Inktober 2022

Posted on by lu
prompts 2022

Somehow October is over halfway over – and so is Inktober!

For the past three years, I have been participating, alongside hundreds of other artists, in the daily art challenge. Similar to my past entries, this year’s drawings will be horror-themed.

Daily art projects are difficult. For every image, I cobble together reference photos, sit down, sketch, shade, share, and rinsewashrepeat. After a while, it gets exhausting and stressful. Around day 17, I begin to feel regret. On the one hand, I have already committed to the project. On the other, I am ready to give up and pretend it never happened. This is a reliable pattern. As a result, I have started and abandoned countless creative projects – some days, I am surprised this blog still exists.

In an effort to address this unnecessary self-imposed pressure, I am trying a new format: sharing one Inktober entry every five days. They are styled like doodles, so I feel less pressure to create 31 Final Products™.

Here are the my first 20 entries for Inktober 2022.

Days 1 – 5

days 1-5

Days 6 – 10

inktober days 6-10

Days 11-15

inktober

Days 16-21

img_7713

 

Previous Inktobers

Inktober 2020
Inktober 2021

 

 

12 thoughts on “Inktober 2022

    1. Thank you, Michael. Challenges like these can be fun and stressful, but they’re always worth it. I definitely would encourage you to try a few entries, and see where the drawings take you!

      1. I noticed that I am not following you on WP but have no recollection of unfollowing. I will give you a follow!

        Sometimes, this happens where it says I am not following someone. I am not sure why WP does this. Hopefully now I will receive updates from you and won’t miss out on your blog posts. 🙂

      2. Ah, thanks Hilary! I am following you, too – let me know if it’s not showing up. WordPress following has been kind of weird for me too – people I’m following won’t show up on Reader, but I’ll get notifications, etc.

