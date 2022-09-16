Finding the Why

The other day, I was thinking to myself: it’s always important to know what motivates other people.

Sometimes people are motivated by appearance: the appearance of success, the appearance of happiness, the appearance of wealth. And that, in turn, reveals a deeper motivation – maybe for validation or admiration, maybe for likes or for envy . Sometimes people are motivated by social molds of Goodness. Like The Good Mom mold, The Good Guy mold, The Good Neighbor mold, The Good Pastor mold. When they do “good” things, they feel “good,” and that reinforces their belief that they, too, are “good.”

Sometimes people are motivated by power – wielding invisible levers on other people, watching people shrink or writhe or bloat in their presence. Sometimes people are motivated by vanity, choosing the tightest halter over the comfiest shirt, the shortest shorts over the ones that fit. It’s for the looks, the narcissism, the validation of attractiveness (you are good enough, and you are definitely hotter than Sally.)

Sometimes people are motivated by creativity: the ability to freely create is the butter to their bread. Sometimes people are motivated by intellectual exploration: the journey is what counts, not only the destination. Sometimes people are motivated by the elusive desire to make an impact, even when impact is loosely defined – a butterfly flapping its wings? a cure to all human disease? Sometimes people are motivated by sticking to their values – relationships, appearance, and external validation be damned. They know what they believe in, and if others are at odds with these values, those people may as well be dust.

Sometimes people are motivated by a sense of belonging: even if they privately disagree with their crowd, they refuse to speak up. They value the protection of blending in over standing out. Sometimes people are motivated by social deviance, for the thrill of chaos and dopamine rush.

And sometimes people are just motivated by pure hedonism, plain and simple. Pleasure’s all that matters, nothing else does, live fast die young.

But just as it is important to know what motivates other people, it’s equally important to know what motivates ourselves. None of the aforementioned motivations are ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ They are simply motivations. They are our attachments; they reflect our desires; they become our ‘buttons’, when pushed. Our behaviors, our words, our beliefs and our thoughts are interwoven with these motivations. It’s an interplay between identity and desire – our desires shape our identity, our identity shapes our desires. At the end of the day, though, what are those desires? What are those attachments? What are those motivations?

And if you break down individual motivations down further, there’s an additional truth: that as diverse and complex our motivations, many of us still behave in similar ways.

If you think about it, it’s kind of bizarre. Rarely do we stop to ask why. And every person’s ‘why’ is different: to avoid consequences, or to do as we were taught. But why do we drive on the right side of the road? Why do we stand in check-out lines to pay? Why do we say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’? Why do we open doors for other people? Why do we comply with authority? Why do we protest, solitarily or in solidarity? We believe ourselves to be individuals, which we are, and to have choice, which we sort-of do. But at the end of the day, why do we behave like everybody else? No clue.

And as I watched the ant colony in our backyard, watched the ants marching, watched the ants collecting food for the queen, I wondered: do any of these ants know that they could simply go rogue? They could climb up my kitchen counter and live off an endless supply of dripping honey from the lopsided honey container. All by themselves, too. Maybe bring a friend or two. But if all ants thought like that, would there be a colony? A queen? A hill to live and die and float on? Probably not. Maybe we’re all just ants, just bigger and squishier, with a false concept of individual motivation and autonomy. We form the human colony, which floats on a ball in space. I guess that’s the invisible ‘society’ we all shake our fists at in college halls, on Reddit forums, on news articles.

These are a jumble of questions I have. I have no answers, but it’s a fun thought experiment: finding the why.