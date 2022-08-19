August Diaries

August 19th, 2022

There is a Co-worker Whom I Shall Not Name that I’ve disliked since the get-go. Nothing personal. He’s just a talker who gets nothing done. Clamors up meeting time to wax poetic, plan, plan, plan, brainstorm, brainstorm, brainstorm…. and that’s about it. There is no progress, no deliverable, no task. Sensing a pattern, and disliking the person for it, I slowly weaned myself off. I declined invites. I remained quiet. Realizing he was also condescending towards me, a real cherry on top, I stepped back even further. I shifted my focus towards other tasks, projects, and deadlines with real work involved. I received praise and positive feedback. I continued shifting my weight towards those initiatives.

For a long time, I had sat with this irritation and hunch about the co-worker. Nobody else seemed to see it, though. He was radiant with the glow of Talkers. But eventually, people start to realize: this person is smoke and mirrors. No substance. When our team was formally broken up with, by the client we were serving, it was with him. They asked him, point blank: so what would you do, if it isn’t the task we have requested? Isn’t this….your job? I was silent and jumped to nobody’s defense. But it sounds like it had been contentious, between us and them. Our leadership had sided with him, choosing to place hope in him.

So we moved onto the second project, me and that Co-worker. Except. They’re starting to pick up. In four months, we have produced no deliverables. In four months, we have completed no tasks. In four months, we have interviewed two people – one of them on the wrong subject. When our director was pulled on board, the smug look of Co-worker Whom Shall Not Be Named told me everything. Tattled. Tattling, huh? For not being around, I suppose?

It always tickles me when grown people, fifty-something year old co-workers, tattle on me. The last time I was tattled on, it was by the Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Was upset I didn’t play ball, and agree to be the face of Asian American Pacific Islander month for the company. This was during the tide of Asian hate crimes. Not to mention that I clearly value my privacy and anonymity in general. When I say no, people get upset, sure. Adults. Always have. They used to put me in time-out personally. Now they go running to the person I report to, so that person can put me in time-out. Fun. Except I’m not a kid. And you can all please kindly fuck off.

So, I realized, he told on me. Realizing this, and by the contextless meeting invite, I got ahead of it. Sent over long ass emails. A bunch of basic what, why, when, and where questions. None of which were answered. I played devil’s advocate. Jumped to “solutioning” and was, quite frankly, straight the fuck up. Cut him off when I sensed derision. You want to play this game? Fine. Think I’m just too dumb to understand this, while carrying the weight of three other projects? Make that logical leap. You do that. Wanting to protect myself, I carved off my sliver of the pie, clarified expectations and deliverables, and receded into the background. I listened to this Co-worker complain, complain, complain.

Come this morning. Director lets slip that the client’s complaining. His director lets slip that another project, including this one, is on the line for being dropped. Co-worker points fingers – at leadership, multiple times – as they graciously accept some of the blame. They tell him, essentially, that he will no longer be the face of this project. That he has to show progress. That he actually has to work. But in the meantime, he will be ousted.

And, again, I was silent. A wave of schadenfreude behind my icon. Thanked the leaders, yadda yadda. But mostly, was happy to see this person exposed. For a long time, I had simply disliked him, quietly, while watching others laud him. But as we watched him complain and swivel, it become clear. The common denominator of both projects: one failed, the other failing.

What does this mean for me? Well, it probably means actually doing work on this project later. If this project doesn’t get dropped. I’m on four projects right now. I probably make the least amount of money. Regardless, I’ve been carrying the burden of producing deliverables, week after week, for each of the other projects. But why should I be the one to do that? I’m the youngest, the most junior, the newest, the freshest, the greenest. I don’t get paid as much as these project leaders are.

So you know what? I decided to play cards. Shuffle the burden. Shuffle the workload. I sent one project leader a tutorial on how to maneuver a complicated site. I encouraged another project leader to step into the limelight, so we could both shoulder the burden. And I exposed yet another project leader for not completing his portion of the tasks, despite my three follow ups, because it meant I could not complete mine.

