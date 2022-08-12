August Diaries

August 12th, 2022

Probably going to the library this morning to work on an assignment I’ve been pushing off: analyzing millions of dollars that government offices offer for health care organizations. I honestly had no idea that this was even a thing. That there are millions of bucks on the table, up for grabs, for health organizations, who serve underprivileged communities, to try and attain.

Normally I would be frothing at the mouth for this type of Excel assignment. My perfect professional world: people throw Excel files at my head, and I hunker down and analyze them. Ah. The joy of being left alone. I read an /antiwork post on how the ideal work situation is to do shit, get paid, and not participate in all the fluffy work culture shit. I despise fluffy work culture shit. You can try and make a loner socialize, but they will remember, and they will hate you.

I was thinking, though, along the lines of work, is that the worst thing that can happen to a business is that they lose money. But they can make more money. But people? Me? We don’t get to make more time. Even the richest person on earth, they can’t make more time. Even the most respected person on earth, they can’t make more time. Even the most beautiful, the most religious, the most successful – they can’t make more time. None of us can make more time. In that sense, time is one of the most valuable things we have.

At the same time, I’m willing to trade my time and labor in exchange for moolah, benefits and more. Especially if the task is enjoyable. Which Excel assignments tend to be. In other words, to some extent, I’m cool with the arrangement. But it is an arrangement. And once the clock is up, and my labor hourglass has run out, the bell chimes. I’m off to allocate my precious time towards other things, like eating sweet rice donuts dusted with cinnamon, and blogging excessively on the Internet.

August 11th, 2022

Even though we just got back from a mini-cation, I have a hankering for a real vacation. PTO vacation. Turn-my-brain-off-from-work vacation. Road trip to see natural landscapes of the West? Rash ticket to Europe? No fucking clue.

But I do know that I want to go somewhere in late September, early October. Seems like a sweet spot for travel. Nobody seems that enthused about early Fall travel. Maybe because people are back at work and school. Plus they did all the traveling in the summer, and are looking towards the holidays as the next travel lump. I don’t care for holiday time off – it’s an unsaid rule not to work during the holidays – and we don’t need to be anywhere for work.

Essentially, I want to vacation when most people work, and I want to take time off when other people aren’t.

August 10th, 2022

Le beau’s nephew is starting high school soon, so I offered to teach him. Our first session was today, with le beau sitting in, and his nephew munching on burgers and capri sun. I accidentally threw in a question that required roughly three complicated grammar rules, but he was a quick learner. All was well.

Preparing for our session reminded me of the years I spent teaching and tutoring. There was a time when I did it for free – the local tutoring program, where I corralled all my friends from the area to join for volunteer hours- and when I was paid – a paltry $7 per hour, with my most vivid memory being a child coughing directly into my mouth. Then, when saving for grad school, for $120 an hour, $80 that went to my boss, whose charisma led rich parents to part ways with lots and lots of money. Now I would rather do it for free, without volunteer hours or money. Not from the kindness of my heart, but from the genuine pleasure I derive from babbling about learning. Is it ever truly altruism if you feel good about it?

The kid has a lot of potential. I am going to encourage him to take little career tests while I grade his papers, and to plant career-based questions in after-session calls with le beau. There is real influence in asking kids, up front, what they’re interested in, and what they want to do when they grow up, because even if they don’t know – and I didn’t, not until I was a senior in college – they are still thinking about it. He seemed to have an inclination towards math. Anybody with an inclination towards math, even those who don’t, I heavily encourage engineering, even if I struggle with addition, and bribed le beau into doing my programming assignments.

11 AM

Make Toast with Lu. Hi, everybody! And welcome to my WordPress channel. Today we will be making toast. Don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe!

Step 1. Drop an entire slice of bread on the floor.

“Why is there an entire slice of bread on the floor?”

…”It was an accident.”

Step 2. Place two slices of bread in the toaster.

Step 3. Plug in the wrong cord. Push down on the lever.

“You do realize that the toaster’s not plugged in, right?”

Step 4. Plug in the correct cord. Set to heat 4. Push down on the lever.

Step 5. Accidentally unplug the toast cord while trying to unplug the coffee cord.

Step 6. Plug the toast cord back in.

Step 7. Leave the toast in for too long.

“Your toast is burnt.”

Step 8. Remove burnt toast from the toaster.

August 9th, 2022

Stupid new hay – I’m allergic.

Can’t pinpoint exactly what it is I’m feeling. I think if it were a color, it’d be like purple and green being mixed. But only the start of the mixing process-

Goddammit: with this hay, I can’t breathe.

It’s neither irritation nor sadness. Something to sleep off, though. But it feels like I’m chiseling at something.

A whiff of discontent?

I got a hard drive today. 1 TB. Back up my back up. And from there, back up the back up’s back up.

Also I started a new book, but I hate this contemporary writing style where you go to and from vastly different scenes. I guess I’m doing literally that.

