July Diaries

July 10th, 2022

Apparently there’s this new social media app called “BeReal.” In an effort to push back against the Inauthenticity of Instagram, the app purports to encourage Realness amongst it users. Every day, a sudden notification requests the user to share a front and back photo of what they’re doing. Users can post late, but they’re penalized: Sharon Sheebs’s photo is 21 hours late, it writes.

Admittedly, I’m curious. At the same time, I’m too old to be cool. The times have a’changed. Slang is now fully lost on me. At least millennial slang was related to the origin. Sus meant suspicious. Ghost meant to disappear. Epic fail meant a disappointment of large proportions. Boomers could reckon a guess. Now, Gen Z slang has levels of separation. References to references. Slang on slang. For instance: “she wasn’t giving.” “Giving” is synonymous with millennial slang “serving,” as in “serving looks,” as in “serving on a platter.” Thus, “I thought it would give, but it wasn’t giving” means, simply: my expectations were not reached.

This is all to say that I’m still trying to find an age-appropriate social media forum where I can lurk to my heart’s content, but I’m not sure that it’s BeReal, embraced by people a hair younger than me. I did download BeReal and delete it three times. But not until I peeked at who was on it. Oh, all the cool kids in college. Blah, blah, blah. In their Timberlands and shades and artsy fartsy shmarts and now new app.

Disheartened, I went back onto Instagram, where it dawned on me: all of these social media apps suck. Forgive the crassness, but really. If apps were body parts, Facebook would be an appendix (generally useless but quite harmful in the worst circumstance); Snapchat would be an elbow (forgotten, but occasionally appreciated); and Instagram would be, well, a fruit.

Alas. Our first world problems endure. Where, oh where, shall we collectively put our lives on display, inauthentic enough to soothe our vanity, authentic enough to soothe our ego? Beats me. In the meantime, as I belatedly ride the tide of social trends, I’ll be here, on WordPress, furiously describing what I had for lunch yesterday.

July 9th, 2022

We went to a lakeside concert last night. I brought my new camera and stood in the grass. Le beau mentioned scooching over because of a few fire ants. Right as he did, I felt a pinch. I looked down to see a tiny brown dot scurrying around my sandal. I squashed it, but not until three bites later.

Today was fun. Even if I had to haul around an inflamed toe. The highlight was dancing around in the sprinkler as le beau hosed down the lawn. The grass, dry and torched by the sun, has come to resemble Justin Timberlake’s hair circa N’Sync. Other patches remain green and fluffy: the sprinkler system’s leaky. I wonder why other adults, like our parents or teachers, don’t dance in the sprinklers.

After the grass was mowed, the carpet vacuumed, the smoothie blended, and the quinoa cooked, we ran a few errands. Store returns, groceries (I got kiwi!), home photos, subpar boba, and BBQ family dinner. I hauled my book around, too. 12 hours of productivity, really.

Hm. Sometimes it feels like I’m playing house, but it’s real life instead.

July 8th, 2022

Last night I stayed up to eat strawberries and watch videogames.

Le beau set up his two monitors on the giant beautiful wood table we thrifted back in February. We’re calling this set-up the Gaming Cafe aka GC. He’s played a game on one monitor, and I finished House of Ashes on mine. A walkthrough. I started the game last October, but never finished it.

Every Fall I anticipate the release of a new horror game by Supermassive Games. They launched an anthology series around 2018. Each game satiates my little survival horror soul, which can only take so much. (Anybody remember 2019, the year I lost to IdentityV, an iPhone 4v1 survival horror game which I fanatically played, raged at, nearly missed work over, and leveled up to 100 Survivor and 100 Hunter? No? Okay. Moving on.)

Ever since 2012, I have been salivating over the survival horror genre. I have not been disappointed. From Until Dawn to Beyond: Two Souls to Little Hope Horror, it has been a good decade of good games. I do wish these developers released games more frequently. I also wish there were more developers in this niche. I still think about Detroit: Become Human, which was released in 2018 by Quantic Dreams, and the scene where the misshapen robots limped out the fiery house.