It’s interesting. Work. I form impressions and professional relationships. I collaborate and I push back. I agree and I play devil’s advocate. I show up and I decline. I determine friend vs. foe. But at the end of the day, it’s all a game of charades. Like theatre. The pressure of putting on stage production. The glow of a standing ovation. The shame of a boo, or forgotten lines. It’s all a stage, but the emotions are real. And, evidently, so are the social dynamics. Another reminder to myself to trust the impressions that I form of people, however harsh they may be.

August 18th, 2022

In the grand scheme of things, none of this matters. Really. We’re all playing dress up in this giant game called work, and at the end of the day, none of this matters. Nobody lives, nobody dies. Although someone might cry. It doesn’t matter. We make it matter, because we might want it to matter, or someone makes us think it matters. But it doesn’t. And that’s fine. It doesn’t mean that I’m not going to show up in my costume or that I won’t act out the scenes. It doesn’t mean that I won’t put my best theatre made-up face forward or that I won’t say my lines right. It doesn’t mean that I won’t try at the tasks or that I won’t enjoy myself doing so. But it does take off a significant burden, realizing this.

I wrote this in my diary before hightailing it to the library. There, I enter professional working Crack Mode™. In an effort to compensate for an inability to pay attention on a regular basis, I enter a trancelike state in which I hyper-complete tasks at hyper-speed on an occasional basis. During that time, I completely tune out the world around me. I scare easy. I work fast. If I notice things, they startle me. Hearing someone breathe bothers me. It’s like one of those movie scenes where the environment’s on 10x but the person is still and then you hear a mouth crunch on a potato chip. Then it goes back on 10x. I call it Crack Mode™.

The librarian said “good morning” to me. I felt a genuine warmth afterwards. It made me realize that the employee at Victoria’s enraged me because I could sense her subtle up-down-snobby-mom-at-volunteer-events vibe. It wasn’t what was said. It was what wasn’t said. I trusted the flicker of irritation. People tend to be more extreme than I assume they are. The unstable couple breaks down doors ten months later… the self-centered person turns out to be a flaming egomaniac.

August 17th, 2022

During one of our last trips to the fabled thrift store, I came home with my first puzzle: A Meowsterpiece of Western Art. $3. Featuring two royal-looking cats, the puzzle was everything I never knew I needed. Our giant crafts table wasn’t cleared out until last Sunday, so I hadn’t had a chance to break out A Meowsterpiece. Until I did.

I have never completed a puzzle in my life. I know that must come as a surprise, for I am an endlessly patient and detial-oriented person. (I am not.) But as a child, I still observed how other people did puzzles, like how they found the corners first, sorted by color, and built out the sides.

We did that this weekend. Started the puzzle. Sorted by color, etc. It’s been fantastic. We’ve been working on the puzzle. I woke up this morning and made a cup of coffee and sat down with A Meowsterpiece. I slowly filled in the cat’s eyes, nose, and whiskers. In between calls, I filled out her sleeve and bracelet. We are ending the day with A Meowsterpiece, with le beau working on the dress now, since I am too tired.

Aren’t they grand

August 16th, 2022

All of today, I was in, as Olivia Rodrigo might sing, a SOUR mood. Mostly because of work. I went to the mall before it was crowded and meandered around. Right as I was leaving, though, I forgot to do the eye-glazing thing where I avoid eye contact by looking a few meters behind a person. I accidentally made eye contact with a woman my age, an employee at Victoria’s. The employee went, “let me know if you need anything.” I went, “will do.” Then I fumed all the way home. This interaction, though brief, rubbed me the wrong way and left me very annoyed. I don’t know if it was because of her glimpse at my shorts, or the airy forced interaction, but I left the house to not interact with anybody. I cursed at myself for making eye contact.

It can be hard being a hermit crab.

But then I made risotto this evening and that cheered me up. I had it with a small glass of wine while sitting outside. Then I watched some of The Quarry, a videogame walkthrough by TheRadBrad. I grew up watching videogame walkthroughs by Seamus (ssohpkc) and Brad (theradbrad) and was pleasantly surprised to see the latter. Supermassive Games sponsored him, I think. Which is pretty cool. I remember the last time we talked to someone at GameStop, he said his friend worked at Supermassive Games, and the three of us nerded heavily out to story-based games.

