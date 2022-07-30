July Diaries

July 30th, 2022

It’s been a minute (read: 2 weeks) since I’ve written in my monthly diaries. I’ve been feeling writers’ blocky lately, although I do not mind.

We are on vacation. This week, I thought I would take the opportunity to live like a hedonist and eat like a glutton, to which my skin has enthusiastically responded. I had already resembled a teenager before our trip, but now I truly look like one, a pepperoni pizza rapt in the throes of puberty. At least nobody at work knows what I look like.

Before we embarked on this trip, I raided le beau’s ‘old-clothes-donation’ pile for huge cotton shirts. For months, I have been looking for oversized, thick, cotton men’s shirts from the 00’s, scouring sites like BigDudeShirts.com. Yet it’s nearly impossible to find good quality, oversized, men’s T-shirts! This wardrobe conundrum has resulted in me wearing stolen fathers’ clothes – both his and mine – on a daily basis. In fact, I wear one now as I type.

So I was ecstatic when le beau parted ways with 5 XL cotton shirts, all of desired thickness. The graphics were outrageous – one had an aggressive looking gorilla on it with the words SAVAGE outlined below (“the funny part is that people don’t know that you are a savage-” le beau said, which I personally did not find funny, if not untrue.) However, I will take free, thick, oversized cotton men’s shirts any day. And if anybody wants to donate theirs, I will take them.

Unsurprisingly, I went through all the shirts on our first few days of vacation, and will probably be exclusively wearing the remainder of summer. I am counting down the days until September: it is hot as all hell.

July 15th, 2022

Our fence is a highway for critters. The other day I saw a mouse scamper across the middle ledge. He paused to stare at me. Never having seen a wild mouse in broad daylight, I was stunned. (The woman was too stunned to speak.)

On the one hand, it was too small to be a squirrel. On the other, it was too cute to be a rat. When I processed that it was a mouse, I ran inside and exclaimed –

“I think I just saw a-“

“Mouse? Yeah, I’ve seen him too. He lives in the area,” le beau finished.

Last night, le beau tossed out some old mandarins. In the afternoon, I thought, from the corner of my eye, I saw a squirrel fornicating on the fence. When we looked closer, we saw that the lump was, in fact, orange. It was, in fact, the orange. Being eaten by a squirrel. We couldn’t figure out how the squirrel had lugged an entire orange up a fence to eat in front of us, but we were pleased and recorded the ordeal.

Critters aside, it’s Friday, and I had a fantastic day at work. We have a new director, and he privately emailed me saying that he was “tremendously appreciative” of my “acuity and attitude.” I was touched by the comment. Afterwards I worked at the library and ate Mickey D’s by the lake.

July 14th, 2022

Today I witnessed a workplace break-up. In less than 24 hours, the decision, it seems, had been made. We were officially being broken up with by the other party.

Teams was tense. Icon heads were swiveling. Lingo guns spewed, a-blazing:

“Just a friendly reminder -” Shots fired.

“We may have had different expectations and desires.”

“The project is… very technical. I know your team can do it, that’s not what I’m saying. It’s not you, it’s us.”

I gasped. They did not. They did not just use that line! It was group-wide, too.

I felt like this the entire time.

I kiiind of saw this coming, because I was once in the other party’s shoes – just not this harshly. They just – dumped us. In less than 24 hours!

Can’t say I blame them. I mean, I would have dumped us. Kudos to them for being perceptive enough to hear the things that wasn’t being said.

After I silently witnessed the whole thing, I aired the whole episode to le beau, wild analyses included.

July 13th, 2022

Two days ago, I was seized by the sudden desire to stalk an old acquaintance. Although I have never felt any particular interest in the person or their whereabouts, at that moment, I Had To Know.

This is a frequent occurrence. Like nature’s call, it is as unpredictable as it is urgent. The subjects are often people I have said “hi” to in the hallways and little more. This person was one. We never had much in common. Our exchanges were superficial at best. We lived by each other ages ago, but that was about it. Indifferent, I kept to myself and vice versa.

I scoured the Internet for fifteen minutes. Content with my findings, I dusted my hands off and exited.

