Maybe it’s Ming. Maybe it’s Maybelline.

The other day, I called my best friend. It’s been a while since we have spoken.

I often marvel at how serendipitous our friendship was, and the depth with which it expands. It feels like I’ve known her forever, lifetimes before, and it has always felt this way.

Someone once told me that, in Buddhist belief, every person you’ve crossed paths with once in this life is someone you’ve crossed paths with hundreds of times in previous lives. It’s fun to think about. That we return to this life to renew old bonds and dance with karma.

Last night, le beau wondered aloud – what were the chances we would end up together! – and I said, frankly: fate. Then I went to my room. As I drifted off to sleep, I thought about how fate doesn’t care about chances or statistical odds. I thought about the Chinese concept of ming (命) and its relational cousin, yuanfen (緣份). I thought about how it’s like the Western concept of fate, but with extra steps.