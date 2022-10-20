Our latest obsession: Dead by Daylight.

We started playing in mid-September. Now it’s become a ritual. While le beau plays on PC, I play on PS5. Our characters materialize into the shared lobby – I prefer Claudette, he prefers Dwight. For the next few hours, we enter the dark, bloody terrain of DBD.

For those unfamiliar with the game, DBD is a 4v1 survivor horror video-game. The premise is simple: one hunter chases down four survivors. Survivors must crack 5 generators to open the gates, while avoiding being slashed and hooked by the killer. The game requires timing, strategy, prioritization, and luck. At any moment, you can hide, run generators, rescue survivors, evade hunters, kite hunters, cleanse totems – the list goes on.

Survivors and hunters have unique backstories and perks. Some survivors self-heal; others destroy hooks. Some hunters sling hatchets; others teleport through walls. Perks are relevant to character backstories – Freddy Kreuger, the man of nightmares, is able to slink through dream worlds. Scream, the savvy stalker, watches his victims. Leatherface, of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, charges around with his chainsaw.

Dead by Daylight is not my first 4v1 survival horror rodeo. I had a not-so-brief stint with an identical mobile game called Identity V. I fondly refer to the years 2018-2019 as The Year I Lost To Identity V. This is because, for a solid year, I played Identity V constantly. I played Identity V obsessively. I played in the morning. I played at night. I played before work. I played after work. And sometimes I played so intently that I would forget I had work so I would rush out the door last minute – but not before I won that round.

What are you doing right now?

Without fail: Identity V.

So picking up DBD has been like relearning the reins of a horse I’d known long ago. Yee haw.

This year, one of my goals has been to learn more about horror lore, which DBD pulls from. Every weekend until Halloween, we have been watching one Dead By Daylight hunter origin story. Despite the fandom, I still don’t really know the most famous characters, like Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees or Leatherface. At the same time, knowing the lore adds dimension to the game. As I watch more horror shows/movies, I continue to update rankings on my Horror Movie post.

Here are the films we have watched so far, with the corresponding DBD monster.

MOVIE DEAD BY DAYLIGHT MONSTER Hellraiser (2022) ✔️ Cenobite Ringu Onryo Scream (2022) ✔️ Ghostface Texas Chain Saw Massacre ✔️ Leatherface A Nightmare on Elm Street ✔️ Freddy Kreuger Jacob’s Ladder ✔️ The Doctor Halloween Michael Myers

Now it’s time to play some DBD!