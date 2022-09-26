September Diaries

September 26th, 2022

The weekend was really lovely. We started off with a bird-watching breadfest in the car. We sat across the lake, munching on brioche and sugar-dusted buns and listening to a Spotify playlist called ‘cheese on bread at 11 AM.’ It was made by a stranger, but the music was fantastic. Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator… in fact, Tyler, and his song WusYaName, is the reason I became aware of brioche.

In California, you spend most of your life in cars

Movin’, travelin’, searching for somewhere to land

I, I don’t mind tip-toeing across the globe for thrills

And flyin’ to Vienna to see a show at the Kunst museum

Or, Or headin’ south to race dolphins on jetskis

But this time I ended up in ****

Lookin’ for this brioche my boy told me about

(What’s your name, what’s your name, what’s your name, your name)

That’s when I met “She”

I saved the playlist afterwards. Perfect for a geese-and-people-watching-bread-filled morning.

On Sunday, I went for a downtown city jaunt – photos incoming.

We played DBD for a few hours and ended the night with Scream (2022.) Despite the gore, slashing, and masked killings, it was more of a comedy than a horror. A horror movie satire on horror movies. Le beau loved it. We cackled at all the references.

I didn’t know how to score it on my movie sheet, since I didn’t think it was scary, artistic, or dreadful: it was just funny. Le beau argued that it was scary, though, so I gave it a 3.

September 23rd, 2022

Corporate Americans who think it’s a great idea to talk shit in the same breath they ask for fantastic deliverables will always be a mystery to me.

Like, you do realize that the temperature of this warm-shit-of-a-deliverable will be… the same as your hot smack-talking breath, right? It would be one thing to talk shit to people who have nothing to do with your project. It is yet another to direct it to the person responsible for this critical deliverable intended to 180 the client’s negative perceptions, so much so that they want to break up with you. Shit, you’re performing so poorly, the whole client organization’s monitoring you, shooting off pages of negative feedback, put you on performance notice.

So if you’re asking me to make you look good in a moment of crisis, you might want to check yourself. I do not care about your title, or whatever political weight you’re swinging around the Teams table. Honestly, I will remove myself from this table. Gladly. Say the word. I’m out.

If I formally ask to get taken off this project again, it’ll be the third time. Somebody humor me.

September 20th, 2022

In the morning, I sit here with a cup of a coffee and a book. It’s become a routine now: wake up, brush my teeth, make some coffee, sit outside. Sometimes I am accompanied by bunnies or birds – most recently, a bird couple that seemed oblivious to my presence. There was also a bunny couple, too. I haven’t seen the fence mouse in a while, though. (There was a mouse who would scurry from one side of the fence to the other at 8 PM sharp every night. He was small; he was cute. I liked to imagine that he was coming home from a hard day at work, scurrying back to his wife and kids.)

It feels like I haven’t blogged in a while, although I have. I think it’s because I have been carrying on with certain things in the real world, while feeling too lazy to jot it down in the blog world. Shocker, I know. I rarely update my (few) friends, and update you, WordPress, instead, but sometimes I don’t want to. The overarching update is that le beau gave me a sideways look the other day and said that it was like watching season 167 character development. So there’s that. Mostly getting rid of so much baggage and resentment and hatred. I always knew that hatred was heavy. I never knew how light I would feel once it was gone.

So I find myself chilling out a lot more. Flattening like a tortilla. Having bizarre, elation-filled existential thoughts. Like how, at the end of the day, none of this matters. And none of this has ever mattered, and none of this will ever matter. But I tell myself: you can still find enjoyment in the things that don’t matter. It’s a common misconception that cynical people are unhappy. But it’s not necessarily true. I’m very cynical, but despite it – or maybe because of it – I experience contentedness, happiness, joy.

Been playing Dead by Daylight every night before bedtime. No nightmares. Well, maybe one. But I kind of enjoy them. I think I’m getting a little better at kiting, but I still have a knack for running directly to the hunter. I used to wonder why there were so many funny DBD videos on Youtube, but after having a few wild run-ins, I can see the humor. Surprisingly, the player community is rather kind. I’ve encountered maybe one troll, max. The best sessions are when le beau and I team up, and we scramble around DBD.

We have also been watching horror movies. The temperatures rose. I feel no particular attachment to Summer, and I’m annoyed that it’s still warm. But Fall is almost here. I like screaming and I like sugar, so I am patiently waiting for October to arrive, with animatronics, candy, and terror. A few weeks ago, I developed an elaborate Excel document of horror movies, scoring them by Scary, Artistic, and Dread. I also have a list of to-watch movies that inspired the DBD killers. I will share that later.

I’m rambling now. The last thing I wanted to mention is…. a blogging schedule? I’ve been posting on my daily diaries for two years now, locking them once the month is over. I’ve been wanting to take a break on those, but continuity entices me. Maybe I’ll just update those once a week. And as for general posts, I plan to schedule posts for Sunday nights. Maybe I’ll tack on Thursdays, too. Or maybe I just need a hiatus. It’s about that time. I should decide, though, since I am already here, typing this out. Well, then. I’ll decide on scheduling Sunday posts until November, and weekly diary updates. Those will be a given. I’ll pilot that, see how I feel, and maybe change my mind next week.

