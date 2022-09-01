September Diaries

September 1st, 2022

New month. New leaf. It rained.

Guess this is office politics.

Ironically, though – I was thinking yesterday that I really like my job. Despite the recent drama, I like the organization, the structure, the work-life balance, the paycheck, and the autonomy. Leaving this organization hasn’t crossed my mind once, although I had been forming an exit plan at my last role… 2 months in.

I remember one discussion with my NASA mentor about office politics. What is office politics? How am I supposed to maneuver it? From what I gathered, it was basically Mean Girls 2.0. My mentor laughed, but I was serious.

But I think office politics is this. People with oversight and power shifting their weight. People trying to get power jockeying for the powerful’s favor. Some defending others, others defending some. Forming professional friendships and loyalties. Providing, or retracting, support.

In retrospect, I can see Tuesday’s conversation for what it was: the project leader’s bad defense of a bad worker, because project manager likes bad worker and protects bad worker. I can also see yesterday’s conversation for what it was: an investigative and compassionate conversation to understand why all the arrows pointed to the same bad worker. For months, I hadn’t spoken up – only have I recently acted out. My patience wears thin. I tell people off. Normally I distance myself from people like this, but I can’t always. It’s gotten to an inflection point, with the client cancelling the first project and recently threatening the other.

And so office politics, too, was the compassionate project manager showing up to get a closer look at the strange dynamic. With her there, I listened closely. What were her questions? What were his answers? I used this as an opportunity to clarify deliverables and anticipated deadlines. When I flipped the question to bad worker- what’s the anticipated timeframe for you? the answer was expected: I don’t know. In previous conversations, with his leader, it was me against them, their condescension and mine increasing. We walked away with no timeline, no deliverable, no nothing.

At this point, bad worker’s been under the microscope of all three project leaders. They swoop in, too late, to chastise, oust, and monitor. It is baffling. How do you defend a person who consistently receives negative feedback?

It makes me realize something I’ve never been able to elucidate: the man who defends a fool is a fool.

But I guess that’s politics. And not just in the workplace.