Yesterday morning, as I checked my feeble BeReal friends list – a hobbly 5 person entourage, all of whom I’m too uncomfortable to share photos with – I saw I had a new friend! 6 in total! How fun. Wait, what? I looked again. Blink, blink, blink. I wasn’t imagining things. There, in the new icon, was the random acquaintance I stalked yesterday.

….It happened again. Last night, I was looking up another old acquaintance, whom I haven’t seen in 10 years. Again: nothing beyond a superficial, albeit pleasant, connection. As I went to my usual coffeeshop, where I haven’t run into a single person, I did a double-take. There she was, tucked in the corner! I passed by two or three more times to confirm that I was not, in fact, imagining things. I wasn’t. Weirded out – but also annoyed that there were no tables available – I left.

July 11th, 2022

Had a little bit (read: a lot) of time today, so I thought I would categorize roughly 200 books I’ve read on Goodreads.

I categorized the titles by year. There’s 2009-2019, a foggy blob in my brain; 2020, 2021, and 2022. I also tacked a cute Goodreads box on the WordPress sidebar, which I’ve seen a few bloggers do.

July 10th, 2022

Apparently there’s this new social media app called “BeReal.” In an effort to push back against the Inauthenticity of Instagram, the app purports to encourage Realness amongst it users. Every day, a sudden notification requests the user to share a front and back photo of what they’re doing.

Admittedly, I’m curious. At the same time, I’m too old to be cool. The times have a’changed. Slang is now fully lost on me. At least millennial slang was related to the origin. Sus meant suspicious. Ghost meant to disappear. Epic fail meant a disappointment of large proportions. Boomers could reckon a guess. Now, Gen Z slang has levels of separation. References to references. Slang on slang. For instance: “itwasn’t giving.” “Giving” is synonymous with millennial slang “serving,” as in “serving looks,” as in “serving on a platter.” Thus, “I thought it would give, but it wasn’t giving” means, simply: my expectations were not reached.

This is all to say that I’m still trying to find an age-appropriate social media forum where I can lurk to my heart’s content, but I’m not sure that it’s BeReal.

Disheartened, I went back onto Instagram, where it dawned on me: all of these social media apps suck. Forgive the crassness, but really. If apps were body parts, Facebook would be an appendix (generally useless but quite harmful in the worst circumstance); Snapchat would be an elbow (forgotten, but occasionally appreciated); and Instagram would be, well, a fruit.

July 9th, 2022

We went to a lakeside concert last night. I brought my new camera and stood in the grass. Le beau mentioned scooching over because of a few fire ants. Right as he did, I felt a pinch. I looked down to see a tiny brown dot scurrying around my sandal. I squashed it, but not until three bites later.

Today was fun. Even if I had to haul around an inflamed toe. The highlight was dancing around in the sprinkler as le beau hosed down the lawn. The grass, dry and torched by the sun, has come to resemble Justin Timberlake’s hair circa N’Sync. Other patches remain green and fluffy: the sprinkler system’s leaky. I wonder why other adults, like our parents or teachers, don’t dance in the sprinklers.

After the grass was mowed, the carpet vacuumed, the smoothie blended, and the quinoa cooked, we ran a few errands. Store returns, groceries (I got kiwi!), home photos, subpar boba, and BBQ family dinner. I hauled my book around, too. 12 hours of productivity, really.

Hm. Sometimes it feels like I’m playing house, but it’s real life instead.

July 8th, 2022

Last night I stayed up to eat strawberries and watch videogames.

Le beau set up his two monitors on the giant beautiful wood table we thrifted back in February. We’re calling this set-up the Gaming Cafe aka GC. He’s played a game on one monitor, and I finished House of Ashes on mine. A walkthrough. I started the game last October, but never finished it.

Every Fall I anticipate the release of a new horror game by Supermassive Games. They launched an anthology series around 2018. Each game satiates my little survival horror soul, which can only take so much. (Anybody remember 2019, the year I lost to IdentityV, an iPhone 4v1 survival horror game which I fanatically played, raged at, nearly missed work over, and leveled up to 100 Survivor and 100 Hunter? No? Okay. Moving on.)

