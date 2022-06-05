June Diaries

June 5th, 2022

You know when you go through life knowing a certain melody but never knowing the name of the song? And then, years later, Spotify comes to the rescue, and suddenly plays the song, and you put two and two together, and you’re zapped back to the roller rink, awash in nostalgia and happiness?

That’s how I felt hearing Come On Eileen today.

80’s music has a special place in my heart. It’s magical. Music is frozen in time periods. I understand old geezers who grumble about new music. It’s all mumbo jumbo whispery auto-tuned nonsense nowadays. I find myself clinging to mid-00’s indie and 90’s pop and 80’s everything.

Had a really good weekend. Pleasant and productive. Did laundry; made couscous and chicken for lunch yesterday and dinner today; tidied up the kitchen; finished stitching my pigs’ new blankets; went biking this evening; completed daily drawings.

Le beau set up his new power cage. Our gym is basically complete. After lifting for a total of two days, he’s adopted a new frouche persona, referring to me as a ‘low energy beta male.’ I try glaring every time, but I also can’t not laugh. There’s just something about being called a ‘low energy beta male’ by your boyfriend that makes me crack up.

….Now it’s time to play my Switch game! Every night I curl up and play another chapter. ’tis my new routine.

June 3rd, 2022

“Are we being creepy?”

“Super creepy.”

I turned to examine us. “We’re literally hiding behind a bush.”

Today we went to a lakeside concert. The performer: an old friend. Le beau saw the poster on social media, and we decided to go.

But instead of telling her, like normal people, and visibly appearing, like normal people, we did something a little different. Because what happens when you’re curious about how someone’s doing but too socially anxious to stomach the idea of interacting with them? You show up dressed all in black in shades and baseballs caps and watch the concert from a healthy thirty yards away. But not before investigating, from every angle, if someone else you know also arrived.

“Are you sure they’re there?” I asked, referring to certain people we might know.

“Behind the trash can. Wait. The family’s blocking you. See the one in curls? That’s them.”

“No. Let me move closer.”

“Here’s my baseball cap. Go and take a look.” Le beau handed me his cap.

So behind the crowds and concert-goers, I stealthily crawled up the stage, before, 50 feet away, I made direct eye contact with Bethany bel Vita. I quickly spun around and hissed for him to put his mask back on.

“That’s them. 100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“Are you serious?”

“No doubt.” I said confidently. I could spot the eyes and hair from a mile away. And apparently I had.

The time and music and breeze eventually wore down our anxieties, as we stood off-center, listening to her sing. We watched her ask the crowd questions in her sultry voice. We listened to her belt Coldplay and Eminem and Amy Winehouse. I felt a wave of nostalgia and warmth. I remembered the summers we spent making covers to Amy Winehouse. How we performed Valerie in a talent show. Because the world is a meme, when le beau and I arrived, the the first song we heard was Valerie.

I don’t know if the emotion I felt was ‘sad.’ ‘Moved?’ Was I ‘moved?’ I don’t know. We’d shared jokes and moments and memories once upon a time. We were good friends for about a year. But seeing her surrounded by the people she loved while doing what she loved was… moving, I guess. There was the light electric energy of outdoor summer concerts. It was contagious. And I felt really happy for her. When the concert ended, we slunk away, beaming, feeling sunny, and happy we’d come.

After dinner – fried rice and last episodes of Season 1 Bling Empire – we discussed the people we might’ve seen. I shuddered. We analyzed. Later, when I checked social media, I started laughing. For the hair had not, in fact, belonged to Bethany bel Vita, but a complete stranger. Also, we had confused a stranger for someone else. We were entirely wrong. Confidently incorrect. Le beau replayed my complete and utter confidence from earlier: “100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“From now on, I will always be pressing X for Doubt,” he said.