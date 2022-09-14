September Diaries

September 14th, 2022

The amount of politicking and manufactured bullshit I’ve witnessed this past month is absolutely incredible. I now have a small group of fifty-something year old people retaliating against me and using me as a scapegoat in an effort to protect their inept employee.

The (dreamy) goal: to get off this project with these goddamn clowns.

September 12th, 2022

The weather has been shockingly reasonable lately. After enduring 111 degrees this past July, convinced I’d never feel cold again in this life, I welcomed the cool breeze and non-scorching air. In the morning, I sat outside, writing in my journal. I mapped out my resentment web. It’s ten years in the making. I hold onto things. On another note, I have decided that at work, rather than strive to put my best foot forward, I strive to put a foot forward.

We went grocery shopping this afternoon. While le beau wiped down the groceries, I made a mean dinner – almost malevolent. It consisted of chili/avocado, Auntie Ann pretzel dogs, and French bread. Very â lá Amerīcån. For dessert, I split a single Stroop waffle, and plated a bunch of strawberries.

Afterwards, le beau kept going on about how disgusting dinner was. In a good way.

“That dinner was illegal in all 50 states. I feel like I committed-“

“Sin,” I finished.

We reenacted an imaginary chili confession. We went on a walk.

Ever since yesterday’s 7 hour mowing debacle, le beau’s developed a fascination with lawns and grass growth. I have as well, having pawed at the weeds until my nails were sore. We eyed every single neighbor’s lawn, comparing grass species and edge techniques. Over a bed of diverse grass, I posed like salt bae. I asked him to guess who I was.

“Salt bae?”

“Seed bae,” I corrected.

Then we walked home.

September 11th, 2022

On the forest trail, I noticed a sign: “beware of poison ivy and venomous snakes.” We had been here at least ten times, trekking through the woods and biking on the trail. We hadn’t seen anything. The foot traffic was high, too, so I thought the sign strange, and waved it off.

As the sun set, I insisted we push onwards (“I’m calling an Uber,” le beau threatened. I pointed out that we couldn’t possibly be lost: there was only one route.) Then I noticed a shadowy coin popping on the sidewalk. It was too blobby to be an insect, but too small to be a creature. I squatted and realized that it was, in fact, an itty bitty toad. It hopped around frantically. Le beau turned on his flashlight. I scooched the tiny toad back onto the soil. We continued our journey.

Then a snake appeared. About ten inches from the sidewalk. It was the size of a human arm. It looked as startled as we felt. I screamed. I made a run for it. Fortunately, we were already near the entrance.

Today was yet another day spent….encountering nature. I have come to the conclusion that nature is neither good nor evil. It just is. We are just one of many puny little creatures trying to get by and survive. Mother Nature has no sympathy, and I can’t say I blame her. Today’s enemy: the lawn. The grass has grown with alarming alacrity. Nobody could understand how. It didn’t help that each rain presented its own unique gift: this time, a peculiar, crab-shaped weed about the size of my head. What the hell is that? I asked.

Le beau, who has been mowing the lawn for hours, made a critical observation. There were vine-like weeds everywhere. They sprouted grass-like appendages, but snaked upwards of six feet. They formed entire networks underfoot. It wasn’t the grass that was growing. It was the weeds. As I put on a pair of work gloves, I discovered a newfound passion for pawing up weeds. I was thoroughly enjoying myself, kneading up soil and combing through grass. Le beau made the connection, commenting on the cat-like behavior. It explained a lot, it did. I pawed until my hands were sore and I left giant, soil holes.

As he worked on trimming the grass edges, I swept up the trimmings and placed them in 30 gallon paper bags. We filled up 4 bags total, and we’re not even done yet.

September 8th, 2022

I had a really nice dream. It was comforting. It was the third similar-themed dream I’d had in a month. It was in a school. It featured a lighthearted interaction.

Currently waiting for le beau to wrap up work so we can go for a walk in the forest. We watched Jacob’s Ladder a few days ago. It was on the DBD playlist. We played a few rounds last night. Although my character was sacrificed a few times, we won all the rounds. My weakness is in evasion – ironically. I have a tendency to run directly to the monster hunter, and then kiting with mediocrity.

