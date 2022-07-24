Daily Portrait Challenge

Another month, another daily challenge.

This June, I painted a portrait a day on the iPad Procreate app. Although the challenge was difficult, I was excited to learn about the expansive capabilities available in Procreate. And ’twas thanks to le beau, too – after completing my first horror-themed Inktober 2020, le beau gifted me an iPad. Since then, I have experimented with styles and genres, from Lofi to ink and graphite. This project provided a similar opportunity.

With The Daily Portrait Challenge, I pushed myself to draw styles outside my comfort zone. I found that my preference for in-person materials aligned with my preference for digital materials. I disliked colored pencil; I loved pen. I disliked blending; I loved cross-hatching. By the end, I was able to churn out 25 or so portraits until I lost steam, and had to play catch-up.

Suffice to say, I will be taking a step back from daily drawing… that is, until Inktober rolls around.

Here’s a full look at all of the drawings I made!

30 faces 30 days procreate portrait
16 thoughts on “Daily Portrait Challenge

  7. Simply pawsum art werk Miss Lu….iss that yore rite name?
    Mee iss a Kitty so sumtiness get mixed up….
    Anyway mee an BellaSita Mum ADOOR yore portraitss an THE vidss are so kewl showin how you create each portrait!!
    Pleese come by an vissit anytime!
    **purrss** BellaDharma an Welcome BellaSita Mum

    Like

    Reply
