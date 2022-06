Here are my second set of portraits for this month’s Daily Portrait Challenge! The first 10 entries are here.

June flew by.

Thought it would be more organized if I spotlight Days 11-20 in a separate post. Although, given how indecisive I am, I may just throw it all back into one massive entry later.

These entries were fun – I became more comfortable with colored pencil, but mostly relished in the pencil entries.

DAY 11

DAY 12

DAY 13

DAY 14

DAY 15

DAY 16

DAY 17

DAY 18

DAY 19

DAY 20