September 6th, 2022

What better way to usher in spooky season than with…. drum roll please… Dead by Daylight!

For those unfamiliar with the game, DBD is a 4v1 survivor-horror game, in which 1 hunter – some of whom draw from real-life horror movies – chases down 4 survivors. Survivors are tasked with cracking 5 generators to open the gates, while avoiding being slashed and hooked by the killer.

(Look at those beautiful monsters! I’ve always been entranced by The Huntress.)

This isn’t my first 4v1 survival horror rodeo. I had a not-so-brief stint with a similar mobile game called Identity V. I fondly refer to the years 2018-2019 as the Year I Lost To Identity V. Why? Well. I played Identity V constantly; I played Identity V obsessively. I nearly missed work one day because I insisted on winning a round.

With this incessant playerdom, I eventually leveled up to 100 Hunter and 100 Survivor. It was, for all intents and purposes, an addiction. I shook my tiny fist at OP (overpowered) hunters; I lamented nerfed (weakened) survivors; I learned to kite. I played the game in the morning, at noon, before work, after work, and at night.

What are you doing right now?

Without fail: Identity V.

So picking up DBD was like relearning the reins of a horse I had known long ago. Yee haw. As le beau played on PC, I played on his PS5. We joined his cuzzo, also on PC. Since I don’t have a Discord yet, it was harder to coordinate among the three of us. I’ll probably make an account soon – also because I want to check out this new AI art app.

Since DBD designs certain hunters around horror movies, I’m going to make a playlist of the most highly rated ones, so we can watch them! With the help of Reddit, too, of course.

September 4th, 2022

What a weekend so far. And it’s only halfway through. Took Tuesday off for a looooong weekend.

On Friday, after I scheduled a 5 PM email that essentially read, “that’s a next-week problem,” we wandered around GameStop, the electronics store, and a horror-themed animatronic Halloween store. In the evening, I worked on my photography project, where I have been revisiting places from my childhood.

Yesterday, after helping my parents, I visited a strange new library and giant thrift shop. When le beau and I went exploring, we discovered a brandspankingnew Korean mall. I noticed, the other day, that H Mart was getting visibly older. The pavement was cracking; the walls were streaked; it smelled like sewage. I can’t tell if this place is showing its age, or if I’m just getting more critical, I said out loud. I wondered if/when the developers would decide to overhaul existing infrastructure to put in new materials. I didn’t have to wonder too long, though, because someone must have had the same idea. Except they started over. This new Korean mall sparkled with cleanliness and dazzles.

After sunset, I visited my family, picked up the boys’ food, and dropped by an outdoor concert. Later, I sat in bed, eating strawberries and drinking wine, before zonking out for a solid twelve hours.

Today, we picked up le beau’s familia to visit the temple street food marketplace. The place was beautiful – I’d visited a few weeks earlier. I hadn’t sat down to eat, though: I was in, and then I was out. But as we eyed the menus and maneuvered the crowds and sweltered in the heat, I became filled with social anxiety. It’s a very unpleasant sensation – a combination of nervousness, irritation, terror and confusion. Le beau swiveled around to find me standing in the parking lot, looking shell-shocked. Only when I was tucked away in a sanitized bench in the corner, munching on tapioca, did I feel more normal. Then I was able to enjoy the food: fried rice and skewer chicken and coconut rice desserts.

We got caught in a gnarly hailstorm, but eventually made it to the Viet marketplace. An opera soundtrack reminded me of the Chinese music my mother used to sing. As I plucked mochi brands off the shelves, I hummed the song.

After a day of being out, we realized that we missed the boys. I gave them a fresh blankie this morning. I unleashed them to admire my work: I learned to sew specifically to make them blankies. Le beau’s grown more fond of B lately.

“Guinea pigs are one of the cutest animals I’ve seen in my life.

Like, dogs are cute.

And cats are cute.

But these guinea pigs?

They’re cute.”

And a bit testy. Look at C: he was so mad at his brother this morning.