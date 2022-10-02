After the Rain

For the first time in months, it rained. The lawn, scorched and bleached by the sun, sprouted back lush and green. Critters came out in full force, too: colonies of spiders and roly polies and ants.

The rain lasted several weeks. It was a welcome reprieve. Each day it rained, I romanticized it. I turned on the fireplace. I curled up in grey blankets. I lit pumpkin spice candles, warmed cinnamon potpourri, and played moody ballads.

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

‘Cause it was never mine

–

With the weather cooling down, we started taking walks again.

One evening, I hummed the song Take a Walk, an old indie song by Passion Pit. Lately our Spotify playlists sound like broken records, spinning the same ol’ tunes. In our humblest opinions, the mid-2000’s were the golden years of indie. Pandora would spout out artists like Modest Mouse and White Stripes and Arctic Monkeys and Franz Ferdinand and Vampire Weekend, bands that littered our angsty adolescence.

After a few years, though, ‘twas all downhill.

Maybe we are getting old and crunchy. Or maybe music just isn’t what it used to be.

“Why do they call it indie? It stands for independent, but I am rather dependent on it.”