September 12th, 2022

On the forest trail, I noticed a sign: “beware of poison ivy and venomous snakes.” We had been here at least ten times, trekking through the woods and biking on the trail. We hadn’t seen anything. The foot traffic was high, too, so I thought the sign strange, and waved it off.

As the sun set, I insisted we push onwards (“I’m calling an Uber,” le beau threatened. I pointed out that we couldn’t possibly be lost: there was only one route.) Then I noticed a shadowy coin popping on the sidewalk. It was too blobby to be an insect, but too small to be a creature. I squatted and realized that it was, in fact, an itty bitty toad. It hopped around frantically. Le beau turned on his flashlight. I scooched the tiny toad back onto the soil. We continued our journey.

Then a snake appeared. About ten inches from the sidewalk. It was the size of a human arm. It looked as startled as we felt. I screamed. I made a run for it. Fortunately, we were already near the entrance.

Today was yet another day spent….encountering nature. I have come to the conclusion that nature is neither good nor evil. It just is. We are just one of many puny little creatures trying to get by and survive. Mother Nature has no sympathy, and I can’t say I blame her. Today’s enemy: the lawn. The grass has grown with alarming alacrity. Nobody could understand how. It didn’t help that each rain presented its own unique gift: this time, a peculiar, crab-shaped weed about the size of my head. What the hell is that? I asked.

Le beau, who has been mowing the lawn for hours, made a critical observation. There were vine-like weeds everywhere. They sprouted grass-like appendages, but snaked upwards of six feet. They formed entire networks underfoot. It wasn’t the grass that was growing. It was the weeds. As I put on a pair of work gloves, I discovered a newfound passion for pawing up weeds. I was thoroughly enjoying myself, kneading up soil and combing through grass. Le beau made the connection, commenting on the cat-like behavior. It explained a lot, it did. I pawed until my hands were sore and I left giant, soil holes.

As he worked on trimming the grass edges, I swept up the trimmings and placed them in 30 gallon paper bags. We filled up 4 bags total, and we’re not even done yet.

September 8th, 2022

I had a really nice dream. It was comforting. It was the third similar-themed dream I’d had in a month. It was in a school. It featured a lighthearted interaction.

Currently waiting for le beau to wrap up work so we can go for a walk in the forest. We watched Jacob’s Ladder a few days ago. It was on the DBD playlist. We played a few rounds last night. Although my character was sacrificed a few times, we won all the rounds. My weakness is in evasion – ironically. I have a tendency to run directly to the monster hunter, and then kiting with mediocrity.

September 4th, 2022

What a weekend so far. And it’s only halfway through. Took Tuesday off for a looooong weekend.

This afternoon, we wandered around GameStop, the electronics store, and a horror-themed animatronic Halloween store. In the evening, I worked on my photography project, where I have been revisiting places from my childhood.

Yesterday, after helping my parents, I visited a strange new library and giant thrift shop. When le beau and I went exploring, we discovered a brandspankingnew Korean mall. I noticed, the other day, that H Mart was getting visibly older. The pavement was cracking; the walls were streaked; it smelled like sewage. I can’t tell if this place is showing its age, or if I’m just getting more critical, I said out loud. I wondered if/when the developers would decide to overhaul existing infrastructure to put in new materials. I didn’t have to wonder too long, though, because someone must have had the same idea. Except they started over. This new Korean mall sparkled with cleanliness and dazzles.

After sunset, I visited my family, picked up the boys’ food, and dropped by an outdoor concert. Later, I sat in bed, eating strawberries and drinking wine, before zonking out for a solid twelve hours.

Today, we picked up le beau’s familia to visit the street marketplace. The place was beautiful – I’d visited a few weeks earlier. But as we eyed the menus and maneuvered the crowds and sweltered in the heat, I became filled with social anxiety. It’s a very unpleasant sensation – a combination of nervousness, irritation, terror and confusion. Le beau swiveled around to find me standing in the parking lot, looking shell-shocked. Only when I was tucked away in a sanitized bench in the corner, munching on tapioca, did I feel more normal. Then I was able to enjoy the food: fried rice and skewer chicken and coconut rice desserts.

We got caught in a gnarly hailstorm, but eventually made it to the Viet marketplace. An opera soundtrack reminded me of the Chinese music my mother used to sing. As I plucked mochi brands off the shelves, I hummed the song.

After a day of being out, we realized that we missed the boys. I gave them a fresh blankie this morning. I unleashed them to admire my work: I learned to sew specifically to make them blankies. Le beau’s grown more fond of B lately.

“Guinea pigs are one of the cutest animals I’ve seen in my life.

Like, dogs are cute.

And cats are cute.

But these guinea pigs?

They’re cute.”

And a bit testy. Look at C: he was so mad at his brother this morning.