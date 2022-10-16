Somehow October is halfway over – and so is Inktober! For the past three years, I have been participating, alongside thousands of other artists, in the daily art challenge. Similar to my past entries, this year’s drawings will be horror-themed.
Daily art projects are difficult. For every image, I cobble together reference photos, sit down, sketch, shade, share, and rinsewashrepeat. After a while, it gets exhausting and stressful. Around day 17, I begin to feel regret. On the one hand, I have already committed to the project. On the other, I am ready to give up and pretend it never happened. This is a reliable pattern. As a result, I have started and abandoned countless creative projects – some days, I am surprised this blog still exists.
In an effort to address this unnecessary self-imposed pressure, I am trying a new format: sharing one Inktober entry every five days. They are styled like doodles, so I feel less pressure to create 31 Final Products™.
Here are the my first 15 entries for Inktober 2022.
Days 1 – 5
Days 6 – 10
Days 11-15
Previous Inktobers
5 thoughts on “Inktober 2022”
Your images are wonderful…
Thank you Gabriel!
These are gorgeous! I always want to join in this challenge so I’ll try to do a few before the month is out.
Thank you, Michael. Challenges like these can be fun and stressful, but they’re always worth it. I definitely would encourage you to try a few entries, and see where the drawings take you!
Wow, your work is incredible! I can’t draw nearly as good as this, but I will try some — bad dog and fairy may be easy for me.
