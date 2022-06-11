Another month, another daily challenge. This June, I’ll be painting one portrait a day. For this project, I’ll be drawing on the Procreate app, an iPad painting platform.
A part of me is excited to learn about the expansive capabilities available in Procreate. And ’tis thanks to le beau. After completing my first horror-themed Inktober, le beau gifted me an iPad. Since then, I have experimented with styles and genres, from Lofi to ink and graphite. With this challenge, I’ll be working outside my comfort zone, and drawing portraits for the first time in a long time.
In the meantime, I’ll be sharing my progress here every few days, along with a time lapse video, since what’s the fun in Procreate if you aren’t making a time lapse? I also wanted a place to host videos – in this case, Youtube – so I’m going to try it out and see how it goes.
Wish me motivational luck!
DAY 10
DAY 9
DAY 8
DAY 7
DAY 6
DAY 5
DAY 4
DAY 3
DAY 2
DAY 1
8 thoughts on “Daily Portrait Challenge”
splendid work!
WOW these are amazing!!
wow lu… this is impressive. Nice to meet you and thanks for your visit and follow. Happy to connect and follow your journey. 🌹🙏
thanks for the read and follow cindy! nice to meet you as well.
It’a a pleasure and to you as well!! 💖💖
Incredible! You make it look so easy 😍
heh thank you kendall! 🙂 it sure does not feel like it.
These are amazing, excellent talent
