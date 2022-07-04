July Diaries

July 4th, 2022

It’s the 4th. Can’t say I’m the most patriotic of the bunch, if at all. Scrolling through my feed, it seems like ambivalence is a common theme.

The day off from work was heartily welcomed. I slept a solid 12 hours; fiddled around with my new camera; made Vietnamese coffee; melted a bar of soap on the sidewalk; cooked sugar boubon chicken and mashed; and dolled up my 2014 Macbook!

Of all the things I did today, that had to be my favorite. This Mac family’s notorious for Staingate, and although I had the screen replaced in 2017, the stains returned. I finally decided to scrape it off. Buoyed by its freshness, I went ahead and erased my hard drive and reinstalled MacOS. I went from 45 GB of free space to 88GB of free space, which I am very pleased about.

I feel excited to wake up tomorrow. Is there a word for the opposite of existential dread? Existential desire?

On another note, le beau just found out: he passed the certification test!

July 2nd, 2022

The camera came in on Wednesday! I’ve been fiddling with the settings and dials. Learning the way of Fujifilm. Le beau says we can return it if I don’t like it. So far, I love it.

We stayed home this weekend and pushed back the trip, which we were relieved about. For some reason, none of us were really feelin’ it.

We’ve compensated, somewhat, by getting out of the house more. Today, we went to the Viet grocery store for coffee creamer and, on a memory lane detour, my childhood daycare. Yesterday, we went to one of our favorite artsy neighborhoods and the mall. We sat at one of many pastely plastic chairs by a tropical-themed bar, eating tiny gourmet pies. I stared at the buildings, the tiles, the flowy curtains, as le beau talked about work.

On the way back, we passed through Main. I looked at all the buildings and busses and people, when I saw my fifth grade best friend walking to work.

July 1st, 2022

Been cutting down on sugar the past few weeks. I’ve been doing surprisingly well, given my track record and intense need for sweeties. I have also been eating my gummies at warp speed. On my shelf is an alphabetized line of vitamins. Basically I’m 70.

I was blasting oldies music on the highway when le beau looked at me and said: the speed limit is 55 mph. I looked at my speedometer: 40 mph.

Stayed up last night watching memes. Giggling through the walls. Le beau caught wind that I was still awake, and we played a game of Stale Sniffs. Then we migrated to the couch and ate popcorn. I was cut off twice. Once for eating handfuls (“eat one popcorn at a time!”) and twice for dropping kernels all over the place.