October Diaries

October 17th, 2022

“15 hours in a car with each other!

And all our insecurities.”

“What did you just say?-”

Then we barreled down the mountain highways. Sun broke through the clouds. We nursed coffees and sandwiches and leftover briskets. The sun accompanied us on the way home, and so did our Vibes playlist, Bread playlist, and two true crime podcasts by Generation Why.

A part of me is still processing everything. That we made a rowing bet in the forest, that I carried through a few days later, that we packed and left with less than one day’s notice, that we zipped across state lines, that we spent a shivery week+ in the mountains, that we explored passes and paths, that we witnessed some of the most beautiful landscapes imaginable, that we coasted home in a single breath, and that we’re back now. Our space has not changed, but I feel like we have.

We watched quite a few horror movies this past week. Hellraiser, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Texas Chainsaw Massacre was phenomenal. I don’t even have the words to describe how good that movie was, but we’ve both decided to rewatch it.

Now that we are home, and my Fujifilm camera’s filled to the brim with photos, I will slowly go through them and properly document our adventures. (With 360 photos, I am giving myself a month!) I will also go through this past week’s WordPress comments and blogs.

I am very sleepy now, for obvious reasons, so I shall log off today’s entries.

October 14th, 2022

Every time I felt anxious I whispered if the Taliban can scale mountains in a Tacoma so can we.

It was honestly smooth smooth sailing (Not literally. Emotionally.) until I decided that one road imitating a playground slide was too much for me. Nervous, I stepped out of the car and climbed the incline myself. This was when I toppled on a bed of rocks. My camera was fine, and so was I, except for one thing. When I arrived at the car, my phone was gone. Also, it was on silent, because my life is tragic like that.

To an audience of grand mountains, not to be trifled with human pettiness, I scaled the hill. I wondered if it was time to finally part ways with my handy dandy iPhone 6s-running-iOS-7 when I saw an unnaturally square thing glint on the sunlight. Ah. My phone.

Afterwards, it took me a minute to recollect my anxiety. Then we went back to listening to mellow tunes and rumbling through the shelf-road forest and chit-chatting.

Midway through the trek, I became seized by the need for BBQ. I like BBQ, but only where I eat it once or twice a year. In that moment, however, as we surrounded ourselves with Mother Nature’s bounty, I babbled about brisket, beans and bread.

After 8 rocky hours, we left the mountain pass. We cruised through the quaint town, dotted with colorful homes and Halloween decorations and a tiny white church in the middle. Then what do you think we stumbled upon? A BBQ hut! There we had it. Our brisket, beans and bread. On a tree stump, we ate the best BBQ I’ve had in my life on the the highest quality playground I’ve experienced in my life. For a moment, it felt like we were in a movie.

October 13th, 2022

Yesterday I woke up to some of the best beef stew I’ve had in my life. (Thanks Monch Weller for the recommendation to keep it on overnight.) Le beau thinks it’s outrageous that I’m using a Crockpot at an Airbnb. We suspect the host may have simply forgotten it was here – in my opinion, Jennifer’s just asking for a 5 star review.

Now I’m making spaghetti. The pizza parlor offered a cup of fresh parmesan, and I couldn’t pass that up. The only caveat is that pot spaghetti takes 15 minutes while crockpot spaghetti takes 2 hours.

Two nights ago, we watched Hellraiser, and went to bed fully frightened. I went to work yesterday – it’s remote, which means I removed my OOO auto-message and attended a few calls. In the afternoon, we went offroading at a nearby mountain pass. We also stumbled upon a few mountain towns on the drive back. I’d say it was beautiful, but I would rather let the photos speak for themselves. It’s indescribable.

In the meantime, here’s an image of our view from the balcony. We like to leave the door open during the day. It’s surprisingly warm, but two bees have snuck in and passed away in the kitchen. Probably looking for my stew.

October 11th, 2022

I discovered a Crockpot today. The Airbnb host tucked it under the sink and behind a few pots. Unfortunately, the discovery occurred one hour into my botched beef baking experiment: the meat tasted like leather; the flavor was bland; the carrots weren’t cooked through. I relayed the good news to le beau (“There’s a Crockpot!”) and the bad news (“It will take 8 additional hours to soften the beef in the Crockpot.”) We made a pizza run for dinner.

It took roughly 30 minutes to decide on the pizza parlor, though. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, and I wasn’t sure what he wanted, although I sort of wanted pho, and he sort of wanted pizza. But when he said he wanted pizza, I mentioned the frozen pizza in the fridge. Then we were on the Pho reviews site until I realized I had no appetite at all and ribs were an exorbitant $20 so we decided, finally, on the pizza parlor, although I did not get a pizza, I got a sandwich as tomorrow’s lunch.

The bulk of today was spent basking in our surroundings. I put on That 70’s Show, le beau went to work, I read books on the balcony. We did make a quick stop at one of the mountain overlooks: breathtaking, as usual. I wonder if God ever pats Himself on the back and thinks, you did good.

Time to watch a horror movie!

October 10th, 2022

We went off-roading yesterday and hiking today. Both were -chef’s kiss- adventures. Although I did have a mild breakdown on the mountain snowcap, from which le beau disappeared from view as he clobbered up the peak. Within five minutes of warbling, I was convinced something horrible had happened. I promptly panicked. He was fine, thankfully, and thought I was injured.

Thank God I took tomorrow off of work. I went chaotic neutral on PTO, taking Tuesday, Thursday and Monday off. There’s not a whole lot of work that can be done when you pop in on a Wednesday; Fridays tend to be slow. Since, unlike my last role, I have limited PTO, I’m careful about doling it out, stretching my hours thin. Then again, I was equally chaotic with unlimited PTO, waiting patiently for my boss to announce his time off so I could take the week after that off.

