October Diaries

October 3rd, 2022

Legendary. A few months ago, we ordered filthy burgers and shakes and watched Mean Girls. It was fantastic. I swear, that movie gets funnier every time I watch it.

In the evening, we went for a long hike in the woods. We got pleasantly lost. There have been a few…. stressors. My remedy is always to go outdoors. The woods did not disappoint. The sun was low, the leaves were bright. We went around in circles before returning to the car. Damn, dis forest be big.

October 4th, 2022

I am plodding around the house in le beau’s oversized black hoodie, making party hats for the pigs. It’s official: I am throwing them a surprise adoptaversary party next weekend. Three years! And endless joy. My family is invited. There will be cake, streamers, and party hats. Do you know how difficult it is to measure the circumference of a guinea pig’s neck?

Answer: very difficult.

Speaking of circumference, I am tutoring le beau’s nephew tomorrow. I have been teaching for fun. We dropped the ball on the last few sessions. Le beau pops in to say hello and talk about video games. Since our session will be about Math, I should probably prepare, judging by how my addition skills have rapidly deteriorated.

Work’s been fine. Somehow it’s only Tuesday, although it feels like Thursday. The problem co-worker, who constantly complains and talks shits, has produced his usual attitude towards me, in the same breath he demands work. I made a note to self in my diary:

always ask someone nicely if I want something from them.

He displays childish hostility towards his superiors, clients, and co-workers, blaming and whining. I had to mute myself to keep from outright laughing the other day, as he pulled his bosses all into a room to complain about them to them for an hour. Fortunately, I am taking most of next week off, since Columbus Day is a federal holiday.

Otherwise, I have been busying myself with hobbies. Drawing for Inktober, reading Junji Ito and Nora Ephron, watching Coraline, playing Dead by Daylight on PS5, photographing with Fujifilm.

On another note, A few weeks back, I made a bet that if I rowed 5 miles on the rowing machine, le beau would drive us to a real lake where we could row for real. The bet has morphed into: if I row 5 miles before Friday, we’ll go on a spur-of-the-moment road trip. While I am not entirely sedentary, I am also not entirely fit. I tend to huff after 15 minutes of gentle cardio. However, my need for a vacation and stimulation might motivate me to Hulk-it-out on the rowing machine. Or maybe not.

October 6th, 2022

I did it. I rowed five miles!

Le beau spent the next few hours in disbelief. Normally lazy and sensitive, I had rowed an hour nonstop in an effort to secure a road trip. I explained it was all about the incentives system.

You didn’t complain once, he said, hoarse.

Except about the music, I said.

I wasn’t allowed breaks, so I barked NEXT on the 148 hour Spotify playlist that I had designed specifically for this purpose. I barked NEXT many times.

You didn’t think I could do it, I narrowed my eyes.

He didn’t think I could do it.

To be fair, the most physical activity I have most days is quietly pacing around the house, sometimes in the backyard, where I watch birds and roly polies. Mostly I lounge in soft corners and stare out windows.

There was an enticing incentive this time around, though. A trip! Leaving the house! Finally! I’ve been wanting to go on a trip since we returned from the last one. The opportunity to witness the seasons was too good to pass up. The leaves here are still green and stubbornly attached to their branches.

He said he would have a location in the morning.

October 7th, 2022

He did it. He booked the AirBnb!

We’re leaving tonight. I took another day off from work, which means I will be haphazardly off on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Monday.

We’re about to witness the seasons!