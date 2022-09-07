September Diaries

September 7th, 2022

Growing up, I’d get in trouble a lot. And why wouldn’t I? I would lie, steal and cheat. I would encourage my circle of friends to do our dirty bidding. Sometimes it was as innocuous as exploring a room that read DO NOT ENTER. Sometimes it was nabbing a plastic flower at the store. Where others saw rules, I saw suggestions to do the absolute opposite.

And I got caught. Many times. I don’t know how many fat-fingered, angry-looking adults glared down at me with their fuming eyes and line-thin lips, screaming something incoherent. In one ear, out the other. I would only hate them more. Afterwards, I would be banished to time out. I would write lines. I would get suspended. No amount of yelling or pleading would alter my behavior: I was sure to see to that. Bored, petulant, indignant, and stubborn, I was a troublemaker, a mischief maker, an instigator. I heard my fair share of, “oooooh, she’s in trouble.” But it wasn’t shame that welled up in my chest. It was indignance. And a solid resolution to cause even more trouble once I got the chance.

The sense of rebellion – the thrill of getting caught – the resulting vindictiveness – was enough motivation as any.

It wasn’t until high school, 9th grade, that I finally settled down. I thought the P in GPA stood for Permanent, and I was convinced I’d land in juvie. As others emerged into teen rebellion, I exited mine. I learned that being a ‘good’ kid with ‘good’ grades meant I got a pass. When I played hooky, nobody noticed. When I broke the rules, nobody cared. I molded myself into quiet, good behaviors, into a quiet, good girl, which let me slip past people, unnoticed. For the most part, because the rules were relaxed, I felt no real reason to break them. I also didn’t feel particularly bothered by authority, because authority left me alone.

The older I get, though, the more I realize that this early trait remains. It’s the “Slytherin” output on Harry Potter tests. It’s the “difficult to collaborate” output on Myers Briggs questionnaires. From a psychological perspective, I wonder what this personality trait might be called. On The Big Five Personality, there’s low agreeableness. Of the dark triad, there’s Machiavellianism. It’s not one, and it’s not the other. Could you isolate and operationalize this particular trait? And could you identify it properly, even in those who are “reformed,” as I imagined that I was?

I believe this is a trait, because I had been raised in idyllic, near-angelic environments. I was raised by patient, loving, honest, morally upright, and caring parents. I was brought up by good and caring teachers. Some of my friends were on the trouble-making side, but a lot of them weren’t. Both my adult best friend and significant other were playground Goody Two Shoes. If it wasn’t nurtured, then I imagine it was nature.

When I worked with children, however, this allowed me to empathize more with the ‘bad kids.’ I saw myself in them. When other caretakers were at a loss, they would listen to me. They would talk to me. And I would listen and talk to them, too. Because I understood where they were coming from – why they broke the rules – why they refused to abide – and why they would do the things they were instructed not to. Even though we all came from different backgrounds, we exhibited similar childhood behaviors. So when they did teeter on a dangerous edge, I would encourage them to go back.

Moderating, masking, and managing this trait, in the real world, is sometimes a challenge. Other behaviors feel like an invitation to be a rug: to be stepped on and stepped over. Undeterred by consequences, I dig my heel in deeper, until – similar to when I was a child – I finally decide to let up.

September 6th, 2022

What better way to usher in spooky season than with…. drum roll please… Dead by Daylight!

For those unfamiliar with the game, DBD is a 4v1 survivor-horror game, in which 1 hunter – some of whom draw from real-life horror movies – chases down 4 survivors. Survivors are tasked with cracking 5 generators to open the gates, while avoiding being slashed and hooked by the killer.

Look at those beautiful monsters! I’ve always been entranced by The Huntress.

This isn’t my first 4v1 survival horror rodeo. I had a not-so-brief stint with a similar mobile game called Identity V. I fondly refer to the years 2018-2019 as the Year I Lost To Identity V. Why? Well. I played Identity V constantly; I played Identity V obsessively. I nearly missed work one day because I insisted on winning a round.

With this incessant playerdom, I eventually leveled up to 100 Hunter and 100 Survivor. It was, for all intents and purposes, an addiction. I shook my tiny fist at OP (overpowered) hunters; I lamented nerfed (weakened) survivors; I learned to kite. I played the game in the morning, at noon, before work, after work, and at night.

What are you doing right now?

Without fail: Identity V.

So picking up DBD was like relearning the reins of a horse I had known long ago. Yee haw. As le beau played on PC, I played on his PS5. We joined his cuzzo, also on PC. Since I don’t have a Discord yet, it was harder to coordinate among the three of us. I’ll probably make an account soon – also because I want to check out this new AI art app.

Since DBD designs certain hunters around horror movies, I’m going to make a playlist of the most highly rated ones, so we can watch them! With the help of Reddit, too, of course.

September 4th, 2022

What a weekend so far. And it’s only halfway through. Took Tuesday off for a looooong weekend.

On Friday, after I scheduled a 5 PM email that essentially read, “that’s a next-week problem,” we wandered around GameStop, the electronics store, and a horror-themed animatronic Halloween store. In the evening, I worked on my photography project, where I have been revisiting places from my childhood.

Yesterday, after helping my parents, I visited a strange new library and giant thrift shop. When le beau and I went exploring, we discovered a brandspankingnew Korean mall. I noticed, the other day, that H Mart was getting visibly older. The pavement was cracking; the walls were streaked; it smelled like sewage. I can’t tell if this place is showing its age, or if I’m just getting more critical, I said out loud. I wondered if/when the developers would decide to overhaul existing infrastructure to put in new materials. I didn’t have to wonder too long, though, because someone must have had the same idea. Except they started over. This new Korean mall sparkled with cleanliness and dazzles.

After sunset, I visited my family, picked up the boys’ food, and dropped by an outdoor concert. Later, I sat in bed, eating strawberries and drinking wine, before zonking out for a solid twelve hours.

Today, we picked up le beau’s familia to visit the temple street food marketplace. The place was beautiful – I’d visited a few weeks earlier. I hadn’t sat down to eat, though: I was in, and then I was out. But as we eyed the menus and maneuvered the crowds and sweltered in the heat, I became filled with social anxiety. It’s a very unpleasant sensation – a combination of nervousness, irritation, terror and confusion. Le beau swiveled around to find me standing in the parking lot, looking shell-shocked. Only when I was tucked away in a sanitized bench in the corner, munching on tapioca, did I feel more normal. Then I was able to enjoy the food: fried rice and skewer chicken and coconut rice desserts.

We got caught in a gnarly hailstorm, but eventually made it to the Viet marketplace. An opera soundtrack reminded me of the Chinese music my mother used to sing. As I plucked mochi brands off the shelves, I hummed the song.

After a day of being out, we realized that we missed the boys. I gave them a fresh blankie this morning. I unleashed them to admire my work: I learned to sew specifically to make them blankies. Le beau’s grown more fond of B lately.

“Guinea pigs are one of the cutest animals I’ve seen in my life.

Like, dogs are cute.

And cats are cute.

But these guinea pigs?

They’re cute.”

And a bit testy. Look at C: he was so mad at his brother this morning.