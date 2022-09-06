September Diaries

September 6th, 2022

What better way to usher in spooky season than with…. drum roll please… Dead by Daylight!

For those unfamiliar with the game, DBD is a 4v1 survivor-horror game, in which 1 hunter – some of whom draw from real-life horror movies – chases down 4 survivors. Survivors are tasked with cracking 5 generators to open the gates, while avoiding being slashed and hooked by the killer.

Look at those beautiful monsters! I’ve always been entranced by The Huntress.

This isn’t my first 4v1 survival horror rodeo. I had a not-so-brief stint with a similar mobile game called Identity V. I fondly refer to the years 2018-2019 as the Year I Lost To Identity V. Why? Well. I played Identity V constantly; I played Identity V obsessively. I nearly missed work one day because I insisted on winning a round.

With this incessant playerdom, I eventually leveled up to 100 Hunter and 100 Survivor. It was, for all intents and purposes, an addiction. I shook my tiny fist at OP (overpowered) hunters; I lamented nerfed (weakened) survivors; I learned to kite. I played the game in the morning, at noon, before work, after work, and at night.

What are you doing right now?

Without fail: Identity V.

So picking up DBD was like relearning the reins of a horse I had known long ago. Yee haw. As le beau played on PC, I played on his PS5. We joined his cuzzo, also on PC. Since I don’t have a Discord yet, it was harder to coordinate among the three of us. I’ll probably make an account soon – also because I want to check out this new AI art app.

Since DBD designs certain hunters around horror movies, I’m going to make a playlist of the most highly rated ones, so we can watch them! With the help of Reddit, too, of course.

September 4th, 2022

What a weekend so far. And it’s only halfway through. Took Tuesday off for a looooong weekend.

On Friday, after I scheduled a 5 PM email that essentially read, “that’s a next-week problem,” we wandered around GameStop, the electronics store, and a horror-themed animatronic Halloween store. In the evening, I worked on my photography project, where I have been revisiting places from my childhood.

Yesterday, after helping my parents, I visited a strange new library and giant thrift shop. When le beau and I went exploring, we discovered a brandspankingnew Korean mall. I noticed, the other day, that H Mart was getting visibly older. The pavement was cracking; the walls were streaked; it smelled like sewage. I can’t tell if this place is showing its age, or if I’m just getting more critical, I said out loud. I wondered if/when the developers would decide to overhaul existing infrastructure to put in new materials. I didn’t have to wonder too long, though, because someone must have had the same idea. Except they started over. This new Korean mall sparkled with cleanliness and dazzles.

After sunset, I visited my family, picked up the boys’ food, and dropped by an outdoor concert. Later, I sat in bed, eating strawberries and drinking wine, before zonking out for a solid twelve hours.

Today, we picked up le beau’s familia to visit the temple street food marketplace. The place was beautiful – I’d visited a few weeks earlier. I hadn’t sat down to eat, though: I was in, and then I was out. But as we eyed the menus and maneuvered the crowds and sweltered in the heat, I became filled with social anxiety. It’s a very unpleasant sensation – a combination of nervousness, irritation, terror and confusion. Le beau swiveled around to find me standing in the parking lot, looking shell-shocked. Only when I was tucked away in a sanitized bench in the corner, munching on tapioca, did I feel more normal. Then I was able to enjoy the food: fried rice and skewer chicken and coconut rice desserts.

We got caught in a gnarly hailstorm, but eventually made it to the Viet marketplace. An opera soundtrack reminded me of the Chinese music my mother used to sing. As I plucked mochi brands off the shelves, I hummed the song.

After a day of being out, we realized that we missed the boys. I gave them a fresh blankie this morning. I unleashed them to admire my work: I learned to sew specifically to make them blankies. Le beau’s grown more fond of B lately.

“Guinea pigs are one of the cutest animals I’ve seen in my life.

Like, dogs are cute.

And cats are cute.

But these guinea pigs?

They’re cute.”

And a bit testy. Look at C: he was so mad at his brother this morning.