Speaking of which, golly gee, it’s almost spooky season! I have already planned out my guinea pig costume guessing contest. I will personally Venmo or mail $1 to the person who correctly guesses what the boys are dressed up as this Halloween. (There will be photos.) Le beau, however, sternly said that it was too early for Halloween decorations and that it wasn’t even September. But not before I went rummaging around for last year’s Fall pieces, like a scarecrow sign and orange pumpkin lights. I have every intention of turning the living room into a full-blown haunted house by Labor Day. I like to make sure the decorations stay up for maximum impact. And Christmas won’t be until November 1st. We had the oversized Christmas tree up and running on November 9th last year. It blocked the whole entryway but it brought holiday cheer and that’s what life is all about.

August 14th, 2022

On today’s edition of Mundane Adjustments In Life That Bring Me Great Pleasure, we come face to face with…. a brand new water dispenser. It provides H20 in three forms: lukewarm, cold, and “piping hot.”

Although it is $1 more expensive per water tank, I think it’s worth it, both from a convenience and environmental perspective. We consume less plastic but, evidently, more water. When le beau checked the 5 gallon tank this morning, he shrieked. Halfway through? I think we all knew who drank 2.5 gallons of water in 3 hours. He chided me for being a camel. I reassured him that the novelty would fade.

Today I followed le beau around as he sold his PS4 and bought new PS5 consoles. Earlier we watched this skit by Key and Peele. This was every free food event in college. Le beau said that 2:35 was how he imagined me if I were high and eating in public.

August 12th, 2022

Is it just me or has it been a weirdly long week?

At least I’m ending it with a book (The Fountainhead) and a movie (Day Shift) and Thai lettuce wraps for dinner. I air-fried the lettuce, because I am paranoid about E. Coli. The lettuce came out a warm soppy mess. I gave the rest to the boys, who were eager for fresh greens. Maybe we’ll have rice.

I have no plans for the weekend, as usual, although le beau is hosting his very own Grand Grand Opening on Sunday, complete with all his gaming consoles (The Xbox, Switch, PC and, most recently, PS5) It will feature games and chips and chip dip (“do we get chip chips or chip dip?” “Chip chip, chip dip, dip shit?”) and margaritas and Domino’s pizza. We drove around town looking for a red ribbon, since it isn’t a Grand Grand Opening without cutting a red ribbon.

The mouse! I looked up and saw him scurrying across the fence! Every afternoon the mouse runs from the left side of the fence to the right! I swear it’s some sort of afternoon commute – this is the fourth time I’ve caught him. At the same time, too. He’s probably going back to his wife and kids. Coming home from work.

–

“Alright, gonna head out to the club now.”

“Have fun! Wait. I think Sam’s closes at 9.”

August 10th, 2022

Le beau’s nephew is starting high school soon, so I offered to teach him. Our first session was today, with le beau sitting in, and his nephew munching on burgers and capri sun. I accidentally threw in a question that required roughly three complicated grammar rules, but he was a quick learner. All was well.

Preparing for our session reminded me of the years I spent teaching and tutoring. There was a time when I did it for free – the local tutoring program, where I corralled all my friends from the area to join for volunteer hours- and when I was paid – a paltry $7 per hour, with my most vivid memory being a child coughing directly into my mouth. Then, when saving for grad school, for $120 an hour, $80 that went to my boss, whose charisma led rich parents to part ways with lots and lots of money. (And tutors, now that I’m thinking about it.) Nowadays I would rather do it for free, without volunteer hours or money. Not from the kindness of my heart, but from the genuine pleasure I derive from babbling about learning. Is it ever truly altruism if you feel good about it?

The kid has a lot of potential. I am going to encourage him to take little career tests while I grade his papers. He seemed to have an inclination towards math. Anybody with an inclination towards math, even those who don’t, I heavily encourage engineering, even if I struggle with addition, and bribed le beau into doing my programming assignments.

August 8th, 2022

The boys are getting chunky. One of them just lost weight, too, after a stay at the grandparent’s and a strict exercise regime. I think everyone knows I spoil the hell out of them, which means they blimp up at a moment’s notice, but I can’t help it. At the same time, B’s starting to look like a lightbulb, Score #2, and it’s upsetting me.

In an effort to stop pig obesity in its tracks, I’ve been making them run laps for a small piece of bell pepper. Fun fact: like humans, guinea pigs cannot naturally produce vitamin C, which leaves them – and us – at risk for scurvy. Bell pepper is an excellent source of vitamin C, for both humans and guinea pigs.

