Hiatus

Posted on by lu

 

Will be going on my usual blogging hiatus!

Hi Gators GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

Every month, for the past year, I’ve been taking a week or two off of WordPress. It’s nice to unplug.

If all goes to plan, I’ll be going on a trip soon, which I plan to document with my new camera.

See you later, WordPress gators.

4 thoughts on “Hiatus

