Last 10 Portraits

30 faces
After thinking about it again, I decided that I didn’t like the last few entries of the Daily Portrait Challenge, so I went ahead and reworked them. Overall, I’m happy with how they turned out. I stitched them all together into one giant collage.
Here are the last 10 entries of the project. Do you have a favorite? I think I like the first two the most.

