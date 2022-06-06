June Diaries

June 6th, 2022

Because the world is a meme, right after the entry about high school/college, my old best friend from high school, whom I haven’t texted since last November, sent me an urgent message.

Scrub to 20:10 minutes as soon as possible, she wrote in all caps.

On national television: our high school history teacher. While all our other teachers colored within the lines, she scribbled over the page. She had come straight from the Bronx. Faced with a bunch of sheltered suburban nerds, she was shell-shocked. She taught us about things beyond the textbook. 401K’s. The city. Life. She also got caught making out with the 11th grade English teacher and abandoning a student in Philadelphia and ultimately getting fired.

We reminisced. What happens in high school never stays in high school. This discussion spiraled into a brief catch-up via text.

For the record, I am horrible at keeping up with people. I haven’t spoken to my friends since 2020. I settled into my cocoon, content to live a sequestered life.

So the fact that I spoke on the phone with DS, whom I haven’t seen in 3 years, was significant. We’ve been friends since childhood, and like muscle memory, all socially acceptable behaviors unwound with her. We skipped the pleasantries and immediately launched into a story about a dog she fostered for 3 weeks, a senior chihuahua that she didn’t particularly bond with. I told her about a guinea pig beating the Guinness World Record for playing basketball, and how I plan to train and enter my pigs.

We talked about a lot of things. Her new job. This cute guy who mentored her during her initial internship. The weird toxic work culture surrounding her Wearing a Mask and Accounting. Action Movies. Romance Shows. Our impending age. For 3 hours. 3 hours! I honestly thought the conversation would taper off around the hour mark. Then I’d make dinner. But 7 PM turned into 8 PM turned into 9 PM and then 10 PM.

The last time me, DS, and le beau hung out – the summer of 2019, which feels like eons ago – we all had a fun time, walking through the mall, watching a movie, laughing and being boisterous. So le beau was basically on the phone, too, with DS on speaker, the three of us brainstorming TikTok usernames, teasing her about her crush, talking about movies. I love talking to DS. There’s no pretense. I fucking love that about people. In general. When there’s no pretense. Just comfort. Just weirdness abound, streams of consciousness.

June 5th, 2022

You know when you go through life knowing a certain melody but never knowing the name of the song? And then, years later, Spotify comes to the rescue, and suddenly plays the song, and you put two and two together, and you’re zapped back to the roller rink, awash in nostalgia and happiness?

That’s how I felt hearing Come On Eileen today.

80’s music has a special place in my heart. It’s magical. Music is frozen in time periods. I understand old geezers who grumble about new music. It’s all mumbo jumbo whispery auto-tuned nonsense nowadays.

Had a good weekend. Pleasant and productive. Did laundry; made couscous and chicken for lunch yesterday and dinner today; tidied up the kitchen; finished stitching my pigs’ new blankets; went biking this evening; completed daily drawings. Le beau set up his new power cage.

….Now it’s time to play my Switch game! Every night I curl up and play another chapter. ’tis my new routine.

June 3rd, 2022

“Are we being creepy?”

“Super creepy.”

I turned to examine us. “We’re literally hiding behind a bush.”

Today we went to a lakeside concert. The performer: an old friend. Le beau saw the poster on social media, and we decided to go.

But instead of telling her, like normal people, and visibly appearing, like normal people, we did something a little different. Because what happens when you’re curious about how someone’s doing but too socially anxious to stomach the idea of interacting with them? You show up dressed all in black in shades and baseballs caps and watch the concert from a healthy thirty yards away. But not before investigating, from every angle, if someone else you know also arrived.

“Are you sure they’re there?” I asked, referring to certain people we might know.

“Behind the trash can. Wait. The family’s blocking you. See the one in curls? That’s them.”

“No. Let me move closer.”

“Here’s my baseball cap. Go and take a look.” Le beau handed me his cap.

So behind the crowds and concert-goers, I stealthily crawled up the stage, before, 50 feet away, I made direct eye contact with Bethany bel Vita. I quickly spun around and hissed for him to put his mask back on.

“That’s them. 100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“Are you serious?”

“No doubt.” I said confidently. I could spot the eyes and hair from a mile away. And apparently I had.

The time and music and breeze eventually wore down our anxieties, as we stood off-center, listening to her sing. We watched her ask the crowd questions in her sultry voice. We listened to her belt Coldplay and Eminem and Amy Winehouse. I felt a wave of nostalgia and warmth. I remembered the summers we spent making covers to Amy Winehouse. How we performed Valerie in a talent show. Because the world is a meme, when le beau and I arrived, the the first song we heard was Valerie.

I don’t know if the emotion I felt was ‘sad.’ ‘Moved?’ Was I ‘moved?’ I don’t know. We’d shared jokes and moments and memories once upon a time. We were good friends. Seeing her surrounded by the people she loved while doing what she loved was… moving, I guess. There was the light electric energy of outdoor summer concerts. It was contagious. And I felt really happy for her. When the concert ended, we slunk away, beaming, feeling sunny, and happy we’d come.

After dinner – fried rice and last episodes of Season 1 Bling Empire – we discussed the people we might’ve seen. I shuddered. We analyzed. Later, when I checked social media, I started laughing. For the hair had not, in fact, belonged to Bethany bel Vita, but a complete stranger. Also, we had confused a stranger for someone else. We were entirely wrong. Confidently incorrect. Le beau replayed my complete and utter confidence from earlier: “100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“From now on, I will always be pressing X for Doubt,” he said.