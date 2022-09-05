September Diaries

September 5th, 2022

It’s Labor Day. A misnomer. There are still laborers laboring.

I have already begun plotting my next vacation. The next time I have Monday off, I shall take Tuesday and Thursday off.

Uh, why? Le beau laughed.

Because, I explained, nobody really works on Friday, and if I only show up on Wednesday, I’ll be too out-of-the-loop to contribute.

…That is… truly malicious compliance.

Then I went back to deciding between pork chops and chicken filets for our next HelloFresh order.

Today was a subpar day. We found out that the family dog had essentially been neglected and left to die in the backyard. He was old. It was cruel. I took it a lot harder than I thought I would. He was a loyal dog. He left his best friend behind. He passed away, hoping someone would open the back door. I do not want to think about it right now. Rest in peace.

I spent most of today cleaning the house and cooking a zucchini float. In the evening, I talked on the phone with DS. Once or twice a year, I check in on my vast network of friends that consists of -checks list- three people, yes. At the behest of le beau, admittedly. I felt guilty when an old friend said she was uncertain about reaching out to me, since I am a social hermit and she didn’t want to intrude. I’ve been trying to be better at that. Texting people and whatnot.

Like a bad rendition of Annie, I always think on bad days: I look forward to tomorrow (tomorrow, I love you, tomorrow, you’re only a day away.)

September 4th, 2022

What a weekend so far. And it’s only halfway through. Took Tuesday off for a looooong weekend.

On Friday, after I scheduled a 5 PM email that essentially read, “that’s a next-week problem,” we wandered around GameStop, the electronics store, and a horror-themed animatronic Halloween store. In the evening, I worked on my photography project, where I have been revisiting places from my childhood.

Yesterday, after helping my parents, I visited a strange new library and giant thrift shop. When le beau and I went exploring, we discovered a brandspankingnew Korean mall. I noticed, the other day, that H Mart was getting visibly older. The pavement was cracking; the walls were streaked; it smelled like sewage. I can’t tell if this place is showing its age, or if I’m just getting more critical, I said out loud. I wondered if/when the developers would decide to overhaul existing infrastructure to put in new materials. I didn’t have to wonder too long, though, because someone must have had the same idea. Except they started over. This new Korean mall sparkled with cleanliness and dazzles.

After sunset, I visited my family, picked up the boys’ food, and dropped by an outdoor concert. Later, I sat in bed, eating strawberries and drinking wine, before zonking out for a solid twelve hours.

Today, we picked up le beau’s familia to visit the temple street food marketplace. The place was beautiful – I’d visited a few weeks earlier. I hadn’t sat down to eat, though: I was in, and then I was out. But as we eyed the menus and maneuvered the crowds and sweltered in the heat, I became filled with social anxiety. It’s a very unpleasant sensation – a combination of nervousness, irritation, terror and confusion. Le beau swiveled around to find me standing in the parking lot, looking shell-shocked. Only when I was tucked away in a sanitized bench in the corner, munching on tapioca, did I feel more normal. Then I was able to enjoy the food: fried rice and skewer chicken and coconut rice desserts.

We got caught in a gnarly hailstorm, but eventually made it to the Viet marketplace. An opera soundtrack reminded me of the Chinese music my mother used to sing. As I plucked mochi brands off the shelves, I hummed the song.

After a day of being out, we realized that we missed the boys. I gave them a fresh blankie this morning. I unleashed them to admire my work: I learned to sew specifically to make them blankies. Le beau’s grown more fond of B lately.

“Guinea pigs are one of the cutest animals I’ve seen in my life.

Like, dogs are cute.

And cats are cute.

But these guinea pigs?

They’re cute.”

And a bit testy. Look at C: he was so mad at his brother this morning.