August Diaries

August 10th, 2022

Make Toast with Lu. Hi, everybody! And welcome to my WordPress channel. Today we will be making toast. YOU WON’T BELIEVE IT. Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe!

Step 1. Drop an entire slice of bread on the floor.

“Why is there an entire slice of bread on the floor?”

…”It was an accident.”

Step 2. Place two slices of bread in the toaster.

Step 3. Plug in the wrong cord. Push down on the lever.

“You do realize that the toaster’s not plugged in, right?”

Step 4. Plug in the correct cord. Set to heat 4. Push down on the lever.

Step 5. Accidentally unplug the toast cord while trying to unplug the coffee cord.

Step 6. Plug the toast cord back in.

Step 7. Leave the toast in for too long.

“Your toast is burnt.”

Step 8. Remove burnt toast from the toaster.

August 9th, 2022

Stupid new hay – I’m allergic.

Can’t pinpoint exactly what it is I’m feeling. I think if it were a color, it’d be like purple and green being mixed. But only the start of the mixing process-

Goddammit: with this hay, I can’t breathe.

It’s neither irritation nor sadness. Something to sleep off, though. But it feels like I’m chiseling at something.

A whiff of discontent?

I got a hard drive today. 1 TB. Back up my back up. And from there, back up the back up’s back up.

Also I started a new book, but I hate this contemporary writing style where you go to and from vastly different scenes. I guess I’m doing literally that.

But are these vastly different? Trains of thought.

I saw the mouse again. He does his daily afternoon commute on the fence. I think I scared him. I watched him watching me before he darted off and disappeared.

August 8th, 2022

The boys are getting chunky. One of them just lost weight, too, after a stay at his grandparent’s and a strict exercise regime. I think everyone knows I spoil the hell out of them, which means they blimp up at a moment’s notice, but I can’t help it. At the same time, B’s starting to look like a lightbulb, Score #2, and it’s upsetting me.

In an effort to stop pig obesity in its tracks, I’ve been making them run laps for a small piece of bell pepper. Fun fact: like humans, guinea pigs cannot naturally produce vitamin C, which leaves them – and us – at risk for scurvy. Bell pepper is an excellent source of vitamin C, for both humans and guinea pigs. Back and forth across the play pen, like it’s P.E, for a prize of vitamin C.

August 7th, 2022

I like how it’s Sunday and the 7th. How satisfying.

Now that we’re home, we’ve settled into our usual evening routine. I chop the veggies. He cooks the meal. I put up the dishes. And we trail around, doing whatever else we can. After an hour, the kitchen is clean, the food is made, and we watch TV.

Sometimes I’ll read a Reddit post about how OP’s significant other doesn’t cook, clean, or work. By the end of the post, the lower half of my face is gone, because my jaw is on the floor. Then what, pray tell, does that person bring to the table? At that point, you adopted an adult child. (Sort of like in Shameless, a Netflix show we’ve just started.)

At the same time, it’s taken us a minute to find our chore groove. It’s kind of like in dodgeball, where we’re captains picking our chore team. We have different tolerances for different chores, and we dislike certain tasks less. For instance. I don’t mind tying up small bags of trash; he doesn’t mind putting big bags of trash into the garage. I don’t mind sponging down a pan; he doesn’t mind dumping out the strainer. I don’t mind mopping the floor; he doesn’t mind mowing the lawn.

Anyways. I did my portion of the chores tonight. I burned the grain, so I substituted with rice. Now I’m here, a bit tipsy on red wine. The past week’s been really fun. Been discovering new areas around town. The Buddhist temple. An arcade and carnival. A STEM museum center. I brought my camera around. I’m guessing that the majority of my attention (and interest) span has been devoted to this new camera, which means I’m finding it harder to write.

August 5th, 2022

Tonight we had coconut Thai tofu and crispy panko shrimp, which left us defenseless in its deliciousness. Shit. I think that’s the best meal we’ve had in weeks. The shrimp was everything. God, I’m so glad I spotted it across Target.

Fantastic day overall. Friday feels nice when you’ve been busy. Week was mostly jammed with meetings. A lot better than before: I used to spend upwards of 20 hours in meetings, all of which were utterly, totally, completely useless.

Soon, I will be coming up on 6 months at this job. I really like this organization. Not in the Kool-Aid type way. But in a ‘I would love to stay for as long as you’ll have me’ type way. As I see people staying here for 20 years or more, I can begin to understand.

Fully remote? Check. Work-life balance? Check. Pay? Check. Job Title? Check.

Autonomy? Check. Creativity? Check. Easy tasks? Check. Few meetings? Check.

And finally, nobody knows what I look like because my video is always off? Check.

Like I said. I would love to stay for as long as you’ll have me.

August 3rd, 2022

Dear diary,

Could you imagine the state of the arts if artists, by default, were in healthy relationships? Society wouldn’t have music, poems, plays, stories, movies. Everything would be so goddamn boring. Songs would be like:

♫ Today I went home / and greeted my significant other

We cooked dinner together / pot roast, my favorite

In the evening we went biking / and ran into a slight snafu

We used our conflict resolution skills / to communicate the aspects that bothered us

After working through the snafu / we issued any necessary apologies to clear the air

After giving it some thought / we forgave each other

We resolved to adjust our behavior / to avoid future related snafus ♫

Boring. 0/10. Artistic merit? None.

August 2nd, 2022

I checked out a few books at the library today (a book of poetry by Halsey; a book of something? by Vonnegut) and saw some free bookmarks, which I promptly snatched, and went home to draw on. I drew an ocean and a sunset and started humming “Under the Sea,” which led me to put on The Little Mermaid, which made me remember how good these older movies were. Somehow they’re better than I remember, like Mean Girls, which we watched two weeks ago to celebrate le beau’s first presentation, and have been quoting it ever since. (“I don’t play like Shaggy, she’ll know it was me-“)

The only thing Mean Girls got wrong is that every girl thinks she’s Regina George, when we’re all Gretchen fucking Wieners.

August 1st, 2022

After returning from our trip, we realized that, in our absence, someone had moved into his bathroom: a roach.

I will admit that I initially thought it was kind of funny when he pointed to a tiny roach shit on the cap of his mouthwash. It was a thin brown grain, gentle yet intentional. I could think of no act more disrespectful than that. But when I saw how visibly upset he was, I became somber.

So tonight we’ve got to buy roach murdering items.