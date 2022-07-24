Another month, another daily challenge.

This June, I painted a portrait a day on the iPad Procreate app. Although the challenge was difficult, I was excited to learn about the expansive capabilities available in Procreate. And ’twas thanks to le beau, too – after completing my first horror-themed Inktober 2020, le beau gifted me an iPad. Since then, I have experimented with styles and genres, from Lofi to ink and graphite. This project provided a similar opportunity.

With The Daily Portrait Challenge, I pushed myself to draw styles outside my comfort zone. I found that my preference for in-person materials aligned with my preference for digital materials. I disliked colored pencil; I loved pen. I disliked blending; I loved cross-hatching. By the end, I was able to churn out 25 or so portraits until I lost steam, and had to play catch-up.

Suffice to say, I will be taking a step back from daily drawing… that is, until Inktober rolls around.

Here’s a full look at all of the drawings I made!