Ever since 2012, I have been salivating over the survival horror genre. I have not been disappointed. From Until Dawn to Beyond: Two Souls to Little Hope Horror, it has been a good decade of good games. I do wish these developers released games more frequently. I also wish there were more developers in this niche. I still think about Detroit: Become Human, which was released in 2018 by Quantic Dreams, and the scene where the misshapen robots limped out the fiery house.

July 7th, 2022

Had an assignment at work today. Called the Director and set up my only Zoom call all week. Talking to her and the new hire made me sweat buckets. I tried not to seem it. It’s bizarre thinking of how sociable I used to be, and how at ease I once felt talking to pure strangers. I now channel the force of Niagara Falls when interacting with co-workers. Or anybody, for that matter. It is absolutely unbearable. Later, le beau asked how I was feeling. Perspirational, I said.

July 6th, 2022

Last night I dreamt I accidentally unleashed a wasp nest. It was pandemonium. The escalators were shut off and people were dispersing and I was running through hedges. Out of nowhere, there’d be wasps. So today, when le beau ran into my room, and said he saw the biggest wasp in our window, I smelt a whiff of dejá vù. Then I sprayed the gigantic wasp. It died heroically, its stinger in mid-air.

My family and I cut one of my guinea pig’s hair today. It’s an entire ordeal, grooming. One person holds the pig, another cuts his hair, while another feeds and distracts. Guinea pigs don’t sweat, which means they’re prone to heat strokes. I worry about how toasty they get. We trimmed C’s fur while he munched obliviously on bell peppers. He looked really good afterwards. B was trying to groom C, but C kept snipping at him. (I’m using letters to protect their privacy.)

Throughout the day I busied myself. I vowed not to consume any added sugar, and I didn’t. The only carb I consumed was a heaping plate of spaghetti and Italian sausage, but that was much needed. I felt a bit woozy, which probably explains why I don’t remember much of the day. But it was good.

July 4th, 2022

It’s the 4th. Can’t say I’m the most patriotic of the bunch, if at all. Scrolling through my feed, it seems like ambivalence is a common theme.

The day off from work was heartily welcomed. I slept a solid 12 hours; fiddled around with my new camera; made Vietnamese coffee; melted a bar of soap on the sidewalk; cooked sugar boubon chicken and mashed; and dolled up my 2014 Macbook!

Of all the things I did today, that had to be my favorite. This Mac family’s notorious for Staingate, and although I had the screen replaced in 2017, the stains returned. I finally decided to scrape it off. Buoyed by its freshness, I went ahead and erased my hard drive and reinstalled MacOS. I went from 45 GB of free space to 88GB of free space, which I am very pleased about.

I feel excited to wake up tomorrow. Is there a word for the opposite of existential dread? Existential desire?

On another note, le beau just found out: he passed the certification test!

July 2nd, 2022

The camera came in on Wednesday! I’ve been fiddling with the settings and dials. Learning the way of Fujifilm. Le beau says we can return it if I don’t like it. So far, I love it.

We stayed home this weekend and pushed back the trip, which we were relieved about. For some reason, none of us were really feelin’ it.

We’ve compensated, somewhat, by getting out of the house more. Today, we went to the Viet grocery store for coffee creamer and, on a memory lane detour, my childhood daycare. Yesterday, we went to one of our favorite artsy neighborhoods and the mall. We sat at one of many pastely plastic chairs by a tropical-themed bar, eating tiny gourmet pies. I stared at the buildings, the tiles, the flowy curtains, as le beau talked about work.

On the way back, we passed through Main. I looked at all the buildings and busses and people, when I saw my fifth grade best friend walking to work.

July 1st, 2022

Been cutting down on sugar the past few weeks. I’ve been doing surprisingly well, given my track record and intense need for sweeties. I have also been eating my gummies at warp speed. On my shelf is an alphabetized line of vitamins. Basically I’m 70.

Stayed up last night watching memes. Giggling through the walls. Le beau caught wind that I was still awake, and we played a game of Stale Sniffs. Then we migrated to the couch and ate popcorn. I was cut off twice. Once for eating handfuls (“eat one popcorn at a time!”) and twice for dropping kernels all over the place.