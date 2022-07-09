July Diaries

July 9th, 2022

Looks like I am out of contact lenses. I chucked the last pair into the trash. I have been in denial, for weeks, about not having any more contacts. It’s because I don’t particularly want to go to the eye doctor. They have that machine that puffs air into your eyes. It’s a nightmarish medieval contraption. I’m often so scared of getting my eyes puffed that I flinch back, resulting in more attempts to puff air into my eyes.

But now I must go. Because I need contacts. Because I do not want to wear glasses all the time. Although le beau would not complain: he insists I look better in glasses.

I have always had a weird relationship with glasses. I grew up with the 90’s trope where removing your glasses automatically made you a jaw-dropping princess, a lá the Anne Hathaway scene. Big hair and glasses? The old Anne Hathaway. Smooth hair and contacts? The new Anne Hathaway: a princess.

But then it got to the point where people were more surprised to see me with glasses than without, which thus defeated the purpose of comparative transformation. This conversation would invariably follow:

“Oh, you wear glasses?”

“Yes, I’m blind. Legally.”

“Really? I didn’t know that. How bad are they?”

“I’ve had glasses since the second grade. I can’t even read now-”

“How many fingers am I holding up?”

And then four amorphous finger sausages swaying across the room. I would sigh and say four.

If they were really lucky, though, I’d let them peer through my glasses, which – to their 20/20 eyes – would distort the room and induce a headache. After they made some sort of surprised noise, I would nod and take my glasses back.

July 8th, 2022

Last night I stayed up to eat strawberries and watch videogames.

Le beau set up his two monitors on the giant beautiful wood table we thrifted back in February. We’re calling this set-up the Gaming Cafe aka GC. He’s played a game on one monitor, and I finished House of Ashes on mine. A walkthrough. I started the game last October, but never finished it.

Every Fall I anticipate the release of a new horror game by Supermassive Games. They launched an anthology series around 2018. Each game satiates my little survival horror soul, which can only take so much. (Anybody remember 2019, the year I lost to IdentityV, an iPhone 4v1 survival horror game which I fanatically played, raged at, nearly missed work over, and leveled up to 100 Survivor and 100 Hunter? No? Okay. Moving on.)

Ever since 2012, I have been salivating over the survival horror genre. I have not been disappointed. From Until Dawn to Beyond: Two Souls to Little Hope Horror, it has been a good decade of good games. I do wish these developers released games more frequently. I also wish there were more developers in this niche. I still think about Detroit: Become Human, which was released in 2018 by Quantic Dreams, and the scene where the misshapen robots limped out the fiery house.

July 7th, 2022

Had an assignment at work today. Called the Director and set up my only Zoom call all week. Talking to her and the new hire made me sweat buckets. I tried not to seem it. It’s bizarre thinking of how sociable I used to be, and how at ease I once felt talking to pure strangers. I now channel the force of Niagara Falls when interacting with co-workers. Or anybody, for that matter. It is absolutely unbearable. Later, le beau asked how I was feeling. Perspirational, I said.

July 6th, 2022

Last night I dreamt I accidentally unleashed a wasp nest. It was pandemonium. The escalators were shut off and people were dispersing and I was running through hedges. Out of nowhere, there’d be wasps. So today, when le beau ran into my room, and said he saw the biggest wasp in our window, I smelt a whiff of dejá vù. Then I sprayed the gigantic wasp. It died heroically, its stinger in mid-air.

My family and I cut one of my guinea pig’s hair today. It’s an entire ordeal, grooming. One person holds the pig, another cuts his hair, while another feeds and distracts. Guinea pigs don’t sweat, which means they’re prone to heat strokes. I worry about how toasty they get. We trimmed C’s fur while he munched obliviously on bell peppers. He looked really good afterwards. B was trying to groom C, but C kept snipping at him. (I’m using letters to protect their privacy.)

Throughout the day I busied myself. I vowed not to consume any added sugar, and I didn’t. The only carb I consumed was a heaping plate of spaghetti and Italian sausage, but that was much needed. I felt a bit woozy, which probably explains why I don’t remember much of the day. But it was good.

July 4th, 2022

It’s the 4th. Can’t say I’m the most patriotic of the bunch, if at all. Scrolling through my feed, it seems like ambivalence is a common theme.

The day off from work was heartily welcomed. I slept a solid 12 hours; fiddled around with my new camera; made Vietnamese coffee; melted a bar of soap on the sidewalk; cooked sugar boubon chicken and mashed; and dolled up my 2014 Macbook!

Of all the things I did today, that had to be my favorite. This Mac family’s notorious for Staingate, and although I had the screen replaced in 2017, the stains returned. I finally decided to scrape it off. Buoyed by its freshness, I went ahead and erased my hard drive and reinstalled MacOS. I went from 45 GB of free space to 88GB of free space, which I am very pleased about.

I feel excited to wake up tomorrow. Is there a word for the opposite of existential dread? Existential desire?

On another note, le beau just found out: he passed the certification test!

July 2nd, 2022

The camera came in on Wednesday! I’ve been fiddling with the settings and dials. Learning the way of Fujifilm. Le beau says we can return it if I don’t like it. So far, I love it.

We stayed home this weekend and pushed back the trip, which we were relieved about. For some reason, none of us were really feelin’ it.

We’ve compensated, somewhat, by getting out of the house more. Today, we went to the Viet grocery store for coffee creamer and, on a memory lane detour, my childhood daycare. Yesterday, we went to one of our favorite artsy neighborhoods and the mall. We sat at one of many pastely plastic chairs by a tropical-themed bar, eating tiny gourmet pies. I stared at the buildings, the tiles, the flowy curtains, as le beau talked about work.

On the way back, we passed through Main. I looked at all the buildings and busses and people, when I saw my fifth grade best friend walking to work.

July 1st, 2022

Been cutting down on sugar the past few weeks. I’ve been doing surprisingly well, given my track record and intense need for sweeties. I have also been eating my gummies at warp speed. On my shelf is an alphabetized line of vitamins. Basically I’m 70.

I was blasting oldies music on the highway when le beau looked at me and said: the speed limit is 55 mph. I looked at my speedometer: 40 mph.

Stayed up last night watching memes. Giggling through the walls. Le beau caught wind that I was still awake, and we played a game of Stale Sniffs. Then we migrated to the couch and ate popcorn. I was cut off twice. Once for eating handfuls (“eat one popcorn at a time!”) and twice for dropping kernels all over the place.