July 7th, 2022

Had an assignment at work today. Called the Director and set up my only Zoom call all week. Talking to her and the new hire made me sweat buckets. I tried not to seem it. It’s bizarre thinking of how sociable I used to be, and how at ease I once felt talking to pure strangers. I now channel the force of Niagara Falls when interacting with co-workers. Or anybody, for that matter. It is absolutely unbearable. Later, le beau asked how I was feeling. Perspirational, I said.

July 6th, 2022

Last night I dreamt I accidentally unleashed a wasp nest. It was pandemonium. The escalators were shut off and people were dispersing and I was running through hedges. Out of nowhere, there’d be wasps. So today, when le beau ran into my room, and said he saw the biggest wasp in our window, I smelt a whiff of dejá vù. Then I sprayed the gigantic wasp. It died heroically, its stinger in mid-air.

My family and I cut one of my guinea pig’s hair today. It’s an entire ordeal, grooming. One person holds the pig, another cuts his hair, while another feeds and distracts. Guinea pigs don’t sweat, which means they’re prone to heat strokes. I worry about how toasty they get. We trimmed C’s fur while he munched obliviously on bell peppers. He looked really good afterwards. B was trying to groom C, but C kept snipping at him. (I’m using letters to protect their privacy.)

Throughout the day I busied myself. I vowed not to consume any added sugar, and I didn’t. The only carb I consumed was a heaping plate of spaghetti and Italian sausage, but that was much needed. I felt a bit woozy, which probably explains why I don’t remember much of the day. But it was good.

July 4th, 2022

It’s the 4th. Can’t say I’m the most patriotic of the bunch, if at all. Scrolling through my feed, it seems like ambivalence is a common theme.

The day off from work was heartily welcomed. I slept a solid 12 hours; fiddled around with my new camera; made Vietnamese coffee; melted a bar of soap on the sidewalk; cooked sugar boubon chicken and mashed; and dolled up my 2014 Macbook!

Of all the things I did today, that had to be my favorite. This Mac family’s notorious for Staingate, and although I had the screen replaced in 2017, the stains returned. I finally decided to scrape it off. Buoyed by its freshness, I went ahead and erased my hard drive and reinstalled MacOS. I went from 45 GB of free space to 88GB of free space, which I am very pleased about.

I feel excited to wake up tomorrow. Is there a word for the opposite of existential dread? Existential desire?

On another note, le beau just found out: he passed the certification test!

July 2nd, 2022

The camera came in on Wednesday! I’ve been fiddling with the settings and dials. Learning the way of Fujifilm. Le beau says we can return it if I don’t like it. So far, I love it.

We stayed home this weekend and pushed back the trip, which we were relieved about. For some reason, none of us were really feelin’ it.

We’ve compensated, somewhat, by getting out of the house more. Today, we went to the Viet grocery store for coffee creamer and, on a memory lane detour, my childhood daycare. Yesterday, we went to one of our favorite artsy neighborhoods and the mall. We sat at one of many pastely plastic chairs by a tropical-themed bar, eating tiny gourmet pies. I stared at the buildings, the tiles, the flowy curtains, as le beau talked about work.

On the way back, we passed through Main. I looked at all the buildings and busses and people, when I saw my fifth grade best friend walking to work.

July 1st, 2022

Been cutting down on sugar the past few weeks. I’ve been doing surprisingly well, given my track record and intense need for sweeties. I have also been eating my gummies at warp speed. On my shelf is an alphabetized line of vitamins. Basically I’m 70.

I was blasting oldies music on the highway when le beau looked at me and said: the speed limit is 55 mph. I looked at my speedometer: 40 mph.

Stayed up last night watching memes. Giggling through the walls. Le beau caught wind that I was still awake, and we played a game of Stale Sniffs. Then we migrated to the couch and ate popcorn. I was cut off twice. Once for eating handfuls (“eat one popcorn at a time!”) and twice for dropping kernels all over the place.