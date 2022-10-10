October Diaries

October 10th, 2022

We went off-roading yesterday and hiking today. Both were -chef’s kiss- adventures. Although I did have a mild breakdown on the mountain snowcap, from which le beau disappeared from view as he clobbered up the peak. Within five minutes of warbling, I was convinced something horrible had happened. I promptly panicked. He was fine, thankfully, and thought I was injured.

Thank God I took tomorrow off of work. I went chaotic neutral on PTO, taking Tuesday, Thursday and Monday off. There’s not a whole lot of work that can be done when you pop in on a Wednesday; Fridays tend to be slow. Since, unlike my last role, I have limited PTO, I’m careful about doling it out, stretching my hours thin. Then again, I was equally chaotic with unlimited PTO, waiting patiently for my boss to announce his time off so I could take the week after that off.

In other words, tomorrow will be another full day of rest.

In the mornings, and throughout the day, I sit on the balcony, stare at the mountains and guzzle beverages. The host stocked the place with green tea and coffee; we bought our own apple cider. I read more of The Fountainhead today, deleted my Apple ID (accidentally turned on iCloud – egregious violation of privacy – got rid of everything), refried the fried rice, shared Inktober entries, and waited for le beau to get off work.

Then we went for a hike. About 4 miles. The trees had been burnt and chopped down. But from destruction is rebirth! Something to do with renewing the forest. Five minutes into the hike, I was huffing. Le beau said he can’t tell if I’m very unfit or rather athletic, and I confided that I also can’t tell either.

After the sun set, we bought food. The roads were steep and nightmarishly winding. I kept urging him to pop the headlights. Pop ’em. Now I am here, with some tea and oatmeal. Tomorrow I think I will make beef roast.

October 8th, 2022

After 18 hours of driving and exploring, we are finally here. In the mountains. In the cold. Hundreds of miles away from home.

It’s beautiful.

Since 4 AM, we have been traveling, singing, snacking, taking breaks, exploring road attractions, finding the Airbnb, wiping surfaces down, inspecting all items (passed the germaphobe sniff test), moving our bags, and grabbing takeout Sichuan. At the restaurant, I noticed a group of chatty young adults who reminded me of college, and then I peeked their matching hats and sweaters: huh, my alma mater. What a coincidence. Based on their joy, they seemed earlier in the program. I envied their vibrant enthusiasm. I thought of how I walked in freshman year as a grape – round and full of hope – and left senior year like red wine – dry and bitter.

We returned to the Airbnb afterwards. The Airbnb is delightful. I do an intense inspection before every stay, and I was pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness. Normally I find a speck or five, but I only found one piece of suspiciously dark lint. (A legless bug?) The balcony is private; it faces the mountain. The kitchen is stocked; there’s a massive dining table, there are three bedrooms/two baths; and it apparently can house 6 people at minimum. Le beau knew how much a view, and balcony, meant to us, so he went with the best option with a view, even if it’s bigger than it needed to be.

I plan on spending the next few days making myself very comfortable. I will read my book on the balcony and draw Inktober at the table. We will eat popcorn and drink hot cocoa and watch lots of movies. Since there is a kitchen, and we already splurged a wee bit on this 6 person Airbnb, I plan to cook during the day, when le beau’s at work. And, of course, we will bask entirely, aggressively, egregiously in the forests and mountains and lakes.

October 7th, 2022

He did it. He booked the AirBnb!

We’re leaving tonight. I took another day off from work, which means I will be haphazardly off on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Monday.

We’re about to witness the seasons!

October 6th, 2022

I did it. I rowed five miles!

Le beau spent the next few hours in disbelief. Normally lazy and sensitive, I had rowed an hour nonstop in an effort to secure a road trip. I explained it was all about the incentives system.

You didn’t complain once, he said, hoarse.

Except about the music, I said.

I wasn’t allowed breaks, so I barked NEXT on the 148 hour Spotify playlist that I had designed specifically for this purpose. I barked NEXT many times.

You didn’t think I could do it, I narrowed my eyes.

He didn’t think I could do it.

To be fair, the most physical activity I have most days is quietly pacing around the house, sometimes in the backyard, where I watch birds and roly polies. Mostly I lounge in soft corners and stare out windows.

There was an enticing incentive this time around, though. A trip! Leaving the house! Finally! I’ve been wanting to go on a trip since we returned from the last one. The opportunity to witness the seasons was too good to pass up. The leaves here are still green and stubbornly attached to their branches.

He said he would have a location in the morning.

October 4th, 2022

I am plodding around the house in le beau’s oversized black hoodie, making party hats for the pigs. It’s official: I am throwing them a surprise adoptaversary party next weekend. Three years! And endless joy. My family is invited. There will be cake, streamers, and party hats. Do you know how difficult it is to measure the circumference of a guinea pig’s neck?

Answer: very difficult.

Speaking of circumference, I am tutoring le beau’s nephew tomorrow. I have been teaching for fun. We dropped the ball on the last few sessions. Le beau pops in to say hello and talk about video games. Since our session will be about Math, I should probably prepare, judging by how my addition skills have rapidly deteriorated.

Work’s been fine. Somehow it’s only Tuesday, although it feels like Thursday. The problem co-worker, who constantly complains and talks shits, has produced his usual attitude towards me, in the same breath he demands work. I made a note to self in my diary:

always ask someone nicely if I want something from them.

He displays childish hostility towards his superiors, clients, and co-workers, blaming and whining. I had to mute myself to keep from outright laughing the other day, as he pulled his bosses all into a room to complain about them to them for an hour. Fortunately, I am taking most of next week off, since Columbus Day is a federal holiday.

Otherwise, I have been busying myself with hobbies. Drawing for Inktober, reading Junji Ito and Nora Ephron, watching Coraline, playing Dead by Daylight on PS5, photographing with Fujifilm.

On another note, A few weeks back, I made a bet that if I rowed 5 miles on the rowing machine, le beau would drive us to a real lake where we could row for real. The bet has morphed into: if I row 5 miles before Friday, we’ll go on a spur-of-the-moment road trip. While I am not entirely sedentary, I am also not entirely fit. I tend to huff after 15 minutes of gentle cardio. However, my need for a vacation and stimulation might motivate me to Hulk-it-out on the rowing machine. Or maybe not.

October 3rd, 2022

Legendary. A few months ago, we ordered filthy burgers and shakes and watched Mean Girls. It was fantastic. I swear, that movie gets funnier every time I watch it.

In the evening, we went for a long hike in the woods. We got pleasantly lost. There have been a few…. stressors. My remedy is always to go outdoors. The woods did not disappoint. The sun was low, the leaves were bright. We went around in circles before returning to the car. Damn, dis forest be big.