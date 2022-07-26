After thinking about it again, I decided that I didn’t like the last few entries of the Daily Portrait Challenge, so I went ahead and reworked them. Overall, I’m happy with how they turned out. I stitched them all together into one giant collage.
Here are the last 10 entries of the project. Do you have a favorite? I think I like the first two the most.
5 thoughts on “Last 10 Portraits”
These are awesome! I really like #6!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Portrait #6 has rainbow Bob Marley energy.
LikeLike
Yes! That’s it! He just looks blissfully happy. It makes me smile.
LikeLike
Marvelous – #1 and #9 favorites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Ned! Had a ton of fun drawing #9 – I’ve never drawn tattoos before.
LikeLike