Back and forth across the play pen, like it’s P.E, for a prize of vitamin C.

August 7th, 2022

I like how it’s Sunday and the 7th. How satisfying.

Now that we’re home, we’ve settled into our usual evening routine. I chop the veggies. He cooks the meal. I put up the dishes. And we trail around, doing whatever else we can. After an hour, the kitchen is clean, the food is made, and we watch TV.

Sometimes I’ll read a Reddit post about how OP’s significant other doesn’t cook, clean, or work. By the end of the post, the lower half of my face is gone, because my jaw is on the floor. Then what, pray tell, does that person bring to the table? At that point, you adopted an adult child. (Sort of like in Shameless, a Netflix show we’ve just started.)

At the same time, it’s taken us a minute to find our chore groove. It’s kind of like in dodgeball, where we’re captains picking our chore team. We have different tolerances for different chores, and we dislike certain tasks less. For instance. I don’t mind tying up small bags of trash; he doesn’t mind putting big bags of trash into the garage. I don’t mind sponging down a pan; he doesn’t mind dumping out the strainer. I don’t mind mopping the floor; he doesn’t mind mowing the lawn.

Anyways. I did my portion of the chores tonight. I burned the grain, so I substituted with rice. Now I’m here, a bit tipsy on red wine. The past week’s been really fun. Been discovering new areas around town. The Buddhist temple. An arcade and carnival. A STEM museum center. I brought my camera around.

August 5th, 2022

Tonight we had coconut Thai tofu and crispy panko shrimp, which left us defenseless in its deliciousness. Shit. I think that’s the best meal we’ve had in weeks. The shrimp was everything. God, I’m so glad I spotted it across Target.

Fantastic day overall. Friday feels nice when you’ve been busy. Week was mostly jammed with meetings. A lot better than before: I used to spend upwards of 20 hours in meetings, all of which were utterly, totally, completely useless.

Soon, I will be coming up on 6 months at this job. I really like this organization. Not in the Kool-Aid type way. But in a ‘I would love to stay for as long as you’ll have me’ type way. As I see people staying here for 20 years or more, I can begin to understand.

Fully remote? Check. Work-life balance? Check. Pay? Check. Job Title? Check. Autonomy? Check. Creativity? Check. Easy tasks? Check. Few meetings? Check.

And finally, nobody knows what I look like because my video is always off? Check.

Like I said. I would love to stay for as long as you’ll have me.

August 3rd, 2022

Dear diary,

Could you imagine the state of the arts if artists, by default, were in healthy relationships? Society wouldn’t have music, poems, plays, stories, movies. Everything would be so goddamn boring. Songs would be like:

♫ Today I went home / and greeted my significant other

We cooked dinner together / pot roast, my favorite

In the evening we went biking / and ran into a slight snafu

We used our conflict resolution skills / to communicate the aspects that bothered us

After working through the snafu / we issued any necessary apologies to clear the air

After giving it some thought / we forgave each other

We resolved to adjust our behavior / to avoid future related snafus ♫

Boring. 0/10. Artistic merit? None.

August 2nd, 2022

I checked out a few books at the library today (a book of poetry by Halsey; a book of something? by Vonnegut) and saw some free bookmarks, which I promptly snatched, and went home to draw on. I drew an ocean and a sunset and started humming “Under the Sea,” which led me to put on The Little Mermaid, which made me remember how good these older movies were. Somehow they’re better than I remember, like Mean Girls, which we watched two weeks ago to celebrate le beau’s first presentation, and have been quoting it ever since. (“I don’t play like Shaggy, she’ll know it was me-“) The only thing Mean Girls got wrong is that every girl thinks she’s Regina George, when we’re all Gretchen fucking Wieners.

August 1st, 2022

After returning from our trip, we realized that, in our absence, someone had moved into his bathroom: a roach.

I will admit that I initially thought it was kind of funny when he pointed to a tiny roach shit on the cap of his mouthwash. It was a thin brown grain, gentle yet intentional. I could think of no act more disrespectful than that. But when I saw how visibly upset he was, I became somber.

So tonight we’ve got to buy roach murdering items.