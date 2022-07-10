Ant’s Life

We went to the plant section of the home improvement store. I always insist that plants have a vibe. A pleasant presence. Sort of warm, you know? Like honey. I’m serious. A dancey song from the 80’s came on, and we started dancing in the aisles. I looked for peonies, my mother’s favorite. I felt like I was at a plant party.

Nature is always dancing, it seems. Everything in nature is always moving. Or whistling. Ripples in oceans, leaves in rain. Does a butterfly ever sit still? Even mountains move. They grow up to 2 inches a year. I learned that mountains form through destruction. When two plates collide, like car roofs in a head-on collision, the surfaces tent up.

In the mountains, I was having severe perspective issues. I couldn’t stop talking about insects and bacteria. Surrounded by rocks and mountains, I felt small. Bacteria small – like I was staph crawling giant’s flesh. Ant small – like I was marching up Silver Canoe Drive to feed the queen. I kept thinking of how, maybe, to aphid and ants, this is what their teeny, tiny world looks like.

A pebble to us: a paradise to them! A puddle to us: a lake retreat for them! Maybe flesh wounds and ladybug shells are gorgeous entire worlds that microorganisms inhabit. Where they share a sense of awe. Where they take vacation with their family or significant others, like us.