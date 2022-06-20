Daily Portrait Challenge

Posted on by lu

 

Another month, another daily challenge. This June, I’ll be painting one portrait a day. For this project, I’ll be drawing on the Procreate app, an iPad painting platform.

A part of me is excited to learn about the expansive capabilities available in Procreate. And ’tis thanks to le beau. After completing my first horror-themed Inktober, le beau gifted me an iPad. Since then, I have experimented with styles and genres, from Lofi to ink and graphite. With this challenge, I’ll be working outside my comfort zone, and drawing portraits for the first time in a long time.

In the meantime, I’ll be sharing my progress here every few days, along with a time lapse video, since what’s the fun in Procreate if you aren’t making a time lapse? I also wanted a place to host videos – in this case, Youtube – so I’m going to try it out and see how it goes.

Wish me motivational luck!

 

DAY 1

DAY 1

DAY 2

DAY 2

DAY 3

DAY 3

DAY 4

DAY 4

DAY 5

DAY 5

DAY 6

DAY 6

DAY 7

DAY 7

DAY 8

portrait

DAY 9

DAY 9

DAY 10

DAY 10

DAY 11

DAY 11

DAY 12

DAY 12DAY 12 II

DAY 13

DAY 13

DAY 14

DAY 14

DAY 15

DAY 15

DAY 16

DAY 16

DAY 17

DAY 17

DAY 18

DAY 18

DAY 19

img_6523

DAY 20

img_6529

12 thoughts on “Daily Portrait Challenge

  6. Pingback: Hiatus – coolpeppermint

  7. Simply pawsum art werk Miss Lu….iss that yore rite name?
    Mee iss a Kitty so sumtiness get mixed up….
    Anyway mee an BellaSita Mum ADOOR yore portraitss an THE vidss are so kewl showin how you create each portrait!!
    Pleese come by an vissit anytime!
    **purrss** BellaDharma an Welcome BellaSita Mum

    Like

    Reply
  8. Pingback: Staring at the Ceiling Fan – coolpeppermint
  9. Pingback: Daily Portrait Challenge pt. II – coolpeppermint

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s