Reading The Fountainhead

His eyes were dark, alert, intelligent. His mouth, a small upturned crescent faultlessly traced, was gentle and generous, and warm with the faint promise of a smile. His head had a certain classical perfection in the shape of the skull, in the natural wave of black ringlets about finely hollowed temples. He held his head in the manner of one who takes his beauty for granted, but knows that others do not. He was Peter Keating […]

Reading a book called The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand, a controversial figure/philosopher whose real name was Alice. I’m trying not to read about her philosophy before reading the book.

I liked how Rand described Peter Keating.