In other words, tomorrow will be another full day of rest.

In the mornings, and throughout the day, I sit on the balcony, stare at the mountains and guzzle beverages. The host stocked the place with green tea and coffee; we bought our own apple cider. I read more of The Fountainhead today, deleted my Apple ID (accidentally turned on iCloud – egregious violation of privacy – got rid of everything), refried the fried rice, shared Inktober entries, and waited for le beau to get off work.

Then we went for a hike. About 4 miles. The trees had been burnt and chopped down. But from destruction is rebirth! Something to do with renewing the forest. Five minutes into the hike, I was huffing. Le beau said he can’t tell if I’m very unfit or rather athletic, and I confided that I also can’t tell either.

October 8th, 2022

After 18 hours of driving and exploring, we are finally here. In the mountains. In the cold. Hundreds of miles away from home.

It’s beautiful.

Since 4 AM, we have been traveling, singing, snacking, taking breaks, exploring road attractions, finding the Airbnb, wiping surfaces down, inspecting all items (passed the germaphobe sniff test), moving our bags, and grabbing takeout Sichuan. At the restaurant, I noticed a group of chatty young adults who reminded me of college, and then I peeked their matching hats and sweaters: huh, my alma mater. What a coincidence. Based on their joy, they seemed earlier in the program. I envied their vibrant enthusiasm. I thought of how I walked in freshman year as a grape – round and full of hope – and left senior year like red wine – dry and bitter.

We returned to the Airbnb afterwards. The Airbnb is delightful. I do an intense inspection before every stay, and I was pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness. Normally I find a speck or five, but I only found one piece of suspiciously dark lint. (A legless bug?) The balcony is private; it faces the mountain. The kitchen is stocked; there’s a massive dining table, there are three bedrooms/two baths; and it apparently can house 6 people at minimum. Le beau knew how much a view, and balcony, meant to us, so he went with the best option with a view, even if it’s bigger than it needed to be.

I plan on spending the next few days making myself very comfortable. I will read my book on the balcony and draw Inktober at the table. We will eat popcorn and drink hot cocoa and watch lots of movies. Since there is a kitchen, and we already splurged a wee bit on this 6 person Airbnb, I plan to cook during the day, when le beau’s at work. And, of course, we will bask entirely, aggressively, egregiously in the forests and mountains and lakes.

October 7th, 2022

He did it. He booked the AirBnb!

We’re leaving tonight. I took another day off from work, which means I will be haphazardly off on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Monday.

We’re about to witness the seasons!

October 6th, 2022

I did it. I rowed five miles!

Le beau spent the next few hours in disbelief. Normally lazy and sensitive, I had rowed an hour nonstop in an effort to secure a road trip. I explained it was all about the incentives system.

You didn’t complain once, he said, hoarse.

Except about the music, I said.

I wasn’t allowed breaks, so I barked NEXT on the 148 hour Spotify playlist that I had designed specifically for this purpose. I barked NEXT many times.

You didn’t think I could do it, I narrowed my eyes.

He didn’t think I could do it.

To be fair, the most physical activity I have most days is quietly pacing around the house, sometimes in the backyard, where I watch birds and roly polies. Mostly I lounge in soft corners and stare out windows.

There was an enticing incentive this time around, though. A trip! Leaving the house! Finally! I’ve been wanting to go on a trip since we returned from the last one. The opportunity to witness the seasons was too good to pass up. The leaves here are still green and stubbornly attached to their branches.

He said he would have a location in the morning.

October 4th, 2022

I am plodding around the house in le beau’s oversized black hoodie, making party hats for the pigs. It’s official: I am throwing them a surprise adoptaversary party next weekend. Three years! And endless joy. My family is invited. There will be cake, streamers, and party hats. Do you know how difficult it is to measure the circumference of a guinea pig’s neck?

Answer: very difficult.

Speaking of circumference, I am tutoring le beau’s nephew tomorrow. I have been teaching for fun. We dropped the ball on the last few sessions. Le beau pops in to say hello and talk about video games. Since our session will be about Math, I should probably prepare, judging by how my addition skills have rapidly deteriorated.

Work’s been fine. Somehow it’s only Tuesday, although it feels like Thursday. The problem co-worker, who constantly complains and talks shits, has produced his usual attitude towards me, in the same breath he demands work. I made a note to self in my diary:

always ask someone nicely if I want something from them.

He displays childish hostility towards his superiors, clients, and co-workers, blaming and whining. I had to mute myself to keep from outright laughing the other day, as he pulled his bosses all into a room to complain about them to them for an hour. Fortunately, I am taking most of next week off, since Columbus Day is a federal holiday.

Otherwise, I have been busying myself with hobbies. Drawing for Inktober, reading Junji Ito and Nora Ephron, watching Coraline, playing Dead by Daylight on PS5, photographing with Fujifilm.

On another note, A few weeks back, I made a bet that if I rowed 5 miles on the rowing machine, le beau would drive us to a real lake where we could row for real. The bet has morphed into: if I row 5 miles before Friday, we’ll go on a spur-of-the-moment road trip. While I am not entirely sedentary, I am also not entirely fit. I tend to huff after 15 minutes of gentle cardio. However, my need for a vacation and stimulation might motivate me to Hulk-it-out on the rowing machine. Or maybe not.

October 3rd, 2022

Legendary. A few months ago, we ordered filthy burgers and shakes and watched Mean Girls. It was fantastic. I swear, that movie gets funnier every time I watch it.

In the evening, we went for a long hike in the woods. We got pleasantly lost. There have been a few…. stressors. My remedy is always to go outdoors. The woods did not disappoint. The sun was low, the leaves were bright. We went around in circles before returning to the car. Damn, dis forest be big.

