Daily Portrait Challenge

Another month, another daily challenge. This June, I’ll be painting one portrait a day. For this project, I’ll be drawing on the Procreate app, an iPad painting platform.

A part of me is excited to learn about the expansive capabilities available in Procreate. And ’tis thanks to le beau. After completing my first horror-themed Inktober, le beau gifted me an iPad. Since then, I have experimented with styles and genres, from Lofi to ink and graphite. With this challenge, I’ll be working outside my comfort zone, and drawing portraits for the first time in a long time.

In the meantime, I’ll be sharing my progress here every few days, along with a time lapse video, since what’s the fun in Procreate if you aren’t making a time lapse? I also wanted a place to host videos – in this case, Youtube – so I’m going to try it out and see how it goes.

Wish me motivational luck!

DAY 1

DAY 2

DAY 3

DAY 4

DAY 5

DAY 6

DAY 7

DAY 8

DAY 9

DAY 10

DAY 11

DAY 12

DAY 13

DAY 14

DAY 15

DAY 16

DAY 17

DAY 18

DAY 19

DAY 20