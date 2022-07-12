I remember that one time I was subtly requested to work on the weekend. It was December. And I was on vacation. The task: something menial and time-consuming. Housed in Excel, the task included going through thousands of names and ages and affiliations. The email language was couched in exclamation marks and polititude. I said, equally polite: sorry, no can do. Then I logged off.

Later I found out the manager did the work himself. It was only afterwards that we learned, through, another co-worker, that the task could be fully automated. I felt a little bad. But not bad enough to work on the weekend.

When it comes to setting boundaries between life and work, there are two broad categories: segmentors and integrators. Segmentors take a piece of chalk, and they draw it heavy between Personal and Professional. Bold the line for emphasis. Don’t call, text, or email me after 5 PM. Integrators, on the other hand, take a fuzzy brush, and they blend that chalky line. They check email after hours; they complete training on the weekends.

I am a segmentor. I segment in nearly aspect of my life, and work is no different. One of the main reasons is that I can maintain psychological distance, and by maintaining psychological distance, I maintain my sanity. Psychological distance can be just as powerful, if not more, than physical distance. It’s the reason I’m never close to people I live with, and the reason I don’t live with people I’m close to (aside from le beau, who firmly lives on the opposite side of our dwelling.) Because segmenting even the personal from the personal, and setting those boundaries, becomes nearly impossible.

So it isn’t surprising that I segment as aggressively between life and work.

At the same time, I have been close to integrators. I’ve watched them take calls after 6 PM, stay up to respond to emails. I’ve observed them complete important tasks on Saturday mornings. They are ‘on’ at odd hours, and they are ‘off’ during mandated ones. But their output is stellar, and so is their productivity. Just don’t tell your boss- I’ve advised, half joking – that you made this Powerpoint at 4 in the morning.

Is one better than the other? It depends on who you ask. According to Google’s work-life balance research, there are certain benefits to being a segmentor.

Segmentors were significantly happier with their well-being than Integrators. Additionally, Segmentors were more than twice as likely to be able to detach from work.

According to other studies, though, it isn’t as simple as convincing integrators to strive for traditional work-life balance. I probably couldn’t convince the integrators in my life not to check their inbox past 7 PM, or not to finish the deck on Sunday, or not to start work at 1 PM. Similarly, they could not make me work on Saturday unless I truly, with all my heart, wanted to, or without a hefty threat.

But maybe the key isn’t to convince us to adopt the other side’s approach. As one researcher noted, “match between a person’s preference and their actual experience is key for satisfaction and well-being.” Whatever the key to work happiness is, it will probably look different between segmentors and integrators. And that’s fine. I’m not here to tell anyone to blatantly ignore their boss because it’s 5:01 PM (even though I will.) While work psychologists chisel away at the truth, I will be enjoying my weekend, logged out and fully detached.