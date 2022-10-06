Inktober 2022

Posted on by lu

prompts 2022

Inktober is here! For the past three years, I have been participating, alongside thousands of other artists, in the daily art challenge. Similar to my past entries, this year’s drawings will be horror-themed.

Daily art projects are difficult. For every image, I cobble together reference photos, sit down, sketch, shade, share, and rinsewashrepeat. After a while, it gets exhausting and stressful. Around day 17, I begin to feel regret. On the one hand, I have already committed to the project. On the other, I am ready to give up and pretend it never happened. This is a reliable pattern. As a result, I have started and abandoned countless creative projects – some days, I am surprised this blog still exists.

In an effort to address this unnecessary self-imposed pressure, I am trying a new format: sharing one Inktober entry every five days. They are styled like doodles, so I feel less pressure to create 31 Final Products™. These drawings give me something to do during horrendously dull work calls. Now those are frightful.

Here are the my first few entries for Inktober 2022.

 

Days #1-#5

days 1-5

 

Previous Inktobers

Inktober 2020

 

Inktober 2021

One thought on “Inktober 2022

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s