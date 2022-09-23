A Modern American Mystery

Corporate Americans who think it’s a great idea to talk shit in the same breath they ask for fantastic deliverables will always be a mystery to me.

Like, you do realize that the temperature of this warm-shit-of-a-deliverable will be… the same as your hot smack-talking breath, right?

It would be one thing to talk shit to people who have nothing to do with your project. It is yet another to direct it to the person responsible for this critical deliverable intended to 180 the client’s negative perceptions, so much so that they want to break up with you. Shit, you’re performing so poorly, the whole client organization’s monitoring you, shooting off pages of negative feedback, and put you on performance notice.

So if you’re asking me to make you look good in a severe moment of crisis, you might want to check yourself. I do not care about your title, or whatever political weight you’re swinging around the Teams table. Honestly, I will remove myself from this table. Gladly. Take my name off the menu. Say the word. I’m out.

If I formally ask to get taken off this project again, it will be the third time. Somebody humor me.