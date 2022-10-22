Capturing the City

For the first time in years, I drove into the city. I had forgotten the way cities smelled. Like fresh bread and diesel and business.

I was looking for someplace to wander. Preferably cold. And clean. After parking, I decided on an unmarked coffeeshop tucked inside a hotel. It sat along a street of swanky hotels, where tired-looking tourists stood in crop tops and sweats. I watched them wait for cabs, Valet, their flight back home.

In the café, surrounded by classical architrecture, I read The Fountainhead.

Afterwards, I drifted into a luxury bookstore, a haunted hotel, a museum exhibit, and an industrial park. It was within the four block stretch. For a moment, I felt like I was in a scene plucked straight from Detroit: Become Human. It was mesmerizing. It was dissociating. It was nerve-wracking, and then it wasn’t. Initially I felt emotionally sweaty walking around – a bundle of anxiety – but then I calmed down.

As usual, I brought my handy dandy Fujifilm to capture all the sights and sounds. One of my favorite parts of photography is how it encourages me to venture into the world. As a misanthropic homebody, the camera is my tether to the outside. Through the lens, I conceive the mundane as extraordinary. Well. Not always. But I try. To capture beauty in the world, first I have to see it.

This is what I saw on Sunday.

