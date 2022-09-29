The Horror

It’s spooky season. And we know what that means…. horror movies!

Ever since I was a small child, I have loved the creepy world of creatures: monsters ghosts, witches, zombies, vampires, the like. I have pored over paranormal tales, and still do. I have toured countless haunted houses, a child menace – “他摸你，你摸他,” my mom once said, laughing, because I would reach for the monsters who reached for me.

Year round, I gorge myself on horror shows, movies, and video-games. As Halloween approaches, it reaches fever pitch. I add to my collection of scary lore and mythical monsters. It’s with fondness, of course. One of the most delightful parts has been spotting similarities. A scene from Stranger Things is a scene from Nightmare on Elm. The creature in House of Ashes is the creature in Midnight Mass. Each piece inspires another, builds on each other, until it’s its own. It is legitimately beautiful.

Movie Rankings

On a bored, rainy day, I went full horror nerd psycho on an Excel document.

Over the years, I have noticed three main categories in solid horror: they were Scary, filled with Dread, or Artistically executed. In the Excel document, I listed out all the movies/shows I had watched. I rated them on each of the three categories, from 1-5. Then I ranked the highest scoring movies per category. This is the spreadsheet, currently sorted by the highest general/plot score.

Top Scary

I defined Scary as genuinely terrifying: “oh my God I can’t sleep.” Only one scored a 5: Marianne. To this day, I cannot put into words the lasting fear that Marianne struck in my being. Hereditary came in a close second.

Most movies have been so-so in the Scary department. They make me jump in the moment, but they don’t haunt me for the remainder of the year. Marianne and Hereditary did, though. For that, I applaud (and hate) the creators.

Top Artistic

Next up, I defined artistic as highly stylized. I walk away thinking: “that was weirdly beautiful.” Many classics tended to fall in this category. They almost embrace…. terror as aesthetic. Juxtaposed against blood and gore are artful pans and thoughtful perspectives.

The top movies in this category included The Silence of the Lambs, Let the Right One In, and Pan’s Labyrinth. There were many high-scoring Artistic movies that didn’t make the ranking: Get Out, Jacob’s Ladder and The Shining come to mind.

These movies tend to score highly on Rotten Tomatoes, which is confusing, until I realize that the score reflects how artistic – not nightmarish – the movie is.

Top Dread

And finally, I defined dread as a sense of constant unease. Throughout the movie, I think: “I am so uncomfortable and I don’t know why.” I felt this throughout Midsommar, Hereditary (again!) and It Follows. Although I disliked the ending of It Follows, the entire movie was filled with that horrific, sinking feeling. You want to look away, but you can’t, because if you do, something might happen, so you want to look away, but you can’t.

2022 Movies

This year, I’m shifting my focus towards horror classics. Every weekend until Halloween, we will be watching one movie that features a Dead By Daylight hunter. Despite the fandom, I still don’t really know the most famous characters, like Michael Myers or Jason or Ghostface. I only ‘met’ Freddy Krueger last week from Nightmare on Elm. But I plan to change that! As I watch more horror shows/movies, I will update the rankings and this post. It will be my tiny personal review system.

