Toaster | Journal

Can’t sleep. I feel like the human equivalent of a toaster. The AC was crunching in the 80’s today, barely budging. It’s 78 now. I was so afraid the pigs would overheat that I put them in a box in the bathroom, which was a few degrees cooler.

For some reason, biking in this nightmarishly hot weather seemed like a good idea. I started seeing lights on the ride back. There was a man, also biking, who greeted us. I felt self conscious, I was wearing just a bralette, and when I saw that he had stopped up ahead, I had an odd feeling. I decided to turn around. Once we did, he continued biking. It was probably nothing, but it took me a second to shake off a vague discomfort.

I feel bad that le beau gifted me a new camera today. A Fujifilm, mirrorless, with film simulation. At the same time, I am also giddy. Like I’m seeing everything in a new light, wondering how I’d photograph it: the branch, the lamp, the leaf. I wish I had gotten this Fujifilm years ago, or at least had known about it. Otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten my 4 other cameras. But I found out about it 24 hours ago. Hindsight is 20/20.

We are planning on a small weeklong trip for the 4th. It will be fun – I think, I hope – but also I am also in dire need of good air conditioning. Maybe it’ll be better there. Colder. Maybe it’ll be festive. We are used to wearing masks indoors, during meals, etc. A change of scenery might be nice. I’ve been feeling bored lately, looking to fill my brain with trinkets and knickknacks. I should get books and a new game and download some shows.

I feel like a kid on summer break. I read the definition of a staycation today and realized that that has been life the past two years. So I must find things to occupy my time.

Maybe I’ll do a photo challenge once the camera arrives.