Maybe it’s Ming. Maybe it’s Maybelline.

Posted on by lu

The other day, I called my best friend. It’s been a while since we have spoken.

I often marvel at how serendipitous our friendship was, and the depth with which it expands. It feels like I’ve known her forever, lifetimes before, and it has always felt this way.

Someone once told me that, in Buddhist belief, every person you’ve crossed paths with once in this life is someone you’ve crossed paths with hundreds of times in previous lives. It’s fun to think about. That we return to this life to renew old bonds and dance with karma.

Last night, le beau wondered aloud – what were the chances we would end up together! – and I said, frankly: fate. Then I went to my room. As I drifted off to sleep, I thought about how fate doesn’t care about chances or statistical odds. I thought about the Chinese concept of ming () and its relational cousin, yuanfen (緣份). I thought about how it’s like the Western concept of fate, but with extra steps.

ming

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s