks for the read 🙂 Your last line made my heart smile!!
This is probably the best description I’ve read about connecting and the habit of building blogsites.
Thank you. I have found such acceptance, understanding and connection here that can be difficult to come by in real life.
That’s the clear advantage of a community with intellect as the central value within.
That last line made my face smile! 😊 I’ve met some awesome human beings here and they have helped me tremendously along my journey, supporting me from afar. WordPress keeps my hope alive, whereas other anonymous social media outlets (*cough*REDDIT*cough*) can steal it away within minutes of scrolling and being hit with nothing but snark and ugliness. I come here and find strangers encouraging strangers, saying kind things for no reason other than because they MEAN it. Makes my soul happy, happy 😊
I’d like to think that we’ll forever be friends and see each other one day. ❤
Agreed 🙂 I can’t believe it’s been… 5 years? since we first connected on WordPress!
Yeas, I love this very much! In fact, when I closed down my old account and started my new one (fresh starts and all that) I was happy to start anew, but I love reading your posts so much that I knew I wanted to connect with you under my new site as well ❤️
And I’m glad you did!! I’ve loved following your blog(s) and journey and it’s all so cool, being interconnected in this world of WordPress. I was super excited when I saw your new blog 🙂
