June Diaries

June 27th, 2022

Been going to the library in the mornings with a tumbler full of iced Viet coffee. Le beau pointed out that it’s like going into the office. I responded that I don’t have to talk to anybody, so technically, it isn’t.

After 20 minutes of fiddling around and spacing out, I’m usually able to focus on work. Even then, it usually only takes one rogue laugh or chip crunch to break me out of my spell. It’s more focus than I can attain at home, or anywhere else, so I’ll take it. Plus, the view is always nice. And the air conditioning is splendid. (The real reason I went in the first place.)

Also, I got a library card at that branch. All of their books seem to be 4+ on Goodreads.

The thought of the new Fujifilm camera – which le beau gifted me – has been bouncing around my head. I’m even back on Flickr, uploading photography from the past 10 years. WordPress is quite literally changing my life, steering me to make rash decisions I otherwise wouldn’t have. I was interested in Fujifilm only because of somebody’s blog. One rabbit hole after another and then suddenly, a few hundred dollars: blown.

The day sped by. I made us dinner, curry chicken cauliflower, and drove us over to the grocery store. I stocked up on snacks for next week’s trip. Le beau is taking a certification test tomorrow at 9 PM.

June 25th, 2022

A few years ago, le beau told me haircuts were $20 apiece. I almost fainted and opened up a boys’ hair salon. Shocked by the cost of maintaining 4.06 cm of hair, I took matters into my own hands (literally) and started cutting his and my cousin’s hair. Fades, buzzes, line-ups, etc.

It took a few cuts to establish the trust. Le beau would invariably melt down, I’d say that there was method to the madness, I’d audibly go ‘oops,’ he would melt down again, and then I would enter the cutting zen. He would look in the mirror 10 minutes later, and look completely fine.

Today, just like old times, I buzzed his hair in the backyard. I like to take advantage of nature’s bounty, whether it’s getting free rug washes in the rain or cutting hair in the grass. I brainstormed names for my imaginary hair salon. I settled on Bodacious Buzzes. My slogan: looks good, feels good, and it’s cheap.

Earlier, I went to a coffeeshop, drew today’s prompt, went antiquing, and tagged along on a Target run. We made dinner at a reasonable hour – around 6 PM – and then I cut his hair.

Now I’m here. I’ve been feeling nauseous all day, because This Is America, and this is just the beginning. I normally keep political opinions offline, and there’s nothing I can say that hasn’t been said, and really, at this point, the only hope there is is in leaving.

June 24th, 2022

It’s Friday. Not that Friday means much anymore.

I would say that it was a sad day in America, but it’s not like we have much of anything else nowadays. From wanted babies being mown down to unwanted babies being forced into the world, well.

That’s just the American way.

June 23rd, 2022

Was on the couch bloviating about an existential crisis. Then we went biking, a welcome reprieve. The outdoors made me feel better. Afterwards, we went to buy a thank you card for our neighbor, who trimmed parts of our lawn, and also some knickknacks, like a tie-dye tumbler and $5 side table.

Been making Vietnamese coffee in the mornings. With less sugar, though, only a small spoonful of condensed milk. I use evaporated milk. Less sugary.

This morning I took my iced coffee to the library, where I fiddled around on the Internet, looking for goals or courses. Psychology seems evergreen. Considered taking a course or two online. I took a pre-course test and scored 93%. I decided I would just read psychology books instead.

June 22nd, 2022

I called my best friend. It’s been a while since we have spoken. Sometimes I go months without talking to the people I care about. Sometimes years. That probably is a hallmark of a terrible friend. No, it most definitely is. But it’s a work in progress. Me. At being a friend. I always feel like I’m intruding, invading, like I’m bothering the other person when I reach out. Subsequently, I don’t. Le beau insisted I check up on her. So I held my breath and dialed her number. She picked up.

Without revealing too much about her life, we spiraled into our usual existential tangent. Our conversations are few and far in between. When we talk, she often fills me in on the massive, life-changing bits of adversity that I missed. Nothing happens much in my life, a lá Monthly Diaries, so I usually blubber awkwardly about how I sleep in regularly and change the topic. She says she doesn’t want to be That Friend who’s always feeling down, but she’s been going through a lot. We once had a mutual friend who treated her like an emotional sponge. It was a little vampirish in nature. My best friend says she doesn’t want to do that to me, but I would listen to her all day if I could.

I always marvel at how serendipitous our friendship was, and the depth with which it expands. It feels like I’ve known her forever, lifetimes before, and it has always felt this way. Last night le beau wondered aloud – what were the chances we would end up together! – and I said, frankly, fate. Then I went to my room. I was thinking about how fate doesn’t care about chances or statistical odds. I fell asleep thinking about the Chinese concept of ming, 命.

June 21st, 2022

My car was towed yesterday. Fortunately, it broke down right next to a parking lot. The first time it broke down – two days ago – it did right in front of a STOP sign. Everything went smoothly. Something wrong with the battery charger. I’m grateful (and fortunate) that when things go wrong, they always go fine. The truth is that someone(s) invariably swoops in and saves my sweaty, nervous self.