But are these vastly different? Trains of thought.

I saw the mouse again. He does his daily afternoon commute on the fence. I think I scared him. I watched him watching me before he darted off and disappeared.

August 8th, 2022

The boys are getting chunky. One of them just lost weight, too, after a stay at his grandparent’s and a strict exercise regime. I think everyone knows I spoil the hell out of them, which means they blimp up at a moment’s notice, but I can’t help it. At the same time, B’s starting to look like a lightbulb, Score #2, and it’s upsetting me.

In an effort to stop pig obesity in its tracks, I’ve been making them run laps for a small piece of bell pepper. Fun fact: like humans, guinea pigs cannot naturally produce vitamin C, which leaves them – and us – at risk for scurvy. Bell pepper is an excellent source of vitamin C, for both humans and guinea pigs.

Back and forth across the play pen, like it’s P.E, for a prize of vitamin C.

August 7th, 2022

I like how it’s Sunday and the 7th. How satisfying.

Now that we’re home, we’ve settled into our usual evening routine. I chop the veggies. He cooks the meal. I put up the dishes. And we trail around, doing whatever else we can. After an hour, the kitchen is clean, the food is made, and we watch TV.

Sometimes I’ll read a Reddit post about how OP’s significant other doesn’t cook, clean, or work. By the end of the post, the lower half of my face is gone, because my jaw is on the floor. Then what, pray tell, does that person bring to the table? At that point, you adopted an adult child. (Sort of like in Shameless, a Netflix show we’ve just started.)

At the same time, it’s taken us a minute to find our chore groove. It’s kind of like in dodgeball, where we’re captains picking our chore team. We have different tolerances for different chores, and we dislike certain tasks less. For instance. I don’t mind tying up small bags of trash; he doesn’t mind putting big bags of trash into the garage. I don’t mind sponging down a pan; he doesn’t mind dumping out the strainer. I don’t mind mopping the floor; he doesn’t mind mowing the lawn.

Anyways. I did my portion of the chores tonight. I burned the grain, so I substituted with rice. Now I’m here, a bit tipsy on red wine. The past week’s been really fun. Been discovering new areas around town. The Buddhist temple. An arcade and carnival. A STEM museum center. I brought my camera around.

August 5th, 2022

Tonight we had coconut Thai tofu and crispy panko shrimp, which left us defenseless in its deliciousness. Shit. I think that’s the best meal we’ve had in weeks. The shrimp was everything. God, I’m so glad I spotted it across Target.

Fantastic day overall. Friday feels nice when you’ve been busy. Week was mostly jammed with meetings. A lot better than before: I used to spend upwards of 20 hours in meetings, all of which were utterly, totally, completely useless.

Soon, I will be coming up on 6 months at this job. I really like this organization. Not in the Kool-Aid type way. But in a ‘I would love to stay for as long as you’ll have me’ type way. As I see people staying here for 20 years or more, I can begin to understand.

Fully remote? Check. Work-life balance? Check. Pay? Check. Job Title? Check. Autonomy? Check. Creativity? Check. Easy tasks? Check. Few meetings? Check.

And finally, nobody knows what I look like because my video is always off? Check.

Like I said. I would love to stay for as long as you’ll have me.

August 3rd, 2022

Dear diary,

Could you imagine the state of the arts if artists, by default, were in healthy relationships? Society wouldn’t have music, poems, plays, stories, movies. Everything would be so goddamn boring. Songs would be like:

♫ Today I went home / and greeted my significant other

We cooked dinner together / pot roast, my favorite

In the evening we went biking / and ran into a slight snafu

We used our conflict resolution skills / to communicate the aspects that bothered us

After working through the snafu / we issued any necessary apologies to clear the air

After giving it some thought / we forgave each other

We resolved to adjust our behavior / to avoid future related snafus ♫

Boring. 0/10. Artistic merit? None.

August 2nd, 2022

I checked out a few books at the library today (a book of poetry by Halsey; a book of something? by Vonnegut) and saw some free bookmarks, which I promptly snatched, and went home to draw on. I drew an ocean and a sunset and started humming “Under the Sea,” which led me to put on The Little Mermaid, which made me remember how good these older movies were. Somehow they’re better than I remember, like Mean Girls, which we watched two weeks ago to celebrate le beau’s first presentation, and have been quoting it ever since. (“I don’t play like Shaggy, she’ll know it was me-“)

The only thing Mean Girls got wrong is that every girl thinks she’s Regina George, when we’re all Gretchen fucking Wieners.

August 1st, 2022

After returning from our trip, we realized that, in our absence, someone had moved into his bathroom: a roach.

I will admit that I initially thought it was kind of funny when he pointed to a tiny roach shit on the cap of his mouthwash. It was a thin brown grain, gentle yet intentional. I could think of no act more disrespectful than that. But when I saw how visibly upset he was, I became somber.

So tonight we’ve got to buy roach murdering items.