He says to mind map it. The baggage. Get it down on paper. Write it down. Draw it out. Get a big piece of paper, place it on the crafts table, and draw linkages. How does this place remind me of that person remind me of that place remind me of this person? And why does it trigger me the way it does?

Mind map it.

I had a dream I was speaking with someone. Every few months, or years, I’ll see them. I haven’t seen this dream person in a while, but every time I do, I am startled. But I trust my dreams, and along Jungian thought, believe the boundary between waking and dreaming life is thin. I make decisions based on vivid dreams. This time, we were in a school setting. It was some sort of reunion. A few days later, subconsciously affected, I visited the old barn. For the first time in nearly a decade, it almost felt like closure.

I realized: nobody else can give you closure. You have to draw your own door, go through it, and close it by yourself. But people can guide you, in the real or dream world. And so, a few nights ago, when I saw the same dream person in a school setting, I made the connection. Maybe a gentle reminder to give credit where credit is due.

Since then, though, everything has felt like incoherent purging. There are complex webs that I cannot fully understand, yet I spun them myself. One thing relates to another, relates to another. My head swivels. I lose track. A common theme in each component of the web: I question myself. I always question myself. I questioned myself until it was too late.

But he is right. I do see things for what they are. And I do see people for who they are. Yet I cannot trust myself with my nascent understanding, and I cannot properly express it.

As I let go of nearly decade-old resentment, I brew new, fresh ones. It is perfectly counterintuitive. Like refilling old poison with new poison, I once again wait for it to ferment. Jars on jars on jars that build and build and build with poison more poison more poison. Passive aggression taught early that it’s bad to be mad at people, it’s bad to be mad at all.

But here’s the deal. No emotion is inherently good or bad. Happiness is not always good. Sadness is not always bad. And anger is not always bad. It’s the expression of the emotion, or the impact of the emotion, or the excess/lack of the emotion, that can be bad.

And, quite frankly, it’s gotten bad. Because now I have a web of resentment and closetful of jars, all cobwebby with self-doubt.

Before I get ahead of myself, though, maybe the first step, like he said, it to mind map it.