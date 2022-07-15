Awaken, the Lu!

My new Fujifilm lens come in tomorrow! Wahoo. Now my new Fujifilm camera will have its own Fujifilm lens.

The lens were rather expensive, despite their size. 27mm f/2.8 R pancake lens, about the size of a fist. I spent a few days staring at them online. At that price point, I expected them to be available for awhile. After 1 day, the lens were no longer In Store. After 3, they were no longer In Stock. I refreshed and refreshed in vain. On the 5th day, when I saw a button to Buy, indicating it was, once again, in stock, I clicked it, quickly punching in my credit card number before the guilt settled. I have spent the past few days monitoring its tracking progress.

And it’s almost here! I am giddy with anticipation. It’s a pleasant feeling, getting back into photography. I used to carry my DSLR camera (the huge, fancy-looking ones) everywhere I went. But it was bulky. I wished there was some sort of in-camera ability to edit my images. Most photography processes include shooting in-camera, and then editing later on a computer. I was tired and bored of it – tired of carrying a camera, tired of taking photos, and tired of editing them. So photography fell by the wayside. To compensate, I started shooting and developing film. Unfortunately, film costs an arm and a leg. 

My new Fujifilm camera, an X-E3 gifted by le beau, is the best of both Digital and Film worlds. It

  1. Takes and edits photos in-camera, getting rid of the need to edit afterwards;
  2. Provides endless customization in the camera, allowing the user to adjust shadows, highlights, white balance, and more;
  3. Emulates film. As the Father of Film, Fujifilm hires color engineers who are tasked with sciencing the art of beautiful photos, and they have succeeded;
  4. Is digital, meaning I can shoot film-like photos hundreds and hundreds of times without wasting real film;
  5. Is tiny, so I can carry it discreetly in a bag and while traveling;
  6. Looks retro, which is just an aesthetic plus at this point!

Somehow I missed all of this in the past 10 years. If it weren’t for a bored, lazy summer day, when I searched up Fujifilm blogs and found a film emulation site, I would still be fast asleep. Sleeping on the beauty of Fujifilm. But I have awoken. Like Donald Glover’s album. Awaken, the Lu!

      1. I have a Fuji X-T3, somewhat bigger then your X-E3 but still a nice and handy camera. When I’m going for a walk in my city and I don’t want weight I’ll take my 27mm. The 40 mm equivalent suits my way of looking as well. But mostly I like a bit wider lens better, just a matter of taste though. You won’t regret your new lens. Have fun!

