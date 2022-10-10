Inktober is here! For the past three years, I have been participating, alongside thousands of other artists, in the daily art challenge. Similar to my past entries, this year’s drawings will be horror-themed.

Daily art projects are difficult. For every image, I cobble together reference photos, sit down, sketch, shade, share, and rinsewashrepeat. After a while, it gets exhausting and stressful. Around day 17, I begin to feel regret. On the one hand, I have already committed to the project. On the other, I am ready to give up and pretend it never happened. This is a reliable pattern. As a result, I have started and abandoned countless creative projects – some days, I am surprised this blog still exists.

In an effort to address this unnecessary self-imposed pressure, I am trying a new format: sharing one Inktober entry every five days. They are styled like doodles, so I feel less pressure to create 31 Final Products™. These drawings give me something to do during horrendously dull work calls. Now those are frightful.

Here are the my first few entries for Inktober 2022.

Days 1 – 5

Days 6 – 10

