It is Monday, June 20th .

I am back from my hiatus.

I am sitting at the IKEA Jokkmokk, trying out Café du Monde.

I am listening to The Lumineers:

This morning, I finished the book Speak No Evil by Uzodinma Iweala.

The past week has been a blur. From Battle of the Lawn Dads to my car breaking down -and le beau pushing it down the street – I’ve been preoccupied with… not much, honestly. Work has been slow. Life has been slow. I don’t remember a whole lot from the past few days. I know I haven’t journaled for a little over a week, which isn’t, technically, a long time. But my memory is starting to concern me. On Monday, I kept asking if it was Friday. The only day I can be certain of is Saturday, because Saturday is laundry day, and if I had to pick a favorite chore, it would be laundry.

Journaling – which I once did for fun – is now a tool I need for my memory. Although I flirted with the idea of stopping my journals here, I don’t think I can. But I also don’t think I should.

It’s been easier not to write since I’ve been pouring myself into another hobby. Drawing. The daily portrait challenge has been fun. And challenging. I plan to share the next 10 entries today. A part of me is worried when the prompts run out. I’ll wake up and it’ll be July 1st and I’ll have nothing to do! Nothing to work towards! A silly concern. A part of me wonders if I should try to learn new skills or take classes.

Sometimes it feels like my brain can’t properly manage stimulation. I’m either putting a wet towel on fire or striking matches and failing to light. It’s too loud or it’s too quiet. There’s too much or there’s too little. I have been erring on the side of boredom lately, which le beau has noticed. He seems both concerned and envious, as he stays up doing “DevOps” and “GitHub Repo” things and I gobble down oatmeal and doodle.

The last thing that’s been on my mind has been archiving. Organizing, in general, brings me pleasure. I love sorting and cleaning and putting things where they belong. I do the same with my memories: categorize, compartmentalize, and archive. The past week or so, I have been reading hundreds of old Tumblr entries, listening to hours of recorded car conversations, and scheduling years’ worth of film photos.

My Tumblr entries, which date from 2011, are journals. They are the grandpapis, the predecessors of my WordPress Monthly Diaries. There, I described, in incredible detail, everything we said, and did, and noticed, and smelled. As I was reading, I thought: no wonder 2011 was one of the best years of my life. We were, for all intents and purposes, trifling asses. All we did was laugh and go to school and attend the occasional social gathering. Mostly we were frivolous. A part of me wants to know when it changed, though, and if I documented that.

But maybe things now aren’t so different from how they used to be. Because when I listen to our recorded car conversations – saved on his dash-cam – we sound like two best friends. Maybe we are still the trifling asses we once were, just with jobs and degrees. I have always correlated comedic ridiculousness with quality of life. The less seriously I take things, the better life is. Granted, life has also been objectively good for a long time, so maybe I should just be grateful, and continue to document, even if only for my memory.