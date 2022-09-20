Afternoon rambles

In the morning, I sit here with a cup of a coffee and a book. It’s become a routine now: wake up, brush my teeth, make some coffee, sit outside. Sometimes I am accompanied by bunnies or birds – most recently, a bird couple that seemed oblivious to my presence. There was also a bunny couple, too. I haven’t seen the fence mouse in a while, though. (There was a mouse who would scurry from one side of the fence to the other at 8 PM sharp every night. He was small; he was cute. I liked to imagine that he was coming home from a hard day at work, scurrying back to his wife and kids.)

It feels like I haven’t blogged in a while, although I have. I think it’s because I have been carrying on with certain things in the real world, while feeling too lazy to jot it down in the blog world. Shocker, I know. I rarely update my (few) friends, and update you, WordPress, instead, but sometimes I don’t want to. The overarching update is that le beau gave me a sideways look the other day and said that it was like watching season 167 character development. So there’s that. Mostly getting rid of so much baggage and resentment and hatred. I always knew that hatred was heavy. I never knew how light I would feel once it was gone.

So I find myself chilling out a lot more. Flattening like a tortilla. Having bizarre, elation-filled existential thoughts. Like how, at the end of the day, none of this matters. And none of this has ever mattered, and none of this will ever matter. But I tell myself: you can still find enjoyment in the things that don’t matter. It’s a common misconception that cynical people are unhappy. But it’s not necessarily true. I’m very cynical, but despite it – or maybe because of it – I experience contentedness, happiness, joy.

Been playing Dead by Daylight every night before bedtime. No nightmares. Well, maybe one. But I kind of enjoy them. I think I’m getting a little better at kiting, but I still have a knack for running directly to the hunter. I used to wonder why there were so many funny DBD videos on Youtube, but after having a few wild run-ins, I can see the humor. Surprisingly, the player community is rather kind. I’ve encountered maybe one troll, max. The best sessions are when le beau and I team up, and we scramble around DBD.

We have also been watching horror movies to ramp up for spooky season. The temperatures rose, though, which dampened my enthusiasm for Fall. Ever since life went remote, I have had no concept of seasons, only the weather. I feel no particular attachment to summer, and I’m annoyed that it’s still warm. But Fall is almost here. I like screaming and I like sugar, so I am patiently waiting for October to arrive, with animatronics, candy, and terror. A few weeks ago, I developed an elaborate Excel document of horror movies, scoring them by Scary, Artistic, and Dread. I also have a list of to-watch movies that inspired the DBD killers. I will share that later.

I’m rambling now. The last thing I wanted to mention is…. a blogging schedule? I’ve been posting on my daily diaries for two years now, locking them once the month is over. I’ve been wanting to take a break on those, but continuity entices me. Maybe I’ll just update those once a week. And as for general posts, I plan to schedule posts for Sunday nights. Maybe I’ll tack on Thursdays, too. Or maybe I just need a hiatus. It’s about that time. I should decide, though, since I am already here, typing this out. Well, then. I’ll decide on scheduling Sunday posts until November, and weekly diary updates. Those will be a given. I’ll pilot that, see how I feel, and maybe change my mind next week.