In the course of a week, our lawn has been mowed three times. Two concerned fathers – one of whom I’ve never met – took the liberty to mow our lawn without asking. Le beau bristled at their kindness, and marched into the backyard, wearing long sleeves, wielding his lawn mower. Like buzzing a boy’s scalp three times over, the grass is very short, very course, and, in our case, very dead.

June 8th, 2022

After work, I asked, doe-eyed, if we could get frozen custard and cheesy sausage bread and boba. As they say, it’s one step forward, and twenty three steps back. I have been trying to reduce my sugar and carbohydrate intake. Firstly because I am a sugar fiend. Secondly because diabetes, unfortunately, seems to crawl through the family tree.

At the same time, I’ve come to realize that everything good in life is a carbohydrate. I sigh. Today’s cheesy bread was so greasy, so buttery, so spicy, so wrong that my mask smelled like fried cheese. It’s a damn shame, but I need to cut down. I must, I will.

I ate the cheesy bread on our lake walk. We watched bird politics and fishers and families and bunnies and couples.

June 6th, 2022

Because the world is a meme, right after the entry about high school/college, my old best friend from high school, whom I haven’t texted since last November, sent me an urgent message.

Scrub to 20:10 min as soon as possible, she wrote in all caps.

On national television: our high school history teacher. While all our other teachers colored within the lines, she scribbled over the page. She had come straight from the Bronx. Faced with a bunch of sheltered suburban nerds, she taught us about things beyond the textbook. 401K’s. The city. Life.

We reminisced. What happens in high school never stays in high school. This discussion spiraled into a brief catch-up via text.

Later, in the evening, DS, a childhood friend, and I talked on the phone. For the record, I am horrible at keeping up with people. I haven’t spoken to my friends since 2020. I settled into my cocoon, content to live a sequestered life. So the fact that I spoke on the phone with DS, whom I haven’t seen in 3 years, was significant.

Since I’ve known her since I was 9, like muscle memory, all socially acceptable behaviors unwound with her. We skipped the pleasantries and immediately launched into a story about a dog she fostered for 3 weeks, a senior chihuahua that she didn’t particularly bond with. I told her about a guinea pig beating the Guinness World Record for playing basketball, and how I plan to train and enter my pigs.

We talked about a lot of things. Her new job. This cute guy who mentored her during her initial internship. The weird toxic work culture surrounding her Wearing a Mask and Accounting. Action Movies. Romance Shows. Our impending age. For 3 hours.

Le beau was basically on the phone, too, with DS on speaker, the three of us brainstorming TikTok usernames, teasing her about her crush, talking about movies. I love talking to DS. There’s no pretense. I fucking love that about people. In general. When there’s no pretense. Just comfort. Just weirdness abound, streams of consciousness.

June 5th, 2022

You know when you go through life knowing a certain melody but never knowing the name of the song? And then, years later, Spotify comes to the rescue, and suddenly plays the song, and you put two and two together, and you’re zapped back to the roller rink, awash in nostalgia and happiness?

That’s how I felt hearing Come On Eileen today.

80’s music has a special place in my heart.

Had a good weekend. Pleasant and productive. Did laundry; made couscous and chicken for lunch yesterday and dinner today; tidied up the kitchen; finished stitching my pigs’ new blankets; went biking this evening; completed daily drawings. Le beau set up his new power cage.

June 3rd, 2022

“Are we being creepy?”

“Super creepy.”

I turned to examine us. “We’re literally hiding behind a bush.”

Today we went to a lakeside concert. The performer: an old friend. Le beau saw the poster on social media, and we decided to go.

But instead of telling her, like normal people, and visibly appearing, like normal people, we did something a little different. Because what happens when you’re curious about how someone’s doing but too socially anxious to stomach the idea of interacting with them? You show up dressed all in black in shades and baseballs caps and watch the concert from a healthy thirty yards away. But not before investigating, from every angle, if someone else you know also arrived.

“Are you sure they’re there?” I asked, referring to certain people we might know.

“Behind the trash can. Wait. The family’s blocking you. See the one in curls? That’s them.”

“No. Let me move closer.”

“Here’s my baseball cap. Go and take a look.” Le beau handed me his cap.

So behind the crowds and concert-goers, I stealthily crawled up the stage, before, 50 feet away, I made direct eye contact with Bethany bel Vita. I quickly spun around and hissed for him to put his mask back on.

“That’s them. 100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“Are you serious?”

“No doubt.” I said confidently. I could spot the eyes and hair from a mile away. And apparently I had.

The time and music and breeze eventually wore down our anxieties, as we stood off-center, listening to her sing. We watched her ask the crowd questions in her sultry voice. We listened to her belt Coldplay and Eminem and Amy Winehouse. I felt a wave of nostalgia and warmth. I remembered the summers we spent making covers to Amy Winehouse. How we performed Valerie in a talent show. Because the world is a meme, when le beau and I arrived, the the first song we heard was Valerie.

After dinner – fried rice and last episodes of Season 1 Bling Empire – we discussed the people we might’ve seen. I shuddered. We analyzed. Later, when I checked social media, I started laughing. For the hair had not, in fact, belonged to Bethany bel Vita, but a complete stranger. Also, we had confused another stranger for someone else. We were entirely wrong. Confidently incorrect. Le beau replayed my complete and utter confidence from earlier: “100%. 100%. No doubt.”

“From now on, I will always be pressing X for Doubt,” he said.