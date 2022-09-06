September Diaries

September 6th, 2022
What better way to usher in spooky season than with…. drum roll please… Dead by Daylight!
For those unfamiliar with the game, DBD is a 4v1 survivor-horror game, in which 1 hunter – some of whom draw from real-life horror movies – chases down 4 survivors. Survivors are tasked with cracking 5 generators to open the gates, while avoiding being slashed and hooked by the killer.
This isn’t my first 4v1 survival horror rodeo. I had a not-so-brief stint with a similar mobile game called Identity V. I fondly refer to the years 2018-2019 as the Year I Lost To Identity V. Why? Well. I played Identity V constantly; I played Identity V obsessively. I nearly missed work one day because I insisted on winning a round.
With this incessant playerdom, I eventually leveled up to 100 Hunter and 100 Survivor. It was, for all intents and purposes, an addiction. I shook my tiny fist at OP (overpowered) hunters; I lamented nerfed (weakened) survivors; I learned to kite. I played the game in the morning, at noon, before work, after work, and at night.
What are you doing right now?
Without fail: Identity V.
So picking up DBD was like relearning the reins of a horse I had known long ago. Yee haw. As le beau played on PC, I played on his PS5. We joined his cuzzo, also on PC. Since I don’t have a Discord yet, it was harder to coordinate among the three of us. I’ll probably make an account soon – also because I want to check out this new AI art app.
Since DBD designs certain hunters around horror movies, I’m going to make a playlist of the most highly rated ones, so we can watch them! With the help of Reddit, too, of course.
September 4th, 2022
What a weekend so far. And it’s only halfway through. Took Tuesday off for a looooong weekend.
On Friday, after I scheduled a 5 PM email that essentially read, “that’s a next-week problem,” we wandered around GameStop, the electronics store, and a horror-themed animatronic Halloween store. In the evening, I worked on my photography project, where I have been revisiting places from my childhood.
Yesterday, after helping my parents, I visited a strange new library and giant thrift shop. When le beau and I went exploring, we discovered a brandspankingnew Korean mall. I noticed, the other day, that H Mart was getting visibly older. The pavement was cracking; the walls were streaked; it smelled like sewage. I can’t tell if this place is showing its age, or if I’m just getting more critical, I said out loud. I wondered if/when the developers would decide to overhaul existing infrastructure to put in new materials. I didn’t have to wonder too long, though, because someone must have had the same idea. Except they started over. This new Korean mall sparkled with cleanliness and dazzles.
After sunset, I visited my family, picked up the boys’ food, and dropped by an outdoor concert. Later, I sat in bed, eating strawberries and drinking wine, before zonking out for a solid twelve hours.
Today, we picked up le beau’s familia to visit the temple street food marketplace. The place was beautiful – I’d visited a few weeks earlier. I hadn’t sat down to eat, though: I was in, and then I was out. But as we eyed the menus and maneuvered the crowds and sweltered in the heat, I became filled with social anxiety. It’s a very unpleasant sensation – a combination of nervousness, irritation, terror and confusion. Le beau swiveled around to find me standing in the parking lot, looking shell-shocked. Only when I was tucked away in a sanitized bench in the corner, munching on tapioca, did I feel more normal. Then I was able to enjoy the food: fried rice and skewer chicken and coconut rice desserts.
We got caught in a gnarly hailstorm, but eventually made it to the Viet marketplace. An opera soundtrack reminded me of the Chinese music my mother used to sing. As I plucked mochi brands off the shelves, I hummed the song.
After a day of being out, we realized that we missed the boys. I gave them a fresh blankie this morning. I unleashed them to admire my work: I learned to sew specifically to make them blankies. Le beau’s grown more fond of B lately.
“Guinea pigs are one of the cutest animals I’ve seen in my life.
Like, dogs are cute.
And cats are cute.
But these guinea pigs?
They’re cute.”
And a bit testy. Look at C: he was so mad